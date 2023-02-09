NFL News and Rumors

Philly And Kansas City Schools Announce Post Super Bowl Scheduling Adjustments

Author image
Wendi Oliveros
Twitter Linkedin
2 min read
Super Bowl LVII

The School District of Philadelphia is giving students and faculty an extra special gift for Super Bowl weekend.

On the top banner of its website is a short and sweet message that reads as follows:

“All District schools and offices will be open with a two-hour delay on Monday, February 13, 2023 –
the day after the Super Bowl. Go Birds!”

 

Philly Students Rejoice

The School District of Philadelphia is the eighth largest public school district (by enrollment) in the United States with nearly 200,000 students in its 329 schools so this is a welcome gift to a lot of students who want to watch the Super Bowl on Sunday night.

Now they will not have to worry about going to bed early and possibly missing some of the excitement or going to bed late and having to wake up early for school on Monday morning.

It is a win-win for everyone including the 18,000 faculty and staff members employed by the district.

 

More Celebrating Is Possible in Philly

Should the Eagles win, the city will go crazy.

The standing joke is that the light poles have to be greased so that people don’t climb them as part of their crazy celebrations.

Yet some adventurous revelers still climb them.

Students and faculty members could be part of the frenetic celebrations should the Eagles win.

There is no word on whether the School District of Philadelphia will close for a potential Super Bowl victory parade on Wednesday.

 

What Are Kansas City Schools Doing?

Kansas City schools have announced that classes will proceed under a normal schedule on Monday, February 13.

The only concession they made is for a potential Super Bowl victory parade on Wednesday, February 15.

Kansas City schools will be canceled if a celebratory parade is necessary.

This could impact approximately 15,000 students and 1,000 faculty and staff in the district’s 35 schools.

 

No Word On Whether City Mayors Have A Friendly Wager Riding On Super Bowl

There has not been any communication about the mayors of the two cities, Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney and Kansas City Mayor Quinton Luca, engaging in a friendly wager.

This is a typical occurrence that some view as silly but is usually part of the Super Bowl tradition.

 

 

 

Topics  
Chiefs Eagles NFL News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Wendi Oliveros

Twitter Linkedin
Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
Super Bowl LVII

Philly And Kansas City Schools Announce Post Super Bowl Scheduling Adjustments

Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  22min
NFL News and Rumors
NFL Super Bowl LVII Experience billboard.
Exploring Three Prop Bets For Super Bowl LVII Commercials
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  2h
NFL News and Rumors
State Farm Stadium - Super Bowl 2023
Super Bowl 57’s State Farm Stadium Has Cool Retractable Field
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  6h
NFL News and Rumors
Patrick Mahomes stands in front of the Super Bowl podium.
Patrick Mahomes Shares Ankle Update Ahead Of Super Bowl LVII
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  6h
NFL News and Rumors
Super Bowl 57 mural
Three Funny Super Bowl Storylines
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  6h
NFL News and Rumors
Super Bowl Coin Toss: 59% of the Public Betting on Tail
Super Bowl Props: Betting Trends for Coin Toss & National Anthem
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  8h
NFL News and Rumors
Derek Carr of The Raiders plays against the Rams.
Derek Carr Expected To Meet With Saints On Wednesday
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  10h
More News
Arrow to top