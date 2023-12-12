PNC Championship 2023 Odds, Expert Golf Picks & Predictions

The 2023 PGA Tour season officially comes to an end with the PNC Championship, which will begin on Saturday, December 16. Find the 2023 PNC Championship odds, along with predictions, picks, and the best bets from our golf experts.

The golf season is officially over as the last event of the season will see some of golf’s legends touch the course with family members at the Ritz Carlton Golf Club in Florida. Tiger Woods and Charlie Woods will highlight the PNC Championship field as they get set to make their fourth start in the event. The field will also feature high-profile players like Justin Thomas and Steve Stricker.

Team Woods, Stricker, and Thomas are the favorites with +500 odds while Team Daly sits at +550 odds. The 2022 PNC Championship winners, Vijay and Qass Singh check in with +1000 odds.

Below, we’ll break down the PNC Championship 2023 odds and reveal our picks and predictions for the team event.

The Best Golf Betting Sites for The PNC Championship 2023

How to Watch The PNC Championship 2023

PNC Championship 2023

Date: Friday, December 16, 2023

The PNC Championship 2022 Winner: Vijay and Qass Singh

Tee Times Start: TBD

The PNC Championship Purse: $1,085,000

TV Channel: Golf Channel | Peacock | NBC

Golf Course: Ritz Carlton Golf Club | Orlando, Florida

The PNC Championship Odds: Team Thomas +500 | Team Stricker +500 | Team Woods +500 | Team Daly +550 | Team Singh +1000

The PNC Championship 2023 Odds

Originally known as the Father and Son Challenge, the tournament was renamed the PNC Championship after a sponsorship change. It’s an unofficial event of the PGA Tour that challenges teams with 36 holes over two days in a scramble format.

To qualify for the tournament, a player must have won a major championship or The Players Championship. Teams are usually made up of a PGA Tour professional and their sons.

The field will feature Tiger Woods, Justin Thomas, Vjiay Singh, Kelly Norda, and Steve Stricker. The best golf betting sites have Team Woods, Thomas, and Sticker at the top with +500 odds. Meanwhile, Team Daly (+550) and Team Singh (+1000) round out the top five contenders in Orlando.

Check out the complete PNC Championship Open 2023 odds from BetOnline below.

Teams PNC Championship Odds Team Thomas +500 Team Stricker +500 Team Woods +500 Team Daly +550 Team Singh +1000 Team Clink +1200 Team Kuchar +1200 Team Goosen +2000 Team Langer +2500 Team Korda +2500 Team Lehman +2800 Team Leonard +4000 Team Harrington +4000 Team Furyk +5000 Team Duval +8000 team O’Meara +10000 Team Sorenstam +12500 Team Trevino +12500 Team Faldo +25000 Team Pricer +25000

The PNC Championship 2023 Picks and Predictions

All eyes will be on Tiger and Charlie Woods as they return to the PNC Championship. Together, the father-son duo will be entering the tournament for the fourth time. Last year, they finished T8 after winding up as the runner-up in 2021.

The pair has played well at this tournament and the Ritz-Carlton GC has become one of Woods’ favorites. His son is also turning into a rising star after qualifying for the National Golf Championship earlier last month. He’s only been getting better and finished T-17 at the Notah Begay III Junior Golf Championship.

While Woods has been recovering, he looked good at the Hero World Challenge and should continue to round into top form. Together, they have a serious shot at the title this year.