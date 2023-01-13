Pirates bring back Andrew McCutchen

The Pittsburgh Pirates have decided to bring back outfielder Andrew McCutchen of Fort Meade, Florida according to spotrac.com. He initially played for the Pirates from 2009 to 2017. McCutchen went on to play for the San Francisco Giants and the New York Yankees in 2018, the Philadelphia Phillies from 2019 to 2021, and the Milwaukee Brewers in 2022. The terms of the contract are for one year and $5 million according to Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

2022 with the Brewers

This past season in Milwaukee, McCutchen batted .237 with 17 home runs and 69 runs batted in. During 134 games, 580 plate appearances and 515 at bats, he scored 66 runs and had 122 hits, 25 doubles, eight stolen bases, 57 walks, 198 total bases, four sacrifice flies, an on base percentage of .316, a slugging percentage of .384, and four times being hit by a pitch.

Five-time All-Star

For five straight seasons, McCutchen was a National League All-Star. He represented the senior circuit and the Pirates from 2011 to 2015.

National League Most Valuable Player

In 2013, McCutchen was named the National League Most Valuable Player. He batted .317 with 21 home runs and 84 runs batted in. During 157 games, 674 plate appearances and 583 at bats, McCutchen scored 97 runs and had 185 hits, 38 doubles, five triples, a career-high 27 stolen bases, 78 walks, 296 total bases, four sacrifice flies, an on base percentage of .404, and a slugging percentage of .508.

Single Season Leader

McCutchen led the National League with 194 hits while with the Pirates in 2012, a year before he was named the National League MVP. Then a year after being named NL MVP in 2014, McCutchen led Major League Baseball with a .410 on base percentage, and the National League with a .952 on base plus slugging percentage.

Joining the Pirates outfield

McCutchen is expected to be the starting left fielder, and join center fielder Bryan Reynolds and right fielder Jack Suwinski. McCutchen is one of four players in the batting order to join the Pirates in the offseason. Others are first baseman Ji-Man Choi (trade with the Tampa Bay Rays), catcher Austin Hedges (free agent from Cleveland) and designated hitter Carlos Santana (free agent from Seattle).