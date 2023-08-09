Power Slap 4 Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets

Power Slap 4 features a jam-packed fight card, highlighted by the main event bout between Ayjay Hintz vs Austin Turpin. Let’s take a look at the odds, predictions, and best bets for this Power Slap event.
Power Slap 4 is shaping up to be the most exciting event in the history of the sport. The lineup is stacked with the best slappers in the world, and the stakes are higher than ever.
The most anticipated match of the night is the light heavyweight match between AyJay “Static” Hintz (5-2, 4 KO) and undefeated challenger Austin “Turp Daddy Slim” Turpin (3-0, 2 KO). These two men have some heavy hands combining six knockouts between the two of them. Hintz will be looking to get back on track after losing a decision in his last match against Wolverine meanwhile, Turpin is looking to get his biggest win yet after coming back-to-back first-round knockouts.
In the co-main event, we have the No. 1 ranked heavyweight Duane “The Iron Giant” Crepo (4-1, 2 KO) taking on heavyweight newcomer and former football player Nate “The Buffalo Solider” Burnard (1-0, 1 KO) and with the way that Burnard has been slapping, it could be a quick one.
The rest of this fight card is littered with great matchups and will be a great event for the Power Slap fans. With that said, let’s take a look at the odds, predictions, and best bets for Power Slap 4.
The Best Sports Betting Sites for Power Slap 4
|1.
|
$1000 Welcome Bonus For Sports
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer
|2.
|
150% Sign Up Bonus Up To $300
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer
|3.
|
$750 Sports Betting Offer
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer
|4.
|
Exclusive $750 Welcome Bonus For Sports
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer
|5.
|
50% Welcome Deposit Bonus Up To $1000
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer
How to Watch Power Slap 4: AyJay Hintz vs. Austin Turpin
- 🥊 Power Slap 4: AyJay Hintz vs. Austin Turpin
- 📅 Date: Wednesday, August 9, 2023
- 🕙 Time: 9:00 pm ET
- 🏟 Location: UFC Apex | Las Vegas, Nevada
- 📺 TV Channel: Rumble
- 📊 UFC Stats: Hintz 5-2 | Turpin 3-0
- 🎲 UFC Odds: Hintz (-110) | Turpin (-110)
Power Slap 4 Odds
As of right now, AyJay Hintz and Austin Turpin is a pick ’em fight as they are two of the best light heavyweights in the division. Hintz gets the first crack after winning the coin toss but Turpin is as tough as they come and they could go the distance which makes for an intriguing matchup.
Let’s check out the complete list of odds for UFC Nashville below:
|Fighter
|Power Slap 4 Odds
|Play
|AyJay Hintz
|-110
|Austin Turpin
|-110
|Fighter
|Power Slap 4 Odds
|Play
|Nate Burnard
|-158
|Duane Crespo
|+138
|Fighter
|Power Slap 4 Odds
|Play
|Da Crazy Hawaiian
|-305
|Kamil Marusarz
|+255
|Fighter
|Power Slap 4 Odds
|Play
|Dorian Perez
|-155
|James Stonier
|+130
|Fighter
|Power Slap 4 Odds
|Play
|Cole Young
|-125
|Jewel Scott
|+105
|Fighter
|Power Slap 4 Odds
|Play
|Wesley Drain
|-160
|Amir Nuriddeen
|+140
|Fighter
|Power Slap 4 Odds
|Play
|Kalani Vakameilalo
|-225
|Cody Vallo
|+190
|Fighter
|Power Slap 4 Odds
|Play
|Robert Trujillo
|-550
|Paul Teague
|+400
Power Slap 4 Best Bets & Predictions
Austin Turpin (-110)
Austin Turpin has a ton of momentum coming into his fourth Power Slap bout. He has won back-to-back matches with first round knockouts. He certainly will be testes against the No. 1 ranked light heavyweight contender AyJay Hintz who’s as tough as they come. It’s hard to see either one of these two knocking each other out just due to the fact they have such great chins but Turpin should be the inflicting the most damage to get the nod via decision.
Nate Burnard (-158)
Nate Burnard came into his Power Slap debut and made a name for himself right away. He took a massive shot against former football player Stevie Ray Payne and didn’t even flinch. Once it was his turn he got the brutal knockout in his first ever match in the very first round. He is a big powerful beast and with him winning the coin toss Burnard has all the advantage in the world to get another big knockout on his record when he faces off against Duane Crespo.
This is the dog of the night. James Stonier is as tough as they come and can lay the hammer on any given night. He does have a hard matchup in front of him when he takes on Dorian Perez who’s known to have an iron chin. With that said, even if Stonier isn’t able to knock out Perez he certainly can win a close decision by just landing the more impactful shots, and at underdog money it’s worth the gamble. UFC Betting Guides 2023
James Stonier (+130)
This is the dog of the night. James Stonier is as tough as they come and can lay the hammer on any given night. He does have a hard matchup in front of him when he takes on Dorian Perez who’s known to have an iron chin. With that said, even if Stonier isn’t able to knock out Perez he certainly can win a close decision by just landing the more impactful shots, and at underdog money it’s worth the gamble.
UFC Betting Guides 2023