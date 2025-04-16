Dolphins

Potential Trade Destinations for Jalen Ramsey

Author image
Mathew Huff
Twitter Facebook
Sports Editor
3 min read
Jalen Ramsey

Jalen Ramsey is the latest noteworthy name on the trade market. Miami Dolphins GM, Chris Grier, confirmed that the team was keeping options pertaining to Ramsey open on Tuesday, April 15th, 2025. The three-time All-Pro cornerback is also open to a change of scenery. If Miami does trade Ramsey, they will owe him $21.1 million in guaranteed money for 2025. Still, the Dolphins will probably garner some healthy interest from other defensive-needy teams. Even at age 30, the seven-time Pro-Bowl defensive back is still one of the better cornerbacks in today’s NFL. As a result, there are at least three NFL teams who would be a solid fit for the one-time Super Bowl champion.   

Miami Dolphins Having Talks With Other Teams About Jalen Ramsey

Cincinnati Bengals 

This should come as a no-brainer. Everyone who pays close attention to the NFL knows the Bengals have one of the deadliest offensive units led by quarterback, Joe Burrow. However, with most of their money tied up in the offense, the Bengals can use whatever help they can get defensively. Jalen Ramsey would bolster a defense that gave up the fourth-most passing touchdowns a season ago. The Bengals also ranked 25th in total team defense. Jalen Ramsey would not address all of the defensive needs in Cincinnati. However, his presence in the secondary would not hurt. 

Detroit Lions 

Many feel as if the Detroit Lions are one piece away from legitimately competing for a Super Bowl. Given Ramsey’s experience from winning a title with the Los Angeles Rams in 2021, he would be a welcome addition. Especially since the lack of defensive depth came back to bite Detroit as key injuries started piling up at the end of last season. Last year, Detroit’s secondary gave up 244 passing yards per game, which was the third-highest in the league. Considering all of this, expect the Lions to show heavy interest in Jalen Ramsey. 

Atlanta Falcons 

Having Ramsey play on the other side of star cornerback, AJ Terrell, would certainly bolster Atlanta’s secondary. Especially since Mike Hughes, the other cornerback on the roster, allowed a passer rating of 105.8 when he was targeted last year. Moreover, Jalen Ramsey is already familiar with head coach, Raheem Morris. Morris was the defensive coordinator with the Los Angeles Rams for a portion of time while Ramsey was also in Los Angeles. Given this familiarity, do not be surprised if the Atlanta Falcons make a bold move and trade for the star defensive back in the upcoming days. 

Topics  
Dolphins Featured News NFL News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Facebook

Mathew Huff

Mathew is a contributor here for TheSportsDaily along with being one with BasketballInsiders. Along with basketball, Mathew also has a passion for the NFL and loves helping gamblers win as much money as they can. He has been in the sports writing industry for close to 7 years now, but is always focused on providing his best effort to potential sports bettors.
View All Posts By Mathew Huff

Mathew Huff

Twitter Facebook
Mathew is a contributor here for TheSportsDaily along with being one with BasketballInsiders. Along with basketball, Mathew also has a passion for the NFL and loves helping gamblers win as much money as they can. He has been in the sports writing industry for close to 7 years now, but is always focused on providing his best effort to potential sports bettors.
View All Posts By Mathew Huff

Related To Dolphins

Dolphins
Jalen Ramsey

Jalen Ramsey Becomes Highest Paid Defensive Back

Author image Mathew Huff  •  Sep 10 2024
Dolphins
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) heads out to warm-up before the NFL game against the Dallas Cowboys
Tyreek Hill, Dolphins Agree to Restructured Contract
Author image Mathew Huff  •  Aug 7 2024
Dolphins
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa puts hands in warmer.
Tua Tagovailoa Inks Four-Year Extension
Author image Mathew Huff  •  Jul 30 2024
Dolphins
De'Von Achane
De’Von Achane to Line up More at Wide Receiver This Upcoming Season
Author image Mathew Huff  •  Jun 18 2024
Dolphins
Syndication: Palm Beach Post
Dolphins, Jaylen Waddle Agree to Contract Extension
Author image Mathew Huff  •  May 30 2024
Dolphins
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Miami Dolphins
Tyreek Hill to Play Against New England
Author image Mathew Huff  •  Oct 26 2023
Dolphins
NFL: Preseason-Atlanta Falcons at Miami Dolphins
Tyreek Hill Proposes Pass Interference Rule Change
Author image Mathew Huff  •  Oct 12 2023
More News
Arrow to top