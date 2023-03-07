Vonn Bell will be one of the premier free agent safeties on the market this free agency. The Bengals safety has carved out a name for himself as one of the better safeties in the league. Last season, the former New Orleans Saints player finished with totals of four interceptions for 56 yards to go along with eight pass deflections. On top of this, he also logged 77 combined tackles and four tackles for a loss. With all of this in mind, there are a few teams who would be perfect for Vonn Bell.

Possible Landing Spots for Safety, Vonn Bell

1. Cincinnati Bengals

Returning to the Bengals makes sense. After all, they have came very close the past two years to winning the Super Bowl, and are just a season removed from appearing in one. Bell already knows the culture, environment, and the expectations of this talented squad. It is also worth noting that the Bengals potentially give Bell the best chance at a Super Bowl ring. Everyone knows about the high-powered offense led by Joe Burrow, but the defense was also an underrated facet of their success. The team defense finished as the fifth best in the league and Bell was a key factor in it.

2. Denver Broncos

With the Broncos likely cutting bait with veteran, Kareem Jackson, there will be a void left alongside Justin Simmons. Simmons is considered widely a top-three safety in the NFL and is one of four players who led the league in interceptions with six last season. As a result, a safety duo of Simmons and Bell would be one of the better ones in the league immediately. The Broncos’ defense was one of the few bright spots for them last year, so Bell would be coming to an already complete defensive unit. The Broncos have already made big moves this offseason and Vonn Bell would be the latest splashy move for them.

3. Green Bay Packers

The Packers are still uncertain of Aaron Rodgers’ future. Regardless, Bell would fit with this Green Bay defense. Especially with a top-10 cornerback in Jaire Alexander helping spear-head the secondary. Green Bay’s defense has been a point of contention for years, but last season, the defense ranked sixth in interceptions. While the Bengals and Broncos are both seamless fits for the safety, the Green Bay Packers are a legitimate dark horse team for the seven-year veteran from Ohio State.

NFL Betting Guides [2023]