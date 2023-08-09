Power Slap 4 Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets

Power Slap 4 features a jam-packed fight card, highlighted by the main event bout between Ayjay Hintz vs Austin Turpin. Let’s take a look at the odds, predictions, and best bets for this Power Slap event.

Power Slap 4 is shaping up to be the most exciting event in the history of the sport. The lineup is stacked with the best slappers in the world, and the stakes are higher than ever.

The most anticipated match of the night is the light heavyweight match between AyJay “Static” Hintz (5-2, 4 KO) and undefeated challenger Austin “Turp Daddy Slim” Turpin (3-0, 2 KO). These two men have some heavy hands combining six knockouts between the two of them. Hintz will be looking to get back on track after losing a decision in his last match against Wolverine meanwhile, Turpin is looking to get his biggest win yet after coming back-to-back first-round knockouts.

In the co-main event, we have the No. 1 ranked heavyweight Duane “The Iron Giant” Crepo (4-1, 2 KO) taking on heavyweight newcomer and former football player Nate “The Buffalo Solider” Burnard (1-0, 1 KO) and with the way that Burnard has been slapping, it could be a quick one.

The rest of this fight card is littered with great matchups and will be a great event for the Power Slap fans. With that said, let’s take a look at the odds, predictions, and best bets for Power Slap 4.

How to Watch Power Slap 4: AyJay Hintz vs. Austin Turpin

🥊 Power Slap 4: AyJay Hintz vs. Austin Turpin

AyJay Hintz vs. Austin Turpin 📅 Date: Wednesday, August 9, 2023

Wednesday, August 9, 2023 🕙 Time: 9:00 pm ET

9:00 pm ET 🏟 Location: UFC Apex | Las Vegas, Nevada

UFC Apex | Las Vegas, Nevada 📺 TV Channel: Rumble

Rumble 📊 UFC Stats: Hintz 5-2 | Turpin 3-0

Hintz 5-2 | Turpin 3-0 🎲 UFC Odds: Hintz (-110) | Turpin (-110)

Power Slap 4 Odds

As of right now, AyJay Hintz and Austin Turpin is a pick ’em fight as they are two of the best light heavyweights in the division. Hintz gets the first crack after winning the coin toss but Turpin is as tough as they come and they could go the distance which makes for an intriguing matchup.

Let’s check out the complete list of odds for UFC Nashville below:

Fighter Power Slap 4 Odds Play AyJay Hintz -110 Austin Turpin -110

Fighter Power Slap 4 Odds Play Nate Burnard -158 Duane Crespo +138

Fighter Power Slap 4 Odds Play Da Crazy Hawaiian -305 Kamil Marusarz +255

Fighter Power Slap 4 Odds Play Dorian Perez -155 James Stonier +130

Fighter Power Slap 4 Odds Play Cole Young -125 Jewel Scott +105

Fighter Power Slap 4 Odds Play Wesley Drain -160 Amir Nuriddeen +140

Fighter Power Slap 4 Odds Play Kalani Vakameilalo -225 Cody Vallo +190

Fighter Power Slap 4 Odds Play Robert Trujillo -550 Paul Teague +400

Power Slap 4 Best Bets & Predictions

Austin Turpin (-110)

Austin Turpin has a ton of momentum coming into his fourth Power Slap bout. He has won back-to-back matches with first round knockouts. He certainly will be testes against the No. 1 ranked light heavyweight contender AyJay Hintz who’s as tough as they come. It’s hard to see either one of these two knocking each other out just due to the fact they have such great chins but Turpin should be the inflicting the most damage to get the nod via decision.

Bet on Austin Turpin (-110)

Nate Burnard (-158)

Nate Burnard came into his Power Slap debut and made a name for himself right away. He took a massive shot against former football player Stevie Ray Payne and didn’t even flinch. Once it was his turn he got the brutal knockout in his first ever match in the very first round. He is a big powerful beast and with him winning the coin toss Burnard has all the advantage in the world to get another big knockout on his record when he faces off against Duane Crespo.