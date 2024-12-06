Possible Trade Destinations for John Collins

The Utah Jazz have three players on their current roster that will garner plenty of trade interest this season. Those three players being Collin Sexton, Jordan Clarkson, and John Collins. For John Collins, he is an interesting case study. He did not quite pan out with the Atlanta Hawks. Some expected to never see him reach his full potential.

However, the power forward seems to be finding his footing this year with the Jazz and is having arguably the most efficient season of the forward’s career. Currently, Collins is averaging 17.8 with an effective field goal percentage of 58.1 percent, 8.7 total rebounds, and 1.2 steals per game. On top of this, he also possesses a player efficiency rating of 20.7, a true shooting percentage of 62.9 percent, and box plus/minus rating of +2.0. All in all, there are a few teams around the Association who could certainly utilize the services of John Collins.

Three Potential Landing Spots for Utah Jazz Forward, John Collins

Milwaukee Bucks

The Bucks could use help in their frontcourt. Collins’ ability to stretch opposing defenses would assist with spacing. It would also allow Giannis Antetokounmpo more freedom to wreak havoc in the paint. Not to mention, the Bucks could toy with a variety of lineups with John Collins in them. The Bucks have bounced back a little bit after their slow start to the season crawling up to the fifth seed in the East, but some reinforcements could really get them back in the upper echelon of the Eastern Conference.

Cleveland Cavaliers

Cleveland is one key move away from looking like absolute powerhouses. A move like landing John Collins potentially could separate them from the defending champion, Boston Celtics. Cleveland’s lack of forward depth has been one of their few weak spots this season. Given John Collins’ versatility, he could be exactly what the doctor ordered for the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Golden State Warriors

The Golden State Warriors have come back down to earth after a relatively surprising start to the season. The lack of firepower in Steph Curry’s supporting cast is starting to show. Adding John Collins would not only provide another solid role player to play alongside Curry, but it would also reinforce their frontcourt. A frontcourt that is consistently under scrutiny outside of Draymond Green. John Collins may not be the household name that Golden State fans would love to land, but he could be a solid fit for this current core.