Power Slap: Rules, Format, Schedule & How It Works

The Power Slap League is a new combat sport backed by UFC president Dana White. The sport features two opponents facing each other exchanging open-handed hits to the face one after another until one wins the match. The league has been licensed by the Nevada State Athletic Commission, and it uses rules similar to those established by other slap fighting leagues. The sport has been met with controversy, with some critics calling it too brutal.

The Rules of the Power Slap League

After a coin toss to decide who goes first, the first striker has a time limit of 60 seconds to deliver an open-handed slap to their opponent’s face. The second striker then has 60 seconds to deliver their own open-handed slap. This process continues until one of the fighters is unable to continue or is knocked out. Fights can end in a decision, knockout, technical knockout, or disqualification, such as for an illegal slap. All slaps are subject to video review. Each event has two referees and three judges, and a supervising doctor is also present.

The Controversy Surrounding the Power Slap League

The Power Slap League has been met with controversy since its inception. Critics argue that the sport is too brutal and has little to do with the sports that derive their power from tapping into the best parts of humanity. It’s more like a display of pure punishment created for TV ratings, video views, and money. Some MMA fighters have also lashed out against slap fighting, calling it the dumbest thing there is. Despite the criticism, White believes that slap fighting will follow a similar trajectory to mixed martial arts, which was once referred to as “human cockfighting” by the late Sen. John McCain.

The Future of the Power Slap League

The Power Slap League has already gained a lot of attention, with an episodic series featuring slap athletes set to air on TBS in early 2023. The league has been sanctioned and regulated by the Nevada State Athletic Commission, and it has defined rules, rankings, weight classes, and extensive medical testing. White has been working on the league since 2017 and believes that it could be big. He knew what needed to be done to make it a real sport just like they did with mixed martial arts.

Power Slap 4 August 9th

Power Slap 4 is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, August 9, 2023, at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. The event will be headlined by a light heavyweight match between Ayjay “Static” Hintz and Austin “Turp Daddy Slim” Turpin.

Hintz is the current Power Slap champion, and he is looking to defend his title against Turpin. Hintz is a very powerful striker, and he has a lot of experience in the power slapping world. He is also very confident in his abilities, and he believes that he will knock Turpin out in the first round.

Turpin is a rising star in the power slapping world, and he is looking to dethrone Hintz as champion. Turpin is also a very powerful striker, and he has a lot of knockout power in his hands. He is also very confident in his abilities, and he believes that he will knock Hintz out in the first round.

The co-main event of Power Slap 4 features a heavyweight match between Duane “The Iron Giant” Crespo and Nate “The Buffalo Soldier” Burnard. Crespo is a very experienced power slapper, and he is looking to get back in the win column after a loss to Hintz at Power Slap 3. Burnard is a newcomer to the power slapping world, but he is very powerful and has a lot of knockout power in his hands. This is sure to be an exciting fight.

Power Slap 4 is shaping up to be the biggest power slapping event of the year. The card is stacked with talent, and it is sure to be an exciting night of fights. Be sure to tune in on August 9th to see who will be crowned the new Power Slap champion.