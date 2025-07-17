Pirates trade Adam Frazier to Royals

There was a trade made on Wednesday between the Kansas City Royals and Pittsburgh Pirates during the 2025 Major League Baseball All-Star break. The Pirates have traded second baseman Adam Frazier of Athens, Georgia to the Kansas City Royals for minor league infielder Cam Devanney of Nashua, New Hampshire. Speaking of the 2025 Major League Baseball All-Star break, Frazier represented the Pirates at the 2021 Major League Baseball All-Star Game in Colorado.

Who has Frazier played with before?

This will actually be Frazier’s second time playing for the Royals. He was previously with them in 2024. Frazier also played for the Pirates for two different time periods. The first time came from 2016 to 2021, and the second time in 2025. Frazier also played part of one season with the San Diego Padres in 2021, and one full season each with the Seattle Mariners (2022), and Baltimore Orioles (2023).

Frazier in 2025

This season with the Pirates, Frazier batted .255 with three home runs and 21 runs batted in. During 78 games, 235 at bats, and 262 plate appearances, he scored 22 runs and had 60 hits, 10 doubles, seven stolen bases, 17 walks, 79 total bases, one sacrifice bunt, three sacrifice flies, an on base percentage of .318, and a slugging percentage of .336. The sacrifice bunt came in a 9-2 Pirates win over the New York Mets on June 28.

Frazier’s All-Star Season

Frazier played with the Pirates and Padres when he was an All-Star in 2021. That year he batted .305 with five home runs and 43 runs batted in. During 155 games, 577 at bats, and 639 plate appearances, Frazier scored 83 runs and had 176 hits, 36 doubles, five triples, 10 stolen bases, 48 walks, 237 total bases, three sacrifice bunts, and one sacrifice fly. He had an on base percentage of .368, and a slugging percentage of .411.

Frazier’s season with the Royals

Frazier was much better with the Pirates this season than the Royals last season. In 2024, he only batted .202 with four home runs and 22 runs batted in. During 104 games, 262 at bats and 294 plate appearances, Frazier scored 35 runs and had 53 hits, 10 doubles, one triple, three stolen bases, 22 walks, 77 total bases, three sacrifice bunts, an on base percentage of .282 and a slugging percentage of .294.

Cam Devanney

Devanney is a utility infielder who can play second base, shortstop and third base. He played this season with the Royals’s triple A affiliate, the Omaha Storm Chasers of the International League. Devanney batted .272 with 18 home runs and 55 runs batted in.