Philadelphia Phillies left handed relief pitcher Jose Alvarado of Maracaibo, Venezuela has been suspended 80 games for testing positive for the performance enhancing drug exogenous Testosterone according to Mark Polishuk of MLB Trade Rumors on Sunday. Alvarado did not realize he took the drug, and believed it got into his system while trying to lose some weight in the offseason. In addition to being suspended 80 games, Alvarado will not be eligible to pitch in the 2025 Major League Baseball postseason.

When will Alvarado be back?

Alvarado can pitch again on August 19, 2025. On that particular day, the Phillies face the Seattle Mariners.

Alvarado in 2025

In 20 games this season, Alvarado has a record of four wins and one loss with an earned run average of 2.70. During 20 innings pitched, he has given up 20 hits, six earned runs, one home run, and four walks, to go along with 25 strikeouts, seven saves, three holds, and a WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 1.20. Alvarado was the Phillies middle reliever to start the season, but became the Phillies closer when Canadian Jordan Romano of Markham, Ontario struggled.

Romano exceptional lately

It was a dreadful start to the season for Romano. He gave up three earned runs without registering an out in an 8-7 Phillies win over the Los Angeles Dodgers on April 6, and then gave up six earned runs in only one inning in an 11-10 Phillies win over the Miami Marlins on April 19. At the time of the Marlins debacle, Romano had an earned run average of 15.26.

However, since then Romano has only given up one earned run in 9 2/3 innings of work. It looks like Romano will get the closer job again after losing it to Alvarado to start the season.

Second in the NL East

The Phillies have a record of 28 wins and 18 losses. They are half a game back of the first place Los Angeles Dodgers.