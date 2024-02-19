In a stunning physical transformation, six-time WSOP bracelet winner Shaun Deeb has secured an $800,000 victory in a body-fat reduction prop bet against Bill Perkins. Deeb’s journey from over 40% body fat to a remarkable 23.9% has captivated the poker community. Perkins opted to buyout from the initial prop bet a $100,000 wager from Deeb to win Perkins’ $1 million. But with Deeb looking like a surefire winner, an early payout was agreed on by both parties.

Bill Perkins and Shaun Deeb Agree to $800k Buyout in Body Fat Percentage Prop Bet

Nearly 11 months ago, news of a high-stakes prop bet between tournament poker pro, Shaun Deeb and Bill Perkins broke. The wager? Deeb needed to reduce his body fat percentage significantly. Starting with a body fat composition of over 40%, Deeb accepted the challenge to reach 17% by the start of the 2024 World Series of Poker (WSOP). It was his $100,000 on the line against Perkins’ $1 million.

The challenge was daunting. Deeb’s first DEXA scan revealed a starting point of 40.2% body fat. However, undeterred by the skepticism of many in the poker community, Deeb embarked on his transformative journey. By January 2023, he had already made significant progress, dropping his body fat to 23.9% and his weight by over 80 pounds.

Deeb’s remarkable progress did not go unnoticed. Perkins, aware of Deeb’s nearing the target, proposed a buyout. Last month, Deeb informed his social media followers of his latest DEXA results, showing an even lower body fat percentage of 22.0%. This spurred Perkins to negotiate a buyout. The two eventually settled at $800,000, just over three months before the 2024 WSOP.

So last night after discussion with @crashleydeeb we decided to accept the buyout from @bp22 for 800k. I can’t thank him and Charlie enough for the bet they offered – it gave me the motivation to prove everyone wrong. I’m still working toward my goal of 17%. I’m going to get… — shaun deeb (@shaundeeb) February 17, 2024

Deeb Continues to his Goal Despite Bet Being Settled

Despite the financial aspect of the bet being settled, Deeb remains committed to reaching his goal of 17% body fat. He expressed this dedication in a heartfelt post, emphasizing his desire to inspire his children and respect the side bets made by others in the poker community. Deeb suggested that those who placed side bets should consider settling at a similar percentage as his agreement with Perkins.

Perkins, who has a history with body fat loss prop bets, most notably with the Staples brothers and Doug Polk, acknowledged Deeb’s achievement with admiration. He celebrated Deeb’s transformation and the positive impact it would have on his life and family.

The beast showed up! Congrats on the transformation, the impact it will have on you and your families’ lives👊🏾 https://t.co/co8reuEwJJ — Bill Perkins (Guy) (@bp22) February 17, 2024

Poker fans now wait and see if Deeb’s physical transformation will help him at the upcoming WSOP.