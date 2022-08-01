MLB News and Rumors

Playoff teams interested in Oakland’s Frankie Montas

Jon Conahan
Frankie Montas of the Oakland Athletics is currently one of the biggest names in the MLB trade market. The star right-handed pitcher is getting interest from plenty of teams, including the New York Mets, New York Yankees, San Diego Padres, St. Louis Cardinals, and Minnesota Twins.

With a 3.18 ERA and a 1.14 WHIP, while striking out 109 hitters in 104.2 Innings pitched, it’s easy to see why contending teams are looking to add another legit right-handed pitcher. The 29-year-old Montas has thrown well throughout his past few years with the Oakland Athletics, including a sub 3.5 ERA in three of his last four seasons.

Frankie Montas Trade Rumors

There have been some recent reports that certain teams are looking to add Montas at this year’s trade deadline. It’s going to be interesting to see what the asking price is, but teams are willing to pay for a legit top-of-the-line starter.

According to Joel Sherman of the New York Post,

“The Mets would not shun rotation protection. But they are not nearly as hungry to add there as the Yankees and certainly not as much as the Blue Jays, Cardinals, Twins and a few other contenders. St. Louis had been hoping that Luis Castillo would go to the Yankees, for example, knowing the Reds would not trade him in the division to the Cardinals and that would take the Yankees out of the market, particularly for Oakland’s Frankie Montas.

Currently, Montas and if the Giants move him, Carlos Rodon, fit the top rung of available starters — unless Ohtani actually gets moved (and there was large doubt about that). The Mets potentially hurt the value of Pablo Lopez enough on Sunday (12 hits and six runs in 2 ²/₃ innings) to convince the already hesitant Marlins from trading the righty.”

The Oakland Athletics should be able to get back a hefty return and help speed up their rebuild process.

MLB News and Rumors
Jon Conahan

Jon is a Penn State University graduate that majored in journalism and minored in sports studies. Jon was a member of the D1 baseball team before injuring his shoulder. He's an avid fan of the Milwaukee Bucks and enjoys writing about various different sports.
