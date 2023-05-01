Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett, 24, had a fun evening at Acrisure Stadium over the weekend.

Pickett was in attendance along with 60,000+ fans of Luke Combs watching the 33-year-old country singer’s sold-out concert.

On his show on Monday, Pat McAfee talked about one of Combs’s many talents and how it reflects on Pickett.

He says Combs is excellent at shotgunning beers.

Based on that, we can now conclude that Pickett is talented in this area also since he joined Combs on stage to shotgun a beer.

McAfee believes that Steelers Nation will love seeing this side of Pickett who went to Pitt and loves everything about the city of Pittsburgh and being part of the Steelers team.

That could be true, but some may equate Pickett’s shotgunning beer to a deja-vu moment involving another AFC North quarterback, Baker Mayfield who famously shotgunned a beer at a Cleveland Indians game in 2019 when he was a member of the Cleveland Browns.

Baker Mayfield shotgunning a beer at the Indians game is A+ content. pic.twitter.com/5yWKq9QAaq — Kent (@RealKentMurphy) August 4, 2019

The Comparisons Are Many

Both quarterbacks finished their rookie seasons with QBRs of 51.2 (Pickett in 2022) and 51.5 (Mayfield in 2018).

The expectations of two passionate fan bases were set on these players, both 24 years of age when their shotgunning beer events happened.

After his shotgunning moment, Mayfield went on to have a subpar 2019 season with a 6-10 record, 22 touchdowns, and 21 interceptions.

Hopefully, Pickett does not follow suit with that type of sophomore season.

Should fans be concerned about Pickett’s behavior?

Probably not since it happened at the end of April and on draft weekend.

Mayfield’s moment happened in August when the team was preparing for the season.

Conclusion

The Steelers fans are hoping that the 2023 season is a return to the playoffs for a team that is usually in the mix for an AFC playoff berth.

In Pickett’s first year following in the footsteps of future Hall of Famer Ben Roethlisberger, he led the team to a 7-5 record in 12 starts.

Fans will expect more from Pickett in 2023, and if he does not live up to the expectations, this Luke Combs video could be unearthed with a more negative response associated with it.

