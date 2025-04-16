Potential Trade Destinations for Jalen Ramsey

Jalen Ramsey is the latest noteworthy name on the trade market. Miami Dolphins GM, Chris Grier, confirmed that the team was keeping options pertaining to Ramsey open on Tuesday, April 15th, 2025. The three-time All-Pro cornerback is also open to a change of scenery. If Miami does trade Ramsey, they will owe him $21.1 million in guaranteed money for 2025. Still, the Dolphins will probably garner some healthy interest from other defensive-needy teams. Even at age 30, the seven-time Pro-Bowl defensive back is still one of the better cornerbacks in today’s NFL. As a result, there are at least three NFL teams who would be a solid fit for the one-time Super Bowl champion.

Miami Dolphins Having Talks With Other Teams About Jalen Ramsey

Cincinnati Bengals

This should come as a no-brainer. Everyone who pays close attention to the NFL knows the Bengals have one of the deadliest offensive units led by quarterback, Joe Burrow. However, with most of their money tied up in the offense, the Bengals can use whatever help they can get defensively. Jalen Ramsey would bolster a defense that gave up the fourth-most passing touchdowns a season ago. The Bengals also ranked 25th in total team defense. Jalen Ramsey would not address all of the defensive needs in Cincinnati. However, his presence in the secondary would not hurt.

Detroit Lions

Many feel as if the Detroit Lions are one piece away from legitimately competing for a Super Bowl. Given Ramsey’s experience from winning a title with the Los Angeles Rams in 2021, he would be a welcome addition. Especially since the lack of defensive depth came back to bite Detroit as key injuries started piling up at the end of last season. Last year, Detroit’s secondary gave up 244 passing yards per game, which was the third-highest in the league. Considering all of this, expect the Lions to show heavy interest in Jalen Ramsey.

Atlanta Falcons

Having Ramsey play on the other side of star cornerback, AJ Terrell, would certainly bolster Atlanta’s secondary. Especially since Mike Hughes, the other cornerback on the roster, allowed a passer rating of 105.8 when he was targeted last year. Moreover, Jalen Ramsey is already familiar with head coach, Raheem Morris. Morris was the defensive coordinator with the Los Angeles Rams for a portion of time while Ramsey was also in Los Angeles. Given this familiarity, do not be surprised if the Atlanta Falcons make a bold move and trade for the star defensive back in the upcoming days.