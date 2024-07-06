Pirates tie franchise record for most home runs in a game

The Pittsburgh Pirates tied a franchise record for most home runs in a single game on Friday. They accomplished the feat when the team hit seven home runs in a 14-2 clobbering over the New York Mets at PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. This was the fourth time the Pirates have hit seven home runs in a game. Of the seven hits, were two grand slams.

Who hit the two grand slams for the Pirates?

Two Pirates hit two home runs each. They were designated hitter Brian Reynolds of Baltimore, Maryland and first baseman Rowdy Tellez of Sacramento, California. Reynolds had a two-run home run in the fifth inning, and a grand slam in the seventh inning. Tellez hit a solo home run in the fourth inning and a grand slam in the eighth inning.

When have the Pirates have had multiple grand slams in a game before?

This is the fifth time in Pirates’s history, they have hit two grand slams in a game. The Pirates also accomplished the feat on June 22, 1925 (first baseman George Grantham of Galena, Kansas and third baseman Pie Traynor of Framingham, Massachusetts) in a 24-6 Pirates win over the St. Louis Cardinals, on May 1, 1933 (shortstop Arky Vaughan of Cliffty, Arkansas and catcher Earl Grace of Barlow, Kentucky) in a 10-0 Pirates win over the Philadelphia Phillies, on September 14, 1982 (right fielder Richie Hebner of Boston, Massachusetts and third baseman Bill Madlock of Memphis, Tennessee) and in a 15-5 Pirates win over the Chicago Cubs, and on April 16, 1996 (right fielder Orlando Merced of Hat Rey, Puerto Rico and shortstop Jay Bell of Eglin Air Force Base, Florida).

Who hit the other three home runs for the Pirates?

Left fielder Jack Suwinski of Chicago, Illinois hit a solo home run in the fourth inning, while Yasmani Grandal of La Habana, Cuba and centerfielder Michael A. Taylor of Fort Lauderdale, Florida hit solo home runs in the eighth inning.

When did the Pirates also hit seven home runs in a game?

The first time Pittsburgh hit seven home runs in a game came on August 16, 1947 in a 12-7 Pirates win over the Cardinals. They also accomplished the feat in a 14-0 Pirates win over the Cardinals on August 20, 2003, and in an 11-6 Pirates win over the Seattle Mariners on May 26, 2023.

What team has hit the most home runs in a game?

The Toronto Blue Jays hold the Major League Baseball record for most home runs in a game with 10. They accomplished the feat in an 18-3 win over the Baltimore Orioles on September 14, 1987.