Pirates sign outfielder Tommy Pham

The Pittsburgh Pirates signed outfielder Tommy Pham of Las Vegas, Nevada according to Steve Adams of MLB Trade Rumors on Thursday. Pham signed a one year deal worth $4.025 million. There is a possibility that Pham could make $250,000 if he reaches particular statistical achievements.

Who has Pham played for?

Pham has played for nine Major League teams in the past. He was with the St. Louis Cardinals for six seasons. He was initially with them for five seasons from 2014 to 2018, and again in 2024. Pham also played for the Tampa Bay Rays (2018 and 2019), the San Diego Padres (2020 and 2021), the Cincinnati Reds (2022), Boston Red Sox (2022), New York Mets (2023), Arizona Diamondbacks (2023), Chicago White Sox (2024), and Kansas City Royals (2024).

Tommy Pham’s 2024 MLB Statistics

Pham had the distinction of playing for three separate franchises in 2024. He batted .266 in 70 games with the White Sox, .206 in 23 games with the Cardinals and .228 in 23 games with the Royals. Overall, Pham batted .248 with nine home runs and 39 runs batted in. During 116 games, 440 at bats and 478 plate appearances, he scored 49 runs and had 109 hits, 20 doubles, three triples, seven stolen bases, 35 walks, 162 total bases, one sacrifice fly, an on base percentage of .305, and a slugging percentage of .368. Pham’s sacrifice fly came in a 10-6 Cardinals win over the Milwaukee Brewers on August 21, in a game that went into 10 innings.

Vietnamese Descent

There is not a rich history of Major League Baseball players of Vietnamese descent. When Pham joined the Major Leagues in 2014 with the Cardinals, he was the first MLB plater since 2006 to be in the Major Leagues of Vietnamese descent. According to the Baseball Almanac, Danny Graves of Saigon, Vietnam is the only player ever from South Vietnam to make the Major Leagues. He pitched 11 seasons of MLB with the Cleveland Indians, Cincinnati Reds, and New York Mets. Graves was in fact a National League All-Star with the Reds in 2000 and 2004.