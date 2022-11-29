MLB News and Rumors

Pirates sign first baseman Carlos Santana

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Twitter Linkedin
2 min read
MLB: Philadelphia Phillies at Colorado Rockies
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.

The Pittsburgh Pirates have signed first baseman Carlos Santana of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic to a one-year contract worth $6.7 million according to Mike Axisa of CBS Sports on Saturday. The Pirates become the fifth Major League Baseball team Santana has played for following the Cleveland Indians, Philadelphia Phillies, Kansas City Royals, and Seattle Mariners.

2022 with Kansas City and Seattle

In 2022, Santana batted .202 with 19 home runs and 60 runs batted in. During 131 games, 506 plate appearances and 431 at bats, he scored 52 runs, and had 87 hits, 18 doubles, 71 walks, 162 total bases, was twice hit by a pitch, and had two sacrifice flies.  Santana also had an on base percentage of .316 and a slugging percentage of .376.

Struggled with the Mariners

After being traded from the Royals to the Mariners for relief pitcher Wyatt Mills of Spokane, Washington, and minor league pitcher William Fleming of Asheville, North Carolina, it was a struggle for Santana. He batted eight points below the Mendoza Line at only .192.

Two-time AL Leader in Walks

Twice Santana has led the American League in walks. He had 113 walks, which led not only the American League, but Major League Baseball too while with the Cleveland Indians in 2014. Then six years later while with the Indians in 2020, Santana led the American League with 47 walks.

2019 MLB All-Star

With the Indians in 2019, Santana was an American League All-Star for the only time. That year he batted .281 with 4 home runs and 93 runs batted in. Santana’s batting average that season was 89 points above his average with the Mariners and 39 points above his career average of .242.

Largest Contract since 2016

The signing of Santana is the largest free agent signing by the Pirates in six years. In 2016, they signed pitcher Ivan Nova to a three-year contract worth $26 million. Like Santana, Nova was from the Dominican Republic, as he called San Cristobal home.

 

 

Topics  
MLB News and Rumors Pirates
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Twitter Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To MLB News and Rumors

MLB News and Rumors
Bryce Harper Out Until MLB All-Star Break After Successful Tommy John Surgery

Looking Back at Bryce Harper’s 2022 MLB season

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Nov 25 2022
MLB News and Rumors
Bryce Harper Out Until MLB All-Star Break After Successful Tommy John Surgery
Bryce Harper Out Until MLB All-Star Break After Successful Tommy John Surgery
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Nov 25 2022
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_19104267_168396541_lowres-2
Red Sox acquire pitcher Joely Rodriguez and second baseman Hoy Park
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Nov 24 2022
MLB News and Rumors
Justin Verlander's Next Contract Is Set To Break MLB Records
Justin Verlander’s Next Contract Is Set To Break MLB Records
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Nov 24 2022
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_18996198_168396541_lowres-2
Brewers trade outfielder Hunter Renfroe to Angels
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Nov 23 2022
MLB News and Rumors
MLB: Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh Pirates
Pirates trade Kevin Newman to the Reds
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Nov 21 2022
MLB News and Rumors
Los Angeles Angels Trade for Gio Urshela
Los Angeles Angels Trade for Gio Urshela
Author image Dylan Williams  •  Nov 18 2022
More News
Arrow to top