Power Slap 4 Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets

Garrett Kerman
Sports Editor
5 min read
power slap 4

Power Slap 4 features a jam-packed fight card, highlighted by the main event bout between Ayjay Hintz vs Austin Turpin. Let’s take a look at the odds, predictions, and best bets for this Power Slap event.

Power Slap 4 is shaping up to be the most exciting event in the history of the sport. The lineup is stacked with the best slappers in the world, and the stakes are higher than ever.

The most anticipated match of the night is the light heavyweight match between AyJay “Static” Hintz (5-2, 4 KO) and undefeated challenger Austin “Turp Daddy Slim” Turpin (3-0, 2 KO). These two men have some heavy hands combining six knockouts between the two of them. Hintz will be looking to get back on track after losing a decision in his last match against Wolverine meanwhile, Turpin is looking to get his biggest win yet after coming back-to-back first-round knockouts.

In the co-main event, we have the No. 1 ranked heavyweight Duane “The Iron Giant” Crepo (4-1, 2 KO) taking on heavyweight newcomer and former football player Nate “The Buffalo Solider” Burnard (1-0, 1 KO) and with the way that Burnard has been slapping, it could be a quick one.

The rest of this fight card is littered with great matchups and will be a great event for the Power Slap fans. With that said, let’s take a look at the odds, predictions, and best bets for Power Slap 4.

How to Watch Power Slap 4: AyJay Hintz vs. Austin Turpin

  • 🥊 Power Slap 4: AyJay Hintz vs. Austin Turpin
  • 📅 Date: Wednesday, August 9, 2023
  • 🕙 Time: 9:00 pm ET
  • 🏟 Location: UFC Apex | Las Vegas, Nevada
  • 📺 TV Channel: Rumble
  • 📊 UFC Stats: Hintz 5-2 | Turpin 3-0
  • 🎲 UFC Odds: Hintz (-110) | Turpin (-110)

Power Slap 4 Odds

As of right now, AyJay Hintz and Austin Turpin is a pick ’em fight as they are two of the best light heavyweights in the division. Hintz gets the first crack after winning the coin toss but Turpin is as tough as they come and they could go the distance which makes for an intriguing matchup.

Let’s check out the complete list of odds for UFC Nashville below:

Fighter Power Slap 4 Odds Play
AyJay Hintz -110 BetOnline logo
Austin Turpin -110 BetOnline logo

 

Fighter Power Slap 4 Odds Play
Nate Burnard -158 BetOnline logo
Duane Crespo +138 BetOnline logo

 

Fighter Power Slap 4 Odds Play
Da Crazy Hawaiian -305 BetOnline logo
Kamil Marusarz +255 BetOnline logo

 

Fighter Power Slap 4 Odds Play
Dorian Perez -155 BetOnline logo
James Stonier +130 BetOnline logo

 

Fighter Power Slap 4 Odds Play
Cole Young -125 BetOnline logo
Jewel Scott +105 BetOnline logo

 

Fighter Power Slap 4 Odds Play
Wesley Drain -160 BetOnline logo
Amir Nuriddeen +140 BetOnline logo

 

Fighter Power Slap 4 Odds Play
Kalani Vakameilalo -225 BetOnline logo
Cody Vallo +190 BetOnline logo

 

Fighter Power Slap 4 Odds Play
Robert Trujillo -550 BetOnline logo
Paul Teague +400 BetOnline logo

Power Slap 4 Best Bets & Predictions

Austin Turpin (-110)

Austin Turpin has a ton of momentum coming into his fourth Power Slap bout. He has won back-to-back matches with first round knockouts. He certainly will be testes against the No. 1 ranked light heavyweight contender AyJay Hintz who’s as tough as they come. It’s hard to see either one of these two knocking each other out just due to the fact they have such great chins but Turpin should be the inflicting the most damage to get the nod via decision.

Bet on Austin Turpin (-110)

Nate Burnard (-158)

Nate Burnard came into his Power Slap debut and made a name for himself right away. He took a massive shot against former football player Stevie Ray Payne and didn’t even flinch. Once it was his turn he got the brutal knockout in his first ever match in the very first round. He is a big powerful beast and with him winning the coin toss Burnard has all the advantage in the world to get another big knockout on his record when he faces off against Duane Crespo.

Bet on Nate Burnard (-158) 

James Stonier (+130)

This is the dog of the night. James Stonier is as tough as they come and can lay the hammer on any given night. He does have a hard matchup in front of him when he takes on Dorian Perez who’s known to have an iron chin. With that said, even if Stonier isn’t able to knock out Perez he certainly can win a close decision by just landing the more impactful shots, and at underdog money it’s worth the gamble.

Bet on James Stonier (+130)
Betting Guides Power Slap
Garrett Kerman

Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
View All Posts By Garrett Kerman

