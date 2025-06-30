Dolphins

Pittsburgh Steelers Acquire Jalen Ramsey For Minkah Fitzpatrick

Mathew Huff
Jalen Ramsey

The Miami Dolphins have officially traded cornerback, Jalen Ramsey, after months of speculation, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The Dolphins are sending him to the Pittsburgh Steelers in exchange for safety, Minkah Fitzpatrick. Other details of the trade include a 2027 seventh-round pick going to Pittsburgh along with tight end, Jonnu Smith.

As for Miami, they will also receive a 2027 fifth-round pick. Jalen Ramsey and the Dolphins came to a mutual agreement to part ways this spring. Now that he has been traded, the seven-time Pro Bowl defensive back will also receive a $1.5 million raise from the Steelers. This will bring his 2025-26 salary to $26.6 million. Jalen Ramsey’s tenure may not have gone as planned. However, he will now have a chance for a fresh beginning as he teams up with veteran cornerback, Darius Slay, in the Steel City.

Miami Dolphins Trade Jalen Ramsey to Pittsburgh Steelers for Minkah Fitzpatrick

Jalen Ramsey’s Tenure With the Dolphins

While Jalen Ramsey is still one of the bigger names in the NFL, many fear that age is going to catch up to him sooner or later at age 30. His tenure with the Dolphins was short, but he did have his moments. Despite playing in only 10 matchups during his first season with the Miami Dolphins, Ramsey was selected to his seventh Pro Bowl. During that season, the one-time champion logged three interceptions and five passes defended. This past year saw Jalen Ramsey play an entire season. A season where he recorded two interceptions, 11 passes defended, and six tackles for a loss. Clearly, there is still value, and the Steelers are hoping they can harness his talent for a new-look secondary.

What Does This Mean for the Steelers and Dolphins?

For the Dolphins, they gained a former All-Pro safety to address their need at that position. This comes full circle for Fitzpatrick as he was drafted by the Dolphins in 2018 and eventually traded to Pittsburgh during the 2019 campaign. As for Pittsburgh, they add more veteran experience to a reformed secondary. One that possesses the likes of Joey Porter Jr. and Darius Slay.

Age is certainly a concern as a collective unit for the Steelers, but the defense should still be one of the better units in the league. Moreover, moving Ramsey will free up some cap space for the Dolphins. A team that possesses one of the most expensive rosters in the entire NFL. It is difficult to gauge who is the true winner of this deal as of now. However, this trade has the potential to benefit both teams down the line.

Dolphins NFL News and Rumors Steelers
Mathew Huff

Mathew is a contributor here for TheSportsDaily along with being one with BasketballInsiders. Along with basketball, Mathew also has a passion for the NFL and loves helping gamblers win as much money as they can. He has been in the sports writing industry for close to 7 years now, but is always focused on providing his best effort to potential sports bettors.
