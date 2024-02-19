News

Poker Pro Shaun Deeb Wins $800k in Prop Bet With Bill Perkins After Reducing Body Fat from 40% to 23.9% & Losing Huge Amount of Weight

Author image
David Evans
Twitter Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
shaundeeb3

In a stunning physical transformation, six-time WSOP bracelet winner Shaun Deeb has secured an $800,000 victory in a body-fat reduction prop bet against Bill Perkins. Deeb’s journey from over 40% body fat to a remarkable 23.9% has captivated the poker community. Perkins opted to buyout from the initial prop bet a $100,000 wager from Deeb to win Perkins’ $1 million. But with Deeb looking like a surefire winner, an early payout was agreed on by both parties.

Best Sports Betting Sites in 2024

$1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets
Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+
Claim Now
$750 Sportsbook Bonus
Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+
Claim Now
$500 Sports Betting Bonus
Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+
Claim Now
125% Welcome Bonus, Up To $3,125 in Free Bets
Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+
Claim Now
$1,000 Sportsbook Bonus
Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+
Claim Now

Bill Perkins and Shaun Deeb Agree to $800k Buyout in Body Fat Percentage Prop Bet

Nearly 11 months ago, news of a high-stakes prop bet between tournament poker pro, Shaun Deeb and Bill Perkins broke. The wager? Deeb needed to reduce his body fat percentage significantly. Starting with a body fat composition of over 40%, Deeb accepted the challenge to reach 17% by the start of the 2024 World Series of Poker (WSOP). It was his $100,000 on the line against Perkins’ $1 million.

The challenge was daunting. Deeb’s first DEXA scan revealed a starting point of 40.2% body fat. However, undeterred by the skepticism of many in the poker community, Deeb embarked on his transformative journey. By January 2023, he had already made significant progress, dropping his body fat to 23.9% and his weight by over 80 pounds.

Deeb’s remarkable progress did not go unnoticed. Perkins, aware of Deeb’s nearing the target, proposed a buyout. Last month, Deeb informed his social media followers of his latest DEXA results, showing an even lower body fat percentage of 22.0%. This spurred Perkins to negotiate a buyout. The two eventually settled at $800,000, just over three months before the 2024 WSOP.

Deeb Continues to his Goal Despite Bet Being Settled

Despite the financial aspect of the bet being settled, Deeb remains committed to reaching his goal of 17% body fat. He expressed this dedication in a heartfelt post, emphasizing his desire to inspire his children and respect the side bets made by others in the poker community. Deeb suggested that those who placed side bets should consider settling at a similar percentage as his agreement with Perkins.

Perkins, who has a history with body fat loss prop bets, most notably with the Staples brothers and Doug Polk, acknowledged Deeb’s achievement with admiration. He celebrated Deeb’s transformation and the positive impact it would have on his life and family.

Poker fans now wait and see if Deeb’s physical transformation will help him at the upcoming WSOP.

Topics  
News Poker
Author image
Twitter Instagram

David Evans

David Evans is a well-established figure in sports journalism, carrying with him an impressive portfolio that stretches over 15 years. He joined The Sports Daily in 2022. His savvy insights and reliable commentary have been spotlighted on several esteemed sports betting websites.

David's keen interest lies in North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. His insightful pieces reveal a deep understanding of these sports and a subtle flair for strategic analysis.

Away from his desk, David prioritizes physical fitness, regularly working out at the gym. His downtime is often spent in the calming company of his cat.

David Evans brings to the table a compelling blend of experience, passion, and intuition. A respected name in sports journalism, he continues to deliver quality content that engages and informs his readers.
View All Posts By David Evans

David Evans

Twitter Instagram
David Evans is a well-established figure in sports journalism, carrying with him an impressive portfolio that stretches over 15 years. He joined The Sports Daily in 2022. His savvy insights and reliable commentary have been spotlighted on several esteemed sports betting websites.

David's keen interest lies in North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. His insightful pieces reveal a deep understanding of these sports and a subtle flair for strategic analysis.

Away from his desk, David prioritizes physical fitness, regularly working out at the gym. His downtime is often spent in the calming company of his cat.

David Evans brings to the table a compelling blend of experience, passion, and intuition. A respected name in sports journalism, he continues to deliver quality content that engages and informs his readers.
View All Posts By David Evans

Related To News

News
livvy dunne nautica

LOOK: Livvy Dunne Partners With Nautica to Promote Beachwear in New NIL Deal

Author image David Evans  •  2h
News
Jordan Stolz
Jordan Stolz strikes gold in men’s 1000 metres at World Championships
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Feb 18 2024
News
Jordan Stolz
Jordan Stolz on pace for a magical weekend in Calgary
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Feb 17 2024
News
Irene Schouten
Netherlands wins two gold medals at 2024 World Speed Skating Championships
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Feb 15 2024
News
Logo for Deadpool & Wolverine.
Biggest Movie Opening Weekend 2024 Odds: Deadpool 3 Tops List
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Feb 14 2024
News
Kansas City Union Station
One Dead, At Least 15 Injured In Kansas City Shooting
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Feb 14 2024
News
World Aquatics Championships Fukuoka (JPN)14-30 JULY 2023
Five headlines from first week of the 2024 World Aquatics Championships
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Feb 12 2024
More News
Arrow to top