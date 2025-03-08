Potential Landing Spots For Joey Bosa

The Los Angeles Chargers have officially cut ties with fan favorite pass-rusher, Joey Bosa. Bosa, who was once a premier edge rusher in the NFL, has struggled with injuries the last couple of seasons. He has missed a total of 23 games in the past three years and has only recorded 14 sacks during that time span. Still, one cannot take away what he was able to accomplish during his Chargers tenure.

Bosa was the Defensive Rookie of the Year for the 2016 campaign and was selected to five Pro Bowls. His 72 career sacks is good enough for second-best in Chargers franchise history only trailing Leslie O’Neil who had 105.5 sacks. Bosa also logged 17 forced fumbles, 343 combined tackles, and 87 tackles for a loss during his time with the Chargers. If Bosa can get healthy, he can still be a valuable pass-rusher on the correct team. The kicker is that he must remain consistently available.

Possible Destinations for Edge Rusher, Joey Bosa

Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions are in serious need of defensive depth. The key injuries on that side came back to bite them in the back half of the season. With Aiden Hutchinson coming back, having someone like Bosa on the other side would prevent opposing offenses from double-teaming Hutchinson. Joey Bosa would also bolster a defensive unit that only ranked 24th in sacks (37) last year.

Arizona Cardinals

It should be noted that the Cardinals are one of the teams with the most cap space going into this offseason. They have $77,994,263 in cap space which is only behind the Las Vegas Raiders and the New England Patriots. Arizona is looking for a major upgrade in the pass-rushing aspect. The team only finished with 41 sacks last year which was tied for 13th in the NFL. Not a terrible ranking, but certainly room for improvement. The Cardinals need some star power and Joey Bosa would certainly provide some much-needed production.

San Francisco 49ers

Joining forces with his brother, Nick Bosa, seems to be the most likely possibility for Joey Bosa. The San Francisco 49ers need someone to take some of the pressure off of Nick Bosa. Not to mention, the 49ers would not have to break the bank for Joey Bosa considering he is in the later stages of his career. A duo of the Bosa brothers would certainly be interesting and also give San Francisco some extra firepower on the defensive side of the field.