Potential Destinations for Bobby Wagner

The Los Angeles Rams made headlines the other day with another salary cap casualty. Former All-Pro linebacker, Bobby Wagner, has officially been released from the team. The future Hall-of-Famer played one season for the Rams after racking up an impressive resume with the Seattle Seahawks for many years. The Los Angeles Rams clearly did not have the year they were hoping for after winning Super Bowl 56 where their superstar wide receiver, Cooper Kupp, came away with Super Bowl MVP honors.

Many thought the Rams making splashy free agency moves again, such as signing Bobby Wagner, would put them back in Super Bowl contention this past year. However, injuries plagued the Rams for most of the year and they finished with one of the worst records ever after a Super Bowl win. Now, the team is forced to make difficult decisions, such as letting go of Bobby Wagner. However, Wagner will still have plenty of options to choose from in free agency.

Teams Who Could Use Bobby Wagner

Miami Dolphins

The Dolphins were one of the biggest surprises last year. However, their glaring weakness, aside from Tua’s injury problems, was by far the defense. Even with the addition of Bradley Chubb at the trade deadline, the Dolphins finished with the 24th ranked team defense. The Dolphins could score with many teams, but they also could not stop many teams as they possessed one of the worst third down and red zone defenses in the league. Clearly, this is aspect that needs to improve if they want to contend for a Super Bowl. Adding a veteran All-Pro linebacker like Wagner, even in their twilight years, could not hurt this reeling defense.

Denver Broncos

The Broncos were in the top half of the team defensive rankings until the last few weeks of the regular season. Their defense was the only bright spot of their disappointing campaign last season. Wagner could reunite with his former Seattle teammate, Russell Wilson, and be a nice veteran addition to a young, up and coming defense in the AFC West. Especially if the team is unable to bring back Alex Singleton, who had a very impressive campaign himself last year. Wagner recorded 140 combined tackles last season to go along with two interceptions for the Los Angeles Rams. With modest production like this, Denver’s defense would welcome the veteran linebacker with open arms.

Seattle Seahawks

A reunion with Wagner’s team makes all the sense in the world. Seattle was another surprise last season despite letting go of two future Hall-of-Famers. Geno Smith won Comeback Player of the Year and the defense was not as bad as many speculated it was going to be at the start of the season. Seattle’s team defense finished ranked 25th , but the ranking is a little misleading. Tariq Woolen is one of the more exciting defensive players in the league and Wagner’s veteran presence would have a great impact on this unit, especially with the familiarity between the two parties. With all of this in mind, do not be surprised to see Bobby Wagner reunite with head coach, Pete Carroll, up in Seattle for the 2023-24 campaign.