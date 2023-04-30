NFL Network’s Rich Eisen, 53, annually puts on his sneakers with his suit and runs the 40-yard dash.

It is called “Run Rich Run.”

In recent years, the fun run has become a lucrative charitable event with the proceeds benefitting St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

On the final day of the 2023 NFL Draft, NFL Network aired the video of Eisen’s run recorded recently at The Rose Bowl.

The best annual tradition ❤️ Run Rich Run 2023 is here! With the help from his new friends at @stjude and @diana_flores33, #RunRichRun continues to provide funding for finding a cure for childhood cancer and diseases. @richeisen Donate: https://t.co/YbcKvAiFID pic.twitter.com/Wz0ls4vVl7 — NFL (@NFL) April 29, 2023

Bret Michaels Was Among This Year’s Donors

It is not a surprise that Poison frontman Bret Michaels is watching the NFL Draft.

He is a diehard Pittsburgh Steelers fan.

Bret Michaels greets fans before the Steelers take on the Bears Monday at Heinz Field. pic.twitter.com/K8R2PxYTz3 — Matt Freed (@MattFreedPhoto) November 9, 2021

What is surprising is that he texted news of his donation to NFL Network’s insider Ian Rapoport.

For those of us who followed the Aaron Rodgers saga with Ian Rapoport, we know that Aaron and Ian are not texting friends, but somehow Bret and Ian are.

The NFL Supports Eisen’s Fundraiser

Eisen mentioned on the air that the Baltimore Ravens are annual donors to his Run Rich Run event.

In addition, the Kansas City Chiefs and Minnesota Vikings are.

Prior to this year, Eisen has raised over $5 million for St. Jude.

Since the video of this year’s run was released on Saturday afternoon, donations have poured in.

Currently, $627,871 has been raised, and the number is rising.

Every Year Is Great, But 2021 Was The Best

Our personal favorite was the 2021 Run Rich Run when Eisen matched donors with legends.

Ray Lewis, Terrell Davis, Jerry Rice, and Michael Vick were among the NFL legends who ran the 40.

Lewis gave him pointers on his trademark dance.

Michael Vick really ran a 4.72 in the 40 at 40 years old 😳 pic.twitter.com/xYE9YBQZwv — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) May 2, 2021

Another highlight was Vick running a 4.72 40 at 40 years of age.

Conclusion

“Run Rich Run” started as an on-air conversation that became a dare and since 2015 morphed into a huge charity event for an organization that does so much good work for children dealing with serious illnesses and their families.

This is one of the best stories that come out of the NFL each year, and we congratulate Rich Eisen for his outstanding work and fundraising for St. Jude year after year.

