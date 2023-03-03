NFL Free Agency 2023: 4 Potential Destinations for D.J. Chark

The NFL Free Agency period set to begin on March 15th and there is a market of heavy hitters set to be available to all 32 NFL teams. One free agent who will garner heavy attention is none other than wide receiver, D.J. Chark. Surprisingly, Chark has became one of the more underappreciated wide-outs in the whole league, even after a resurgent season with the surprising Detroit Lions. He logged 30 catches for 502 in his shortened campaign with Detroit. With that in mind, there is a plethora of teams who could use the services.

Possible Landing Spot for Wide Receiver, D.J. Chark

Destination #1: Chicago Bears

The Chicago Bears are in desperate need of weapons for their young quarterback, Justin Fields. The Bears currently possess the first pick in the NFL Draft, however, reports suggest that the organization could be looking to trade the pick. Whether they continue to build around Fields or draft a new quarterback, adding a proven wide receiver like D.J. Chark can only help this struggling Chicago Bears team going forward. He would instantly become the number one option in this offense.

Destination #2: Indianapolis Colts

The Colts ranked a putrid 23rd last year in passing yards per game. Part of that could be attributed to a revolving door of quarterbacks towards the end of the year, but outside of Parris Campbell and Michael Pittman, there were not many weapons on the roster. With Campbell set to also hit free agency, D.J. Chark would be an excellent contingency plan for the Colts, regardless of who they get under center for next season. A duo of Pittman and Chark would instantly bolster Indianapolis’ offense.

Destination #3: Baltimore Ravens

If Lamar Jackson does end up staying with the Ravens, they will have to turn their full attention to getting him some weapons at the wide-out position. A D.J. Chark marriage with Baltimore makes all the sense in the world if Lamar Jackson does end up staying. Chark would finally provide the big-bodied receiver Jackson has been needing for his whole career. Not to mention, the Ravens would most likely give him the best chance at competing for a Super Bowl out of all the possible teams who would be interested in him. The Ravens possibility will boil down to what Lamar Jackson will do this offseason. However, if he stays, D.J. Chark would be a perfect fit for the Baltimore Ravens.

Destination #4: Detroit Lions

Considering the Lions were one of the biggest feel-good stories last year, it would behoove Chark to seriously consider returning to the team. Especially when you take into account the chemistry he developed with the quarterback, Jared Goff. Plus, he and Amon-Ra St. Brown formed one of the more underrated receiving duos in the NFL. The Lions may have just missed the playoffs last season, but with the progress they showed, many expect them to nab a wild card spot this coming year. With this in mind, returning to the young Detroit Lions is a legitimate possibility for the 6’4, 198-pound wide receiver from LSU.

