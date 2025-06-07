Potential Trade Destinations for Terry McLaurin

Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin has recently expressed frustration over his current contract situation, sparking widespread trade speculation surrounding the star player. According to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, McLaurin has become increasingly discontent with the lack of progress on a contract extension in recent days.

“Terry McLaurin has made it clear to the team that he’s frustrated with the lack of progress on a long-term deal,” wrote Schultz. “As I previously reported, McLaurin unexpectedly left voluntary workouts after initially attending, and it remains to be seen whether he’ll report for mandatory minicamp.”

If the Commanders are unable to reach a new deal with McLaurin, there will likely be a strong trade market for the talented wide receiver. With that in mind, here are three NFL teams that could effectively utilize McLaurin’s skill set.

Possible Trade Destinations for Washington Commanders Star Wide Receiver Terry McLaurin

Seattle Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks have undergone significant roster changes this offseason. They traded quarterback Geno Smith to the Las Vegas Raiders and brought in Sam Darnold as his replacement. Additionally, they moved star receiver DK Metcalf to the Pittsburgh Steelers and acquired former Super Bowl MVP Cooper Kupp.

With over $31 million in cap space, the Seahawks have the financial flexibility to pursue a trade for McLaurin. Pairing him with Cooper Kupp would give Seattle one of the most dynamic receiving duos in the league. An enticing prospect for the organization as they retool their offense.

New England Patriots

With rookie quarterback Drake Maye expected to lead the offense, the New England Patriots could use additional support. Especially at the wide receiver position. Although they recently signed veteran wideout Stefon Diggs, there are still lingering questions about the overall strength of their receiving corps. Adding a reliable and productive veteran like Terry McLaurin could accelerate Maye’s development. His addition could also bolster the Patriots’ efforts to return to playoff contention.

Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos find themselves in one of their most promising positions in years. With rookie quarterback Bo Nix under center, the team must focus on building a strong supporting cast around him. While veteran wideout, Courtland Sutton, is coming off a 1,000-yard season, acquiring another proven 1,000-yard receiver in McLaurin would add versatility and explosiveness to Denver’s offense—especially under head coach Sean Payton. A receiver like Terry McLaurin could elevate the Broncos’ passing game. It will also strengthen their chances of competing for the AFC West crown.