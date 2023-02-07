Golf Picks

Phoenix Open 2023 Odds, Predictions and Expert Golf Picks

Paul Kelly
3 min read
Collin Morikawa Golf - Phoenix Open Picks

The 2023 Phoenix Open will swing into action this week from TPC Scottsdale – Stadium Course, Scottsdale, Arizona, USA.

There will be an incredibly strong field at the Phoenix Open this weekend with all of the best players in the world playing. Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy, Collin Morikawa, Scottie Scheffler and Xander Schauffele are among the players that will head to Scottsdale, Arizona on Thursday and take the PGA Tour to the southwest.

The Phoenix Open is led by heavy favorites Rahm and McIlroy, who are both +800 odds ahead of Thursday’s tee off. Scheffler (+1400), Schauffele (+1600), and Finau (+1800) are next on the odds leaderboard heading into Round 1.

Scroll down below for the Phoenix Open 2023 odds, predictions and best bets.

How to Watch The Phoenix Open 2023 — Golf Betting Guide

  • 🏌 PGA Tour Event: Phoenix Open 2023
  • 📅 Phoenix Open Date: Thursday, Feb 9, 2023
  • 🏆 The Phoenix Open 2022 Winner: Scottie Scheffler
  • 🕙 Tee Times Start: TBD
  • 💰 Phoenix Open Purse: $20,000,000
  • 📺 TV Channel: Golf Channel
  • Golf Course: TPC Scottsdale – Stadium Course | Scottsdale, Arizona, USA
  • 🎲 The Phoenix Open Odds: Jon Rahm +800 | Rory McIlroy +800 | Scottie Scheffler +1400 | Xander Schauffele +1600

The Phoenix Open 2023 Odds | Odds to Win The Phoenix Open 2023

After winning the American Express and Tournament of Champions in recent weeks, Jon Rahm starts the weekend as a heavy favorite at +800 odds to win the Phoenix Open. Rory McIlroy too is priced at +800 this week after winning the Dubai Desert Classic a fortnight ago.

Both McIlroy and Rahm are undoubtedly the two best golfers in the world right now, both looking at their best so far this season. The best sports betting apps seem to think it’s likely one of these two men will triumph this week at TPC Scottsdale.

Scottie Scheffler (+1400), Xander Schauffele (+1600), and Tony Finau (+1800) follow suit with the next best odds to win.

Check out the chart below for a complete breakdown of Phoenix Open 2023 odds from BetOnline, one of the top golf betting sites.

Golfers Odds Play
Jon Rahm +800 BetOnline logo
Rory McIlroy +800 BetOnline logo
Scottie Scheffler +1400 BetOnline logo
Xander Schauffele +1600 BetOnline logo
Tony Finau +1800 BetOnline logo
Collin Morikawa +1800 BetOnline logo
Patrick Cantlay +2000 BetOnline logo
Justin Thomas +2000 BetOnline logo
Max Homa +2200 BetOnline logo
Sungjae Im +2500 BetOnline logo
Cameron Young +2800 BetOnline logo
Hideki Matsuyama +3000 BetOnline logo
Tom Kim +3000 BetOnline logo
Viktor Hovland +3300 BetOnline logo
Matt Fitzpatrick +3500 BetOnline logo
Jordan Spieth +4000 BetOnline logo
Sahith Theegala +5000 BetOnline logo
Sam Burns +5500 BetOnline logo
Jason Day +6000 BetOnline logo
Taylor Montgomery +6000 BetOnline logo

The Phoenix Open 2023 Picks and Predictions

After a hot start to the season, all eyes will be on Rahm and McIlroy. However, we can see Collin Morikawa picking up his first win of the 2022/23 PGA Tour season this week in Arizona.

The California man has had a second place and third place finish respectively so far this season and has shown signs of reaching the top of his game again. Morikawa is a former two-time major championship winner and is undoubtedly one of the best golfers in the world.

Morikawa has played some stellar golf so far this season, despite not picking up a win yet. He has played in just two tournaments and has been agonisingly close to winning both of them. It is only a matter of time until he does win for the first time on the PGA Tour this season. Here at The Sports Daily, we can see it being this week.

Take Collin Morikawa to win for the first time this season and capture the Waste Management Phoenix Open this week from TPC Scottsdale.

Topics  
Golf News and Rumors Golf Picks
Paul Kelly

Paul has worked in sports as a writer ever since graduating from Liverpool John Moores University back in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism. Paul is comfortable writing about all sorts of different sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, golf, MMA, darts and horse racing. Although based in the UK, Paul's vast knowledge of worldwide sport means he is capable of covering almost any sport, including all the mainstream US sports. Paul has worked for many years now covering sport for BBC Sport and ESBR Boxing, as well as gaining vital experience at BBC Radio 1 and Everton Football Club. During his time at university and in his professional career since, Paul has had the opportunity to attend big live sporting events and work as a reporter on numerous occasions. His experience writing on both live sports and betting content means he is comfortable with all aspects of sports reporting. He has also worked on various UK sports as well as US sports with a list of different gambling companies. As well as writing for The Sports Daily, Paul currently writes for Augusta Free Press, SportsLens, SportsLens UK and Basketball Insiders. His wealth of knowledge in a whole host of sports converts into writing in depth stories and providing reliable betting picks regularly.
View All Posts By Paul Kelly

Paul Kelly

