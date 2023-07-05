On Sunday, the Secret Service found a white powdery substance in the West Wing of the White House. After subsequent lab tests, law enforcement announced on Wednesday that the substance was cocaine. Who owned the cocaine? Below, we explore the odds regarding the owner of the cocaine inside the White House.
Cocaine Found Inside The White House
After finding the white substance at the White House on Sunday, a formal lab confirmed that the substance was cocaine.
A Secret Service Officer found the substance on a routine patrol of the White House. This led to a brief evacuation from the White House as it temporarily shut down on Sunday night.
Reports have said the cocaine was found in a “highly-trafficked common area” of the West Wing. Visitors frequent this area, especially if they are receiving a private tour. The visitors typically leave their belongings in this area.
President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden were not at the White House when the substance was discovered.
Who Owns The Cocaine Found Inside The White House?
Now that the substance has been confirmed as cocaine, the next order of business is finding the owner of the illegal substance. Who owns the cocaine found inside the White House?
The oddsmakers as BetOnline have Hunter Biden (+170) as the overwhelming favorite to own the cocaine with just over a 33% chance. Biden opened at +200, but that number is now +170. Biden has a history of drug addiction, including a discharge from the U.S. Navy Reserve after testing positive for cocaine in 2013.
Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce (+800) is second on the list. Kelce and Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes (+2500) visited the White House in June to celebrate their Super Bowl victory.
Other notable names on the odds list include Angelina Jolie (+1200), Tom Brady (+5000), and one of the Jonas brothers (+1000).
View the entire list below.
|White House Cocaine – Who Owned It?
|Odds
|Play
|Hunter Biden
|+170
|Travis Kelce
|+800
|One of the Jonas Brothers
|+1100
|Angelina Jolie
|+1400
|Maddox Jolie-Pitt
|+1400
|Member of LSU Lady Tigers
|+1400
|Ariana Madix
|+1600
|Snoop Dogg
|+1600
|Member of UConn Men’s Team
|+1600
|Edward Lee
|+1600
|Elton John
|+2000
|Member of BTS
|+2000
|Olivia Rodrigo
|+2000
|Damar Hamlin
|+2000
|Matthew McConaughey
|+2500
|Selena Gomez
|+2500
|Ciara
|+2500
|An Olympic Gold Medalist
|+2500
|Patrick Mahomes
|+2500
|Paris Hilton
|+3300
|Lisa Vanderpump
|+4000
|Tom Brady
|+5000
|Narendra Modi
|+10000
|Andy Reid
|+10000
|Jill Biden
|+10000
|Joe Biden
|+15000