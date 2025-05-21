MLB News and Rumors

Pirates announce Emmanuel Valdez and Jared Jones out with shoulder surgeries

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
USATSI_25604671_168396541_lowres-2

Tbe Pittsburgh Pirates announced on Wednesday that first baseman Emmanuel Valdez of San Juan de la Maguana, Dominican Republic, and starting pitcher Jared Jones of Whittier, California would be gone for the remainder of the 2025 Major League Baseball regular season with shoulder surgeries according to Steve Adams of MLB Trade Rumors. Jones had his ulnar collateral ligament repaired and is projected to be gone between 10 to 12 months. Valdez, meanwhile, is projected to be gone six months.

Jared Jones

Jones had not pitched this season. He reportedly experienced discomfort during a throwing session in April.

In 2024, Jones was a rookie starting pitcher for the Pirates. He had a record of six wins and eight losses with an earned run average of 4.14. During 22 games and 121 2/3 innings pitched, Jones gave up 106 hits, 56 earned runs, 18 home runs and 39 walks, to go along with 132 strikeouts, 11 quality starts, and a WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 1.19.

Jones’s most electrifying performance came on May 4 in a 1-0 Pirates win over the Colorado Rockies. Jones pitched seven shutout innings, and had 10 strikeouts compared to zero walks, and gave up only one hit.

Emmanuel Valdez

Valdez batted .209 with two home runs and 12 runs batted in this season. During 31 games, 91 at bats and 102 plate appearances, he scored seven runs and had 19 hits, four doubles, two triples, 11 walks, and 33 total bases, to go along with an on base percentage of .294 and a slugging percentage of .363.

This is Valdez’s first season with the Pirates organization. He was traded from the Boston Red Sox on December 15 for minor leaguer Joe Vogatsky.

Basement in the National League Central

The Pirates are in fifth place in the National League Central. They have a record of 17 wins and 33 losses for a winning percentage of .340 after 50 games. The Pirates are 13 games back of the Chicago Cubs in the division.

Topics  
MLB News and Rumors Pirates
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Twitter Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To MLB News and Rumors

MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_25604671_168396541_lowres-2

Pirates announce Emmanuel Valdez and Jared Jones out with shoulder surgeries

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  1h
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_26219101_168396541_lowres-2
MLB names Will Benson and Miguel Vargas Players of the Week
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  May 20 2025
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_26107948_168396541_lowres-2
Astros starting pitcher Hayden Wesneski to have Tommy John surgery
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  May 19 2025
MLB News and Rumors
MLB: New York Mets at Philadelphia Phillies
Phillies reliever Jose Alvarado suspended 80 games
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  May 19 2025
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_26114590_168396541_lowres-3
Wilmer Flores records three home run game for the Giants
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  May 18 2025
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_26212473_168396541_lowres-2
Diamondbacks lose for first time ever when they score 12+ runs
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  May 18 2025
MLB News and Rumors
Brandon Hyde
Orioles fire manager Brandon Hyde
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  May 17 2025
More News
Arrow to top