PJ Tucker Has Doubled Career Earnings After 35 With New 76ers Contract

PJ Tucker has doubled his career earnings after the age of 35 with his new 76ers contract. Earlier this month, Tucker signed a three-year, $30 million deal with the Sixers. The 11-year veteran was selected 35th overall by the Raptors in the 2006 NBA Draft. He only appeared in 17 games during his rookie season.

In 2006, the former Longhorn signed a $412,718 minimum contract with Toronto. Then, from 2007 through most of 2012, Tucker was out of the league. On Aug. 1, 2012, the forward signed as a free agent with the Suns. He earned $762,195 with Phoenix in the 2012-13 season. He then made $884,293 the following season.

On Jul. 23, 2014, Tucker signed a multi-year contract extension with the Suns. It was the first time he signed a multimillion-dollar contract in his NBA playing career. From ages 27 to 34, Tucker earned an estimated $33.7 million. For a reminder, these contracts do not include endorsement deals.

Equally important, the forward signed a multi-year deal with the Rockets in 2017. Of course, then the Rockets traded him, Rodions Kurucs, a 2021 second-round draft pick and a 2022 first-round draft pick to the Bucks for D.J. Augustin, D.J. Wilson, a 2021 first-round draft pick and a 2023 first-round draft pick.

Season NBA Team Salary 2006-07 Raptors $412,718 2012-13 Suns $762,195 2013-14 Suns $884,293 2014-15 Suns $5,700,000 2015-16 Suns $5,500,000 2016-17 Raptors $5,300,000 2017-18 Rockets $7,590,035 2018-19 Rockets $7,969,537 2019-20 Rockets $8,349,039 2020-21 Bucks $7,969,537 2021-22 Heat $7,000,000 2022-23 76ers $10,490,000 2023-24 76ers $11,014,500 2024-25 76ers $11,349,000

Is the forward a better player now compared to four years ago?

Months later, PJ Tucker signed a multi-year contract with the Heat on Aug. 7, 2021. He earned $7 million with the Heat last season. And the veteran forward was due $7,969,537 from the Rockets for the 2020-21 season. From 2021 to right now, Tucker made $48 million.

Furthermore, it’s a possibility that some players get better as they age. In the 2021-22 season, in a total of 71 games played with the Heat, Tucker averaged 7.6 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game. It was the first time he averaged at least seven points per game since the 2018-19 season.

Not to mention, the forward shot a career-high 41% from 3-point range with Miami. Since he fell short on putting up these numbers while with the Bucks and Raptors, is it just coach Eric Spoelstra’s system? Tyler Herro, the 2022 Sixth Man of the Year, also recorded career-high numbers last season as well.

If Tucker remains with the 76ers in the coming years, he will earn $11,014,500 for the 2023-24 season. And he has a $11.349 million player option with the team for the 2024-25 season. Needless to say, his career earnings will increase in the future. More articles concerning PJ Tucker and the 76ers are on the main page.

