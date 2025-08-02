Potential Trade Destinations for Micah Parsons

Dallas Cowboys superstar pass-rusher, Micah Parsons, officially wants out after months of ongoing contract negotiations. The 26-year old took to social media to let the world know that he had officially requested a trade.

“Yes, I wanted to be here,” Parsons wrote. “I did everything I could to show that I wanted to be a Cowboy and wear the star on my helmet. I wanted to play in front of the best fans in sports and make this Americas team once again. The team my pops and I grew up cheering for way up in Harrisburg, PA. “Unfortunately I no longer want to be here. I no longer want to be held to close door negotiations without my agent present. I no longer want shots taken at me for getting injured while laying it on the line for the organization our fans and my teammates. I no longer want narratives created and spread to the media about me. I had purposely stayed quiet in hopes of getting something done.”

Micah Parsons is widely considered one of the best pass-rushers in the NFL right now. He has recorded 12 or more sacks in each of his four NFL seasons and has logged 52.5 sacks thus far into his career. With all of this in mind, there are at least three NFL teams who are ideal trade destinations for the star pass-rusher.

Micah Parsons Officially Requests Trade From Dallas Cowboys

Potential Destination #1: Buffalo Bills

Micah Parsons might be the missing piece to the Buffalo Bills championship puzzle. With Von Miller now on the Commanders, Parsons would fill his shoes from a pass-rushing perspective and also provide some defensive leadership. Of course, there are some challenges from a financial perspective. Especially since Buffalo does not have the cap space to sign Parsons long-term. However, Buffalo is aware of their Super Bowl window that is open now and this would be a “win-now,” move that would show the NFL they are serious about getting over the proverbial playoff hump that has plagued them the last few seasons.

Potential Destination #2: Chicago Bears

The Bears are an intriguing destination for Micah Parsons. Chicago already made serious moves this offseason showing that they are serious about surrounding their young quarterback, Caleb Williams, with plenty of talent. If the Bears did bring in Parsons, he and Montez Sweat would form an interesting dynamic pass-rushing duo that would terrorize opposing offenses. Micah Parsons coming to Chicago would certainly cap off a dynamite offseason for the Bears.

Potential Destination #3: Las Vegas Raiders

If any team has a realistic chance at trading for Micah Parsons, it is the Las Vegas Raiders. They have plenty of cap space to sign Parsons to a long-term deal. Las Vegas is currently about $40 million under the cap and is projected to have about $100 million for 2026. Not to mention, he would immediately bolster the Raiders’ defense while forming a fearsome duo with Maxx Crosby. In a division with Patrick Mahomes, one cannot have too much help in the pass-rushing department. It will be interesting to see how Parsons’ situation unfolds. However, expect these three teams to show heavy interest in the superstar linebacker.