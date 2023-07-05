On Sunday, the Secret Service found a white powdery substance in the West Wing of the White House. After subsequent lab tests, law enforcement announced on Wednesday that the substance was cocaine. Who owned the cocaine? Below, we explore the odds regarding the owner of the cocaine inside the White House.

Cocaine Found Inside The White House

“This is so wild.” Breaking News on MSNBC: The cocaine found in the White House is cocaine. (Video: MSNBC) pic.twitter.com/OuPlBA52pA — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) July 5, 2023

After finding the white substance at the White House on Sunday, a formal lab confirmed that the substance was cocaine.

A Secret Service Officer found the substance on a routine patrol of the White House. This led to a brief evacuation from the White House as it temporarily shut down on Sunday night.

Reports have said the cocaine was found in a “highly-trafficked common area” of the West Wing. Visitors frequent this area, especially if they are receiving a private tour. The visitors typically leave their belongings in this area.

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden were not at the White House when the substance was discovered.

Who Owns The Cocaine Found Inside The White House?

Now that the substance has been confirmed as cocaine, the next order of business is finding the owner of the illegal substance. Who owns the cocaine found inside the White House?

The oddsmakers as BetOnline have Hunter Biden (+170) as the overwhelming favorite to own the cocaine with just over a 33% chance. Biden opened at +200, but that number is now +170. Biden has a history of drug addiction, including a discharge from the U.S. Navy Reserve after testing positive for cocaine in 2013.

Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce (+800) is second on the list. Kelce and Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes (+2500) visited the White House in June to celebrate their Super Bowl victory.

Other notable names on the odds list include Angelina Jolie (+1200), Tom Brady (+5000), and one of the Jonas brothers (+1000).

View the entire list below.

White House Cocaine – Who Owned It? Odds Play Hunter Biden +170 Travis Kelce +800 One of the Jonas Brothers +1100 Angelina Jolie +1400 Maddox Jolie-Pitt +1400 Member of LSU Lady Tigers +1400 Ariana Madix +1600 Snoop Dogg +1600 Member of UConn Men’s Team +1600 Edward Lee +1600 Elton John +2000 Member of BTS +2000 Olivia Rodrigo +2000 Damar Hamlin +2000 Matthew McConaughey +2500 Selena Gomez +2500 Ciara +2500 An Olympic Gold Medalist +2500 Patrick Mahomes +2500 Paris Hilton +3300 Lisa Vanderpump +4000 Tom Brady +5000 Narendra Modi +10000 Andy Reid +10000 Jill Biden +10000 Joe Biden +15000