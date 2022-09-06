Pittsburgh Steelers vs Cincinnati Bengals Betting Picks, Predictions and Odds For Game Week 1

The Cincinnati Bengals are fresh off of their appearance in Super Bowl LVI and look to return to the big game this season. They open up their campaign on Sunday at 1:00 p.m. EST when they host the Pittsburgh Steelers. Check out our betting picks here for everything you need to know heading into the game.

Steelers vs Bengals Betting Picks

Best NFL Betting Sites

Steelers vs Bengals Betting Pick 1: Steelers spread +6.5

The Steelers are not going to struggle again this season on offense. Mitchell Trubisky will start this game with Kenny Pickett waiting not so patiently in the wings in case things go awry.

Najee Harris is a star at running back and if there is one thing that we know it is that Mike Tomlin knows how to produce stars at wide receiver. Knowing all of this, we know that Pittsburgh will be able to keep up with Cincinnati if this one comes down to a shootout.

A lot of people have not given the Bengals a lot of love entering the season, acting like this isn’t the same team that just came one mistake away from possibly winning the Super Bowl earlier this year.

This line is a lot bigger than I would have thought. I would have leaned closer to a 2.5 point line, but the sportsbooks feel this game isn’t going to be too close. While I do believe the Bengals will win this one, I think it is going to be close and the Steelers will cover the 6.5 point spread.

Steelers vs Bengals Betting Pick 1: Steelers +6.5 @ -110 with Bovada

We have released our first depth chart of the 2022 season.https://t.co/MLfDUbotqE — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) September 5, 2022

Steelers vs Bengals Betting Pick 2: Over 44.5 Points

Both of these teams have the ability to put up points in bunches and I expect that the season opener is not going to be any different. If there is one thing to question in this one it is the Bengals and their ability to get stops when it counts on defense.

Not saying that they have a bad defense, it is just that this is one thing that is one issue that will cause this game to hit the over.

Joe Burrow threw for over 288 yards per game last season, and setting single season team records in his rookie campaign.

Whether it is Mitchell Trubisky or Kenny Pickett out there for the Steelers, they each have plenty of weapons to score points and watching both players in the preseason it was obvious that this is going to be a much more potent offense this season than they had in Big Ben’s farewell tour last year.

Steelers vs Bengals Betting Pick 2: Over 44.5 @ -110 with Bovada

Steelers vs Bengals Betting Pick 3: Bengals Moneyline -280

This moneyline shows that the sportsbooks believe that the Bengals are going to run away with this game. While I don’t believe that to be true, I do believe that the Bengals are going to leave week one with a victory.

Straight up the Bengals are just the better team. They have more experience, they are challenged with their playoff run last season, and they are overall more talented than the Steelers.

Steelers vs Bengals Betting Pick 3: Bengals Moneyline @ -280 with Bovada

Pittsburgh Steelers vs Cincinnati Bengals Odds