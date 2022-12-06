Pitt QB Kedon Slovis Enters Transfer Portal, Instantly Replaced by BC QB Phil Jurkovec

NCAA transfer portal action is happening so quickly that my fat little fingers can’t type quickly enough to keep up with it. This Monday was no different. Pittsburgh quarterback Kedon Slovis declared that he was entering the college football transfer portal, and just a few hours later, Boston College quarterback Phil Jurkovec was heading to the Panthers to replace him. Slovis will not play in the Sun Bowl against UCLA.

Jurkovec to Pitt, Slovis to Portal

One major piece of the transfer portal quarterback was solved today. However, in its stead came another unsolved piece. Phil Jurkovec announced he was heading to Pittsburgh just hours after Pitt QB Kedon Slovis declared he was entering the portal.

Life in the portal moves fast. Story on Pitt QB Kedon Slovis transferring this morning and BC transfer Phil Jurkovec committing to play there a few hours later. https://t.co/TSkllDwjZb — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) December 5, 2022

Slovis has one year of eligibility remaining and will be another strong quarterback in an already stacked portal. Slovis spent three years at USC before transferring to Pittsburgh for the start of this season. His production took a step back this year, but he has close to 10,000 passing yards in his career so far to go along with 68 passing touchdowns.

His experience alone should make him a wanted man, but his production means he should have no issue finding suitors.

Replacing Slovis at Pitt will be former Boston College QB Phil Jurkovec. Jurkovec has one year of eligibility remaining as a graduate transfer. He spent the first two years of his career as a backup in Notre Dame before transferring to Boston College, where he spent three years.

Jurkovec has struggled with injuries and seen his production suffer over the past couple of seasons, but will be hopeful of finding his old form as he returns to his hometown.

“I’m thankful to Coach Narduzzi and Coach Cignetti and the University of Pittsburgh for allowing me the opportunity to come home and compete,” Jurkovec told ESPN.

Jurkovec had a season for the ages in 2020 when he had the best year of any Boston College quarterback since Matt Ryan. He threw for 2,558 yards and 17 touchdowns while adding three on the ground that year.

A return to that form would be most welcomed in Pitt as they look to cheer on their new hometown hero.