MLB News and Rumors

Phillies reliever Jose Alvarado suspended 80 games

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
MLB: New York Mets at Philadelphia Phillies

Philadelphia Phillies left handed relief pitcher Jose Alvarado of Maracaibo, Venezuela has been suspended 80 games for testing positive for the performance enhancing drug exogenous Testosterone according to Mark Polishuk of MLB Trade Rumors on Sunday. Alvarado did not realize he took the drug, and believed it got into his system while trying to lose some weight in the offseason. In addition to being suspended 80 games, Alvarado will not be eligible to pitch in the 2025 Major League Baseball postseason.

When will Alvarado be back?

Alvarado can pitch again on August 19, 2025. On that particular day, the Phillies face the Seattle Mariners.

Alvarado in 2025

In 20 games this season, Alvarado has a record of four wins and one loss with an earned run average of 2.70. During 20 innings pitched, he has given up 20 hits, six earned runs, one home run, and four walks, to go along with 25 strikeouts, seven saves, three holds, and a WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 1.20. Alvarado was the Phillies middle reliever to start the season, but became the Phillies closer when Canadian Jordan Romano of Markham, Ontario struggled.

Romano exceptional lately

It was a dreadful start to the season for Romano. He gave up three earned runs without registering an out in an 8-7 Phillies win over the Los Angeles Dodgers on April 6, and then gave up six earned runs in only one inning in an 11-10 Phillies win over the Miami Marlins on April 19. At the time of the Marlins debacle, Romano had an earned run average of 15.26.

However, since then Romano has only given up one earned run in 9 2/3 innings of work. It looks like Romano will get the closer job again after losing it to Alvarado to start the season.

Second in the NL East

The Phillies have a record of 28 wins and 18 losses. They are half a game back of the first place Los Angeles Dodgers.

 

Topics  
MLB News and Rumors Phillies
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Twitter Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To MLB News and Rumors

MLB News and Rumors
MLB: New York Mets at Philadelphia Phillies

Phillies reliever Jose Alvarado suspended 80 games

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  51min
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_26114590_168396541_lowres-3
Wilmer Flores records three home run game for the Giants
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  19h
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_26212473_168396541_lowres-2
Diamondbacks lose for first time ever when they score 12+ runs
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  May 18 2025
MLB News and Rumors
Brandon Hyde
Orioles fire manager Brandon Hyde
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  May 17 2025
MLB News and Rumors
MLB: Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs
Tony Kemp retires at age 33
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  May 16 2025
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_8341918_168396541_lowres-2
Former Twins All-Star third baseman Rich Rollins dies at age 87
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  May 15 2025
MLB News and Rumors
MLB: St. Louis Cardinals at New York Mets
Three-time All-Star Matt Carpenter retires at age 39
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  May 15 2025
More News
Arrow to top