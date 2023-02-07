Phoenix Open 2023 Odds, Predictions and Expert Golf Picks

The 2023 Phoenix Open will swing into action this week from TPC Scottsdale – Stadium Course, Scottsdale, Arizona, USA.

There will be an incredibly strong field at the Phoenix Open this weekend with all of the best players in the world playing. Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy, Collin Morikawa, Scottie Scheffler and Xander Schauffele are among the players that will head to Scottsdale, Arizona on Thursday and take the PGA Tour to the southwest.

The Phoenix Open is led by heavy favorites Rahm and McIlroy, who are both +800 odds ahead of Thursday’s tee off. Scheffler (+1400), Schauffele (+1600), and Finau (+1800) are next on the odds leaderboard heading into Round 1.

Scroll down below for the Phoenix Open 2023 odds, predictions and best bets.

The Phoenix Open 2023 Odds | Odds to Win The Phoenix Open 2023

After winning the American Express and Tournament of Champions in recent weeks, Jon Rahm starts the weekend as a heavy favorite at +800 odds to win the Phoenix Open. Rory McIlroy too is priced at +800 this week after winning the Dubai Desert Classic a fortnight ago.

Both McIlroy and Rahm are undoubtedly the two best golfers in the world right now, both looking at their best so far this season. The best sports betting apps seem to think it’s likely one of these two men will triumph this week at TPC Scottsdale.

Scottie Scheffler (+1400), Xander Schauffele (+1600), and Tony Finau (+1800) follow suit with the next best odds to win.

Golfers Odds Play Jon Rahm +800 Rory McIlroy +800 Scottie Scheffler +1400 Xander Schauffele +1600 Tony Finau +1800 Collin Morikawa +1800 Patrick Cantlay +2000 Justin Thomas +2000 Max Homa +2200 Sungjae Im +2500 Cameron Young +2800 Hideki Matsuyama +3000 Tom Kim +3000 Viktor Hovland +3300 Matt Fitzpatrick +3500 Jordan Spieth +4000 Sahith Theegala +5000 Sam Burns +5500 Jason Day +6000 Taylor Montgomery +6000

The Phoenix Open 2023 Picks and Predictions

After a hot start to the season, all eyes will be on Rahm and McIlroy. However, we can see Collin Morikawa picking up his first win of the 2022/23 PGA Tour season this week in Arizona.

The California man has had a second place and third place finish respectively so far this season and has shown signs of reaching the top of his game again. Morikawa is a former two-time major championship winner and is undoubtedly one of the best golfers in the world.

Morikawa has played some stellar golf so far this season, despite not picking up a win yet. He has played in just two tournaments and has been agonisingly close to winning both of them. It is only a matter of time until he does win for the first time on the PGA Tour this season. Here at The Sports Daily, we can see it being this week.

Take Collin Morikawa to win for the first time this season and capture the Waste Management Phoenix Open this week from TPC Scottsdale.

