MLB News and Rumors

Pirates sign outfielder Tommy Pham

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
MLB: AL Wild Card-Tampa Bay Rays at Oakland Athletics

The Pittsburgh Pirates signed outfielder Tommy Pham of Las Vegas, Nevada according to Steve Adams of MLB Trade Rumors on Thursday. Pham signed a one year deal worth $4.025 million. There is a possibility that Pham could make $250,000 if he reaches particular statistical achievements.

Who has Pham played for?

Pham has played for nine Major League teams in the past. He was with the St. Louis Cardinals for six seasons. He was initially with them for five seasons from 2014 to 2018, and again in 2024. Pham also played for the Tampa Bay Rays (2018 and 2019), the San Diego Padres (2020 and 2021), the Cincinnati Reds (2022), Boston Red Sox (2022), New York Mets (2023), Arizona Diamondbacks (2023), Chicago White Sox (2024), and Kansas City Royals (2024).

Tommy Pham’s 2024 MLB Statistics

Pham had the distinction of playing for three separate franchises in 2024. He batted .266 in 70 games with the White Sox, .206 in 23 games with the Cardinals and .228 in 23 games with the Royals. Overall, Pham batted .248 with nine home runs and 39 runs batted in. During 116 games, 440 at bats and 478 plate appearances, he scored 49 runs and had 109 hits, 20 doubles, three triples, seven stolen bases, 35 walks, 162 total bases, one sacrifice fly, an on base percentage of .305, and a slugging percentage of .368. Pham’s sacrifice fly came in a 10-6 Cardinals win over the Milwaukee Brewers on August 21, in a game that went into 10 innings.

Vietnamese Descent

There is not a rich history of Major League Baseball players of Vietnamese descent. When Pham joined the Major Leagues in 2014 with the Cardinals, he was the first MLB plater since 2006 to be in the Major Leagues of Vietnamese descent. According to the Baseball Almanac, Danny Graves of Saigon, Vietnam is the only player ever from South Vietnam to make the Major Leagues. He pitched 11 seasons of MLB with the Cleveland Indians, Cincinnati Reds, and New York Mets. Graves was in fact a National League All-Star with the Reds in 2000 and 2004.

Topics  
MLB News and Rumors Pirates
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Twitter Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To MLB News and Rumors

MLB News and Rumors
Baltimore Orioles v Boston Red Sox

Angels sign infielder Yoan Moncada

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  4h
MLB News and Rumors
MLB: AL Wild Card-Tampa Bay Rays at Oakland Athletics
Pirates sign outfielder Tommy Pham
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  4h
MLB News and Rumors
Harrison Bader
Twins sign outfielder Harrison Bader
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Feb 6 2025
MLB News and Rumors
Ryan Brasier
Dodgers trade reliever Ryan Brasier to Cubs
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Feb 5 2025
MLB News and Rumors
Ramon Laureano
Orioles sign outfielder Ramon Laureano
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Feb 5 2025
MLB News and Rumors
Alex Faedo
Tigers trade Alex Faedo to Rays
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Feb 4 2025
MLB News and Rumors
Fay Vincent
Five memorable moments during Fay Vincent’s time as MLB Commissioner
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Feb 3 2025
More News
Arrow to top