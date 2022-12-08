MLB News and Rumors

Phillies sign Taijuan Walker to four-year contract

Jeremy Freeborn
Taijuan Walker Walkoff
The Philadelphia Phillies came to terms with shortstop Trea Turner of Boynton Beach, Florida to a massive $11 year contract worth $300 million on Monday. Then a day later, on Tuesday, they opened their wallet in an attempt to improve their pitching staff. The Phillies signed starting pitcher Taijuan Walker of Shreveport, Louisiana to a four-year contract worth $72 million. For Walker, the Phillies will be his fifth Major League Baseball team following the Seattle Mariners, Arizona Diamondbacks, Toronto Blue Jays, and New York Mets.

2022 with the Mets

This season in the Big Apple, Walker had a record of 12 wins and five losses with an earned run average of 3.49. In 157 1/3 innings, he gave up 143 hits, 61 earned runs, and 45 walks. Walker also had 132 strikeouts and a WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 1.20.

Topsy Turvy 2021 Season

When looking at Walker’s complete 2021 statistics with the Mets, it would have been a surprise that he was a Major League Baseball All-Star. That is because he only had a record of seven wins and 11 losses and a mediocre earned run average of 4.47. Prior to the All-Star Game, Walker had a record of 7-3 with an earned run average of 2.50. However, in the second half, he was a dreadful 0-8 with a horrendous earned run average of 7.13. Walker showed more overall consistency in 2022, and that is what the Phillies are banking on.

Career Statistics

Walker has a career record of 54 wins and 50 losses with an earned run average of 3.89. In 898 innings pitched, he has given up 817 hits, 388 earned runs, and 284 walks, to go along with 806 strikeouts and a WHIP of 1.23, Walker has pitched three complete games and has one career shutout. The shutout came in an 8-0 Mariners win over the Los Angeles Angels on September 13, 2016.

Joining the Phillies Rotation

Walker is expected to be the number three starter behind Zack Wheeler and Aaron Nola, and ahead of Ranger Suarez and Bailey Falter. He is projected to replace Noah Syndergaard in the rotation, as Syndergaard is an unrestricted free agent.

Topics  
MLB News and Rumors Phillies
Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
