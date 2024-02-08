Power Slap 6 Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets

Betting Guides

Power Slap 6, the highly anticipated event set to take place on Friday, February 9 during Super Bowl weekend in Las Vegas, is poised to deliver an exhilarating showdown between two formidable competitors. The headline bout will feature “KO Chris” Thomas, with an impressive record of 5-0 and 5 KOs, defending his title against Emanuel “No Love” Muniz, who boasts a record of 4-2, including 1 KO. This championship grudge match between the coaches of Power Slap: Road to the Title, Season 2, promises to be a clash of titans, captivating audiences with its raw intensity and high-stakes drama.

The event, which will be held at the Durango Casino & Resort, has generated significant buzz within the slap fighting community and beyond. As the pinnacle of the Power Slap series, Power Slap 6 is expected to showcase awe-inspiring displays of power, technique, and unwavering determination as these two elite athletes vie for the Welterweight title.

The rivalry between “KO Chris” and Muniz has been a focal point of anticipation, with fans eagerly awaiting the culmination of their intense competition. The event’s significance is further underscored by its timing during Super Bowl weekend, adding an extra layer of excitement and drawing attention from sports enthusiasts worldwide

As the countdown to Power Slap 6 continues, all eyes are on “KO Chris” and Muniz, as they prepare to leave it all in the ring in pursuit of victory and glory. The stage is set for a monumental showdown that is sure to etch itself into the annals of slap fighting history.

The rest of this fight card is littered with great matchups and will be a great event for the fight fans. With that said, let’s take a look at the odds, predictions, and best bets for Power Slap 6.

How to Watch Power Slap 6

  • 🥊 Power Slap 6: “KO Chris” Thomas vs. Emanuel “No Love” Muniz
  • 📅 Date: Friday, February 9, 2024
  • 🕙 Time: 7:30 pm ET
  • 🏟 Location: Durango Resort | Las Vegas, Nevada
  • 📺 TV Channel: Rumble
  • 📊 Power Slap Stats: “KO Chris” 5-0 | Muniz 4-2
  • 🎲 Power Slap Odds: “KO Chris” (-300) | Pyfer (+240)

Power Slap 6 Odds

Fighter Power Slap 6 Odds Play
Christapher Thomas -300 BetOnline logo
Emanuel Muniz +240 BetOnline logo

 

Fighter Power Slap 6 Odds Play
Sheena Bathory -275 BetOnline logo
Jackie Cataline +215 BetOnline logo

 

Fighter Power Slap 6 Odds Play
Dorian Perez -175 BetOnline logo
Brian Ellis +145 BetOnline logo

 

Fighter Power Slap 6 Odds Play
Nate Burnard -290 BetOnline logo
Ryan Phillips +230 BetOnline logo

 

Fighter Power Slap 6 Odds Play
Danie Van Heerden -220 BetOnline logo
Makini Manu +180 BetOnline logo

 

Fighter Power Slap 6 Odds Play
Wesley Drain -225 BetOnline logo
Garrett Grimes +185 BetOnline logo

 

Fighter Power Slap 6 Odds Play
Garrett Blakesslee -120 BetOnline logo
TJ Thomas -110 BetOnline logo

 

Fighter Power Slap 6 Odds Play
Delvin Hamlett -155 BetOnline logo
Vernon Cathey +125 BetOnline logo

 

Fighter Power Slap 6 Odds Play
Duane Crespo -135 BetOnline logo
Logan Greenlaugh +105 BetOnline logo

 

Fighter Power Slap 6 Odds Play
Zach Zane -165 BetOnline logo
Cole Young +135 BetOnline logo

 

Fighter Power Slap 6 Odds Play
Eddie Brahimir -130 BetOnline logo
Branden Bordeaux +100 BetOnline logo

 

Fighter Power Slap 6 Odds Play
Robert Trujillo -455 BetOnline logo
Dallas Marron +355 BetOnline logo

Power Slap 6 Odds Best Bets & Predictions

Zach Zane (-165)

Zach Zane is poised to triumph over Cole Young at Power Slap 6 due to his proven resilience and ability to secure victories under pressure. Zane’s performance on “Road To The Title” demonstrated his exceptional toughness, earning him two hard-fought wins. This track record of success under the bright lights of competition suggests that Zane has both the mental and physical fortitude to handle the intensity of a high-stakes match. His experience and demonstrated skill in previous bouts give him a distinct advantage going into the contest with Young. With his ability to endure and deliver powerful strikes, Zane is a strong contender to come out on top at Power Slap 6.

Bet on Zach Zane (-165)

Delvin Hamlett (-155)

Delvin Hamlett is favored to defeat Vernon Cathey at Power Slap 6, and there are several factors that support this prediction. Hamlett is known for his tactical fighting style, which emphasizes precision and timing, and power. His methodical approach could effectively counter Cathey’s raw power, which, while formidable, may not be as effective against a fighter who can anticipate and deflect such strikes. Additionally, Hamlett’s status as a slight favorite in the betting odds reflects confidence from the betting community in his ability to win. With his technical skill set and strategic mindset, Hamlett is well-positioned to emerge victorious in this light heavyweight clash.

Bet on Delvin Hamlett (-155)

Dorian Perez (-175)

Dorian Perez is poised to secure a victory over Brian Ellis at Power Slap 6. Perez, known for his power and technique, is coming off a knockout win at Power Slap 4, showcasing his striking ability and momentum. Additionally, Perez’s skill set and recent success make him a formidable opponent for Ellis, who is relatively new to the scene after a comeback win on Power Slap: Road To The Title season 2. With his proven power and a track record of success, Perez is well-positioned to claim victory in this highly anticipated heavyweight matchup.

Bet on Dorian Perez (-175)

Garett Kerman

Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
Arrow to top