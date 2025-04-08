Possible Trade Destinations for Breece Hall

The New York Jets are planning to go with another approach in their backfield which will feature less of star running back, Breece Hall. Under first year head coach, Aaron Glenn, the team is planning on utilizing more of a running back by committee strategy. As a result, this has sparked trade speculation surrounding Breece Hall. Hall did not have the season many were expecting him to have last year. The dysfunction that plagued the organization hindered the development of the entire offense. It should also be noted that Breece Hall is entering a contract year which only adds fuel to the fire when it comes to the trade rumors. If New York does trade Hall, there are at least three teams he would instantly improve in terms of the running game.

Potential Landing Spots for Jets Running Back, Breece Hall, if He is Traded

Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos have hit it out of the park when it comes to this offseason. Still, they have a glaring need at the running back position. Especially with Javonte Williams signing with the Dallas Cowboys. Denver does possess one of the better offensive lines in the NFL. This aspect would be an instant improvement over what Hall is used to in New York. Not to mention, adding a talent like Breece Hall to an offense led by quarterback, Bo Nix, would add a new dimension to their scheme. The Broncos finished 16th in rushing yards per game (112.2) last season.

Las Vegas Raiders

If the Raiders are unable to draft Ashton Jeanty out of Boise State, then they should seriously consider trading for Breece Hall. Ever since Josh Jacobs departed for Green Bay, the Raiders have lacked a significant running game. They finished dead last in rushing last year at 79.8 rushing yards per game as a unit. With question marks still surrounding the quarterback position, the least Las Vegas could do for their offense is to bring in a home run hitter in the running game. The Raiders have plenty of other needs to address. However, Breece Hall would at least help with a few of the issues on the ground.

Dallas Cowboys

The Cowboys did bring in Javonte Williams this offseason. However, he would probably be a better fit as a backup who can provide depth to a backfield. Dallas is in dire need of a decent running back to take some pressure off of quarterback, Dak Prescott, and the rest of the offense. There were too many occasions where the Cowboys’ offense became one dimensional. Much of that was due to the inconsistencies in the rushing game. The Cowboys finished 27th in team rushing yards per game at 100.3 per contest last season. Considering all of this, the Jets will have plenty of options if they do decide to shop their star running back, Breece Hall.