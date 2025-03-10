Pittsburgh Steelers Trade for DK Metcalf, Agree to Extension

Just mere days after he requested a trade from the Seattle Seahawks, DK Metcalf already has a new home. The wideout has reportedly been traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers. In exchange, the Seahawks will receive a 2025 second round draft pick and the two teams will also swap sixth and seventh round picks in 2025. The Steelers have also agreed to terms on a five-year, $150 million contract extension. The star wide receiver was about to enter the final year of his three-year, $72 million extension he inked with Seattle in 2022. Now, the Pittsburgh Steelers have a reliable running mate for their other star wideout, George Pickens.

Pittsburgh Steelers Acquire Wide Receiver, DK Metcalf, From Seattle Seahawks

DK Metcalf’s Possible Impact for the Pittsburgh Steelers

DK Metcalf has solidified himself as one of the top wide receivers in the league ever since he came in as a rookie. With his size and frame at six-foot-four and 235 pounds, he is one of the best jump ball receivers in the NFL. For his career, Metcalf has logged numbers of 438 receptions, 6,324 receiving yards, and 48 receiving touchdowns. The two-time Pro-Bowler has also recorded 14.4 receiving yards per reception, 4.5 receptions per game, and a career catch percentage of 60.3 percent. While his temper can sometimes get himself into trouble, one cannot deny the impact DK Metcalf can have on an offense. Especially since the Steelers’ offensive unit has been relatively stagnant for years now. With Metcalf coupled with George Pickens, Pittsburgh’s offense should show some signs of life next year depending on the quarterback situation.

Can the Steelers Compete in the AFC North Next Season?

Depending on how the rest of the offseason goes, one cannot count out the Pittsburgh Steelers for the AFC North title next year. Despite being in one of the tougher divisions, the Steelers are a team that are always competitive. Especially with head coach, Mike Tomlin, at the helm. The Steelers also still possess a top-tier defense which is adept at making big plays and keeping them in close games. If they can remedy the quarterback situation and get some consistency on the offensive line, then who knows what the ceiling of this Steelers squad is going into next year. However, it is a long offseason, and many factors are still at play. That being said, the Steelers adding a second star wide receiver to take some pressure off of George Pickens certainly bolsters their offense.