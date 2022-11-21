Pirates trade Kevin Newman to the Reds

5There was a National League Central Division trade on Friday as the Cincinnati Reds acquired second baseman Kevin Newman of Poway, California to the Pittsburgh Pirates for relief pitcher Dauri Moreta of Comendador, Dominican Republic. Both Newman and Moreta have spent their entire careers with one team. Newman was with the Pirates for five years, and Morena was with the Reds the last two years.

Kevin Newman in 2022

This past season, Newman batted .274 with two home runs and 24 runs batted in. During 78 games, 309 plate appearances, and 288 at bats, he scored 31 runs and had 79 hits, 18 doubles, two triples, eight stolen bases, 107 total bases, two sacrifice bunts, and one sacrifice fly. Newman also had an on base percentage of .316, and a slugging percentage of .372.

Also this past year, Newman had six three-hit games. In that time, the Pirates had a record of four wins and two losses. The four times the Pirates won when Newman had three hits in a game came on July 11, in a 5-1 Pirates win over the Miami Marlins, on July 17, in an 8-3 Pirates win over the Colorado Rockies, on August 10, in a 6-4 Pirates win over the Arizona Diamondbacks, and on August 18, in an 8-2 Pirates win over the Boston Red Sox. Newman’s injuries came to his groin and hamstring.

Dauri Moreta in 2022

The Pirates will be hoping they receive the effective Dauri Moreta of 2021, rather than the ineffective Dauri Moreta of 2022. This past season, Moreta struggled in 35 games, where he had a record of zero wins and two losses with a poor earned run average of 5.40. In 38 1/3 innings, he gave up 32 hits, 23 earned runs, and 13 walks, to go along with 39 strikeouts, and a WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 1.17.

Moreta did have one save and one hold in 2022. The hold ironically came in a 7-3 Reds win over the Pirates on May 8. The save came in a 7-6 Reds win over the New York Yankees on July 14. Moreta’s earned run average in 2021 was an effective 2.45, but it only came in four games.