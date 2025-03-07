Possible Destinations for Tyler Lockett

The Seattle Seahawks have officially released their veteran wideout, Tyler Lockett. Lockett had been with the team since 2015. By letting him go, the Seahawks will save $17 million in cap space. Drastic changes are occurring in Seattle right now as Lockett’s counterpart, DK Metcalf, requested a trade not long after his release. The one-time Pro Bowl wideout’s production continued to dwindle last year only recording 600 receiving yards. Lockett had this to say during the season:

“I think the whole season has been sacrifice, and it’s sacrifice for the betterment of the team, it’s sacrifice for the betterment of the other players, it’s sacrifice for a lot of different stuff,” Lockett said last season. “It sucks for me as a player when you hear people say, ‘Oh, he’s too old’ or ‘He’s washed’ or ‘He’s not the same type of player.’ I promise you, if you go watch the film, that’s not the case.”

In the right environment, Tyler Lockett could still thrive as a potential number two target.

Possible Landing Spots for Veteran Wide Receiver, Tyler Lockett

Las Vegas Raiders

A potential reunion with head coach, Pete Carrol, is certainly in the cards. Not to mention, Lockett would instantly bolster a relatively weak wide receiver room. The Raiders still need a quarterback, but if they draft one, Tyler Lockett will at least serve as a reliable security blanket. His veteran leadership would be valuable and his familiarity with Pete Carrol would not hurt as the Raiders continue to rebuild.

Denver Broncos

A possible wideout room of Courtland Sutton, Tyler Lockett, and Marvin Mims would be deadly. Moreover, Lockett could provide valuable guidance to the other young wideouts of the Denver Broncos. He is still good enough where some of the pressure would be alleviated from Courtland Sutton and would also give quarterback, Bo Nix, a reliable target. Considering this, Lockett would be a good fit in the Mile High City.

Dallas Cowboys

We all know Jerry Jones loves big name signings. Why not bring in a proven veteran to play alongside CeeDee Lamb? The Cowboys were too one-dimensional last season with much of the workload being heaped on Lamb’s shoulders. The Cowboys need a lot of help and signing a veteran like Tyler Lockett would be a step in the right direction this offseason. If quarterback, Dak Prescott, comes back at 100 percent, he and Lockett could potentially form great synergy with each other.