Pirates sign starting pitcher Andrew Heaney

The Pittsburgh Pirates have signed starting pitcher Andrew Heaney of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. The terms of the deal are for one year and $5.25 million according to Anthony Franco of MLB Trade Rumors on Thursday.

Who has Heaney pitched for in the past?

The Pirates will be Heaney’s sixth Major League Baseball franchise. He has previously played one season with the Miami Marlins (2014), seven seasons with the Los Angeles Angels (2015 to 2021), one season with the New York Yankees (2021), one season with the Los Angeles Dodgers (2022), and the last two seasons with the Texas Rangers (2023 and 2024).

Heaney in 2024

This past season, Heaney had a poor win/loss record of five wins and 14 losses with an earned run average of 4.28, During 160 innings pitched and 32 games, he gave up 159 hits, 76 earned runs, 23 home runs, and 41 walks, to go along with a WHIP (walks and strikeouts per innings pitched) of 1.25 and 159 strikeouts.

Rare Relief Appearance

Of Heaney’s 32 games in 2024, 31 were as a starter. However, he had one relief appearance on May 28 in a 4-2 Rangers win over the Arizona Diamondbacks. Heaney pitched two and a third innings, and got his first of five wins last season. He pitched to 10 batters, and had 41 pitches of which 24 were strikes. Heaney gave up two hits, one walk, and one strikeout.

Heaney’s Career Complete Game Shutout

Heaney has one complete game shutout in his career. It was in a fact a one hitter in a 1-0 Angels win over the Kansas City Royals on June 5, 2018. Heaney had 116 pitches of which 81 were strikes. He had four strikeouts, one walk and hit one batter.

World Series Champion

Heaney won a World Series with the Rangers in 2023. He pitched game four of the 2023 World Series, an 11-7 Rangers win over the Arizona Diamondbacks. Heaney got the win, pitched five innings, and only gave up four hits, one earned run, and two walks, to go along with three strikeouts.