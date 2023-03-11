With the 2023 free agency period looming, teams across the league are scrambling to make strategic moves ahead of the Wednesday 4 p.m. ET deadline. As part of this high-stakes chess game, some organizations are opting to cut ties with costly or underperforming players to free up salary cap space. Whether they’re looking to create flexibility for lucrative trades and signings or simply attempting to stay afloat if they’re over the cap, these teams are making bold moves to secure a successful start to the new league year.

Here is a look at some of the marquee names and their cap space hit (all numbers from https://overthecap.com/:

Adam Thielen – WR – Minnesota Vikings

In a move that has sent shockwaves through Minnesota, the Vikings have cut ties with hometown hero Adam Thielen. The two-time Pro Bowl wideout, who spent nine seasons with the team, is now an unrestricted free agent. Thielen, a beloved figure in his home state, made an impressive 534 receptions for 6,682 yards and 55 touchdowns across 135 games. However, the Vikings are ready to move on and make some tough financial decisions. If the move is designated as a post-June one cut, the team will save a substantial $13.55 million for the upcoming season and incur a significant $6.4 million in dead cap. With a massive $19.96 million cap hit for 2023, Thielen’s departure clearly indicates that the Vikings are prioritizing their financial flexibility moving forward.

Braxton Berrios – WR – New York Jets

The New York Jets are shaking things up at the start of the league year as they bid farewell to receiver and return specialist Braxton Berrios. According to insider Adam Schefter, the two sides attempted to come to a new contract agreement but ultimately could not reach a compromise, resulting in Berrios’ release. This move will save the Jets a tidy $5 million, although it does come with a cost. With $3.2 million in dead cap, New York must strategically manage their finances as they look to reposition itself in the league. The team will undoubtedly feel Berrios’ departure, but the Jets are making it clear that they are willing to make tough choices in the name of financial flexibility.

Leonard Floyd – LB – Los Angeles Rams

The Los Angeles Rams are making a bold move ahead of the upcoming season, as they reportedly plan to part ways with pass rusher Leonard Floyd. Insider Adam Schefter has the scoop, revealing that the team has made the difficult decision to release the talented 30-year-old. Despite his impressive track record, which includes at least nine sacks in the past three years in Los Angeles, Floyd’s time with the team will end. This move surprises many, especially given that Floyd signed a lucrative four-year, $64 million extension in 2021.

Robbie Anderson – WR – Arizona Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals are making some significant changes as they head into the upcoming season, and the latest move involves the release of wide receiver Robbie Anderson. The team announced the decision on Wednesday, just a few months after acquiring Anderson in a midseason trade with the Carolina Panthers. Unfortunately, Anderson’s tenure in Arizona was lackluster, as he recorded just seven catches for 76 yards in 10 games. As the Cardinals look to rebuild their roster under new leadership, cutting the 29-year-old was an obvious move. This decision will save the team a substantial $12 million, freeing up funds that can be used to shore up other areas of the team. Anderson was set to enter the final season of a two-year contract, and the Cardinals will not incur any dead money on their salary cap by cutting ties with him.

Shaquill Griffin – CB – Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars have made a surprising roster move, announcing they will release 2019 Pro Bowler Shaq Griffin. The talented cornerback was placed on injured reserve in the previous season due to a back injury, and the team has decided to cut ties with him. This move will save the Jaguars an impressive $13 million in cap space, which will undoubtedly be put to good use as the team looks to strengthen its roster for the upcoming season. While the team and its fans will feel Griffin’s departure, the Jaguars are optimistic that they can build on last year’s successful season that saw them win a playoff game and further their hopes of being a contender in the AFC.