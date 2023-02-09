The School District of Philadelphia is giving students and faculty an extra special gift for Super Bowl weekend.

On the top banner of its website is a short and sweet message that reads as follows:

“All District schools and offices will be open with a two-hour delay on Monday, February 13, 2023 –

the day after the Super Bowl. Go Birds!”

Philly Students Rejoice

What? When I was a kid I walked 2 miles to school, up hill each way!…. Oh and they wore leather helmets…. pic.twitter.com/Pjj0fSeGcF — Joe Calhoun (@JoeCalhounWGAL) February 8, 2023

The School District of Philadelphia is the eighth largest public school district (by enrollment) in the United States with nearly 200,000 students in its 329 schools so this is a welcome gift to a lot of students who want to watch the Super Bowl on Sunday night.

Now they will not have to worry about going to bed early and possibly missing some of the excitement or going to bed late and having to wake up early for school on Monday morning.

It is a win-win for everyone including the 18,000 faculty and staff members employed by the district.

More Celebrating Is Possible in Philly

Should the Eagles win, the city will go crazy.

The standing joke is that the light poles have to be greased so that people don’t climb them as part of their crazy celebrations.

Yet some adventurous revelers still climb them.

City of Philadelphia: “We’re going to grease the poles so don’t even try it after the game!” Eagles fans: “OK” pic.twitter.com/U1vWCyZACL — Mekka Don (@MekkaDonMusic) January 30, 2023

Students and faculty members could be part of the frenetic celebrations should the Eagles win.

There is no word on whether the School District of Philadelphia will close for a potential Super Bowl victory parade on Wednesday.

What Are Kansas City Schools Doing?

Kansas City schools have announced that classes will proceed under a normal schedule on Monday, February 13.

Here’s another reason to root for the Chiefs to win. https://t.co/Gsvw7TdSNP — The Kansas City Star (@KCStar) February 8, 2023

The only concession they made is for a potential Super Bowl victory parade on Wednesday, February 15.

Kansas City schools will be canceled if a celebratory parade is necessary.

This could impact approximately 15,000 students and 1,000 faculty and staff in the district’s 35 schools.

No Word On Whether City Mayors Have A Friendly Wager Riding On Super Bowl

There has not been any communication about the mayors of the two cities, Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney and Kansas City Mayor Quinton Luca, engaging in a friendly wager.

This is a typical occurrence that some view as silly but is usually part of the Super Bowl tradition.