Practical Move Kentucky Derby Odds, Jockey, Trainer, Owner, Pedigree, Equibase Speed Figure, & Horse Racing Stats

Gia Nguyen
Practical Move Odds, Jockey, Trainer, Owner, Pedigree, Equibase Speed Figure, & Horse Racing Stats

The 2023 Kentucky Derby will be live from Churchill Downs on Saturday May 6, 2023. The best colts from around the world will gather at one of the most historic race tracks for the first Triple Crown race of the year. With a $3 million purse on the line, top horses like Practical Move will look to cement their name in history. Find Practical Move’s Kentucky Derby odds, along with his jockey, trainer, owner, pedigree, Equibase Speed Figure, and more.

The fastest horse racing at Churchill Downs, Practical move checks in with a 108 Equibase Speed Figure and will be one of the best bets to win the 2023 Kentucky Derby. The colt already has four wins this season, accounting for 160 points on the rankings, the second-most behind morning line favorite Forte.

The 2023 Kentucky Derby is the first time a horse has been entered under Tim Yakteen. Last year, the trainer campaigned two horses for Bob Baffert, who was serving a suspension. Now, Yakteen makes his debut with Practical Move, a horse that he’s been training since the start.

Despite his speed, Practical Move has only the third best odds to win the Kentucky Derby at +1000 following the post position draw.

Practical Move Odds To Win The 2023 Kentucky Derby

Practical Move’s Kentucky Derby odds have remained the same since drawing the 14th post position on Monday.

At +1000, Practical Move owns the third-best odds of any horse to win the 2023 Kentucky Derby behind only Forte and Angel of Empire, who moved from +1000 to +800 following the post position draw.

Forte enters the 2023 Kentucky Derby as a 3-1 morning line favorite after a favorable post position draw. He has the most wins this season and accumulated the most career money. After drawing Gate 15, Forte sits at +325 odds at BetOnline, one of the top horse racing betting sites. Not far behind the colt, Tapit Trice comes in at +600 after drawing the 5th post position.

Check out the 2023 Kentucky Derby odds below.

2023 Kentucky Derby Odds

Kentucky Derby Horses Kentucky Derby Odds Play
Forte +300 BetOnline logo
Tapit Trice +600 BetOnline logo
Practical Move +800 BetOnline logo
Angel of Empire +1000 BetOnline logo
Kingsbarns +1200 BetOnline logo
Derma Sotagake +1200 BetOnline logo
Verifying +1400 BetOnline logo
Mage +1600 BetOnline logo
Two Phil’s +2000 BetOnline logo
Confidence Game +2500 BetOnline logo
Skinner +2500 BetOnline logo
Hit Show +3300 BetOnline logo
Disarm +3300 BetOnline logo
Reincarnate +4000 BetOnline logo
Rocket Can +4000 BetOnline logo
Jace’s Road +5000 BetOnline logo
Sun Thunder +5000 BetOnline logo
Raise Cain +5000 BetOnline logo
Lord Miles +5000 BetOnline logo
Continuar +6600 BetOnline logo

Practical Move Jockey, Trainer, Owner, Breeder, & Auction Price

Even though he has the second-most points in the field, Practical Move owns the third-best odds to win the Kentucky Derby following the post position draw. The colt drew post position No. 10, which has produced the third-highest win rate (10.50%) of any gate at Churchill Downs.

Practical Move is only one of two horses trained by Tim Yakteen that qualified for the Kentucky Derby. Yakteen learned under the legendary Bob Baffert and helped train Taiba, who finished in second-place at Churchill Downs in 2022. Over the last two years, Yakteen has broken the million dollar earnings mark.

In 2022, Yakteen earned a career high $2.35 million and is on pace for his best year ever. So far in 2023 with the help of Practical Move, Yakteen has earned over $1.57 million before any Triple Crown races. The colt was bought at $230,000 and has nearly quadrupled its value.

The colt will be led by Ramon. A Vazquez, who has recorded 15 percent of the wins in 2023. Vazquez has already won over $2.7 million in 2023.

For a quick breakdown of Practical Move’s Kentucky Derby odds, along with information on his trainer, owner, breeder, and auction price, check out the chart below.

Horse Practical Move
Post Position 10
Odds +1000
Points 160
Jockey Ramon A. Vazquez
Trainer Tim Yakteen
Owner(s) Amestoy, Leslie A., Amestoy, Jr., Pierre Jean and Beasley, Roger K.
Breeder Chad Brown & Head of Plains Partners
Pedigree Practical Joke – Ack Naughty by Afleet Alex
Auction Price $230,000

Practical Move Horse Profile: Career Record, Earnings, & Equibase Speed Figure

Checking in as the fastest horse in the field, Practical Move has a top Equibase Speed Figure of 108. He’s a consistent contender and heads into Churchill down with a three race win streak, all of them in graded stakes races.

He is fresh off winning the Runhappy Santa Anita Derby, where he outlasted both Mandarin Hero and Skinner by a nose. The colt comes from a great lineage, as the sire of Practical Joke.

Check out Practical Move’s horse profile below for more information on his career record, earnings, Equibase Speed Figure, and running style.

Career Record 7(4-1-2)
Career Earnings $884,200
Earnings Per Start $126,314
Running Style Stalker
Equibase Speed Figure 108

Practical Move Horse Pedigree

Practical Joke (USA)

2014

 Into Mischief (USA)

2005

 Harlan’s Holiday (USA)

1999

 Harlan (USA)

1989
Christmas in Aiken (USA)

1992
Leslie’s Lady (USA)

1996

 Tricky Creek (USA)

1986
Crystal Lady (CAN)

1990
Halo Humor (USA)

2003

 Distorted Humor (USA)

1993

 Forty Niner (USA)

1985
Danzig’s Beauty (USA)

1987
Gilded Halo (USA)

1996

 Gilded Time (USA)

1990
Careless Halo
Ack Naughty (USA)

2012

 Afleet Alex (USA)

2002

 Northern Afleet (USA)

1993

 Afleet (CAN)

1984
Nuryette (USA)

1986
Maggy Hawk (USA)

1994

 Hawkster (USA)

1986
Qualique (USA)

1981
Dash For Money (USA)

2000

 General Meeting (USA)

1988

 Seattle Slew (USA)

1974
Alydar’s Promise (USA)

1983
Hot Lear (USA)

1995

 Lear Fan (USA)

1981
Medicine Woman (USA)

1985

Practical Move Past Performances and Results

After drawing gate No. 10, Practical Move heads into the Kentucky Derby with 7 starts, including four wins, 1 second-place finish and 2 third-place finishes. The colt has never been outside the money and will be one of the safest bets for a strong performance at Churchill Downs.

Practical Move has been in four graded stakes races and has won three of the four. The colt has shown his ability to win while running inside of horses, which will be huge advantage heading into Churchill Downs, where there will be a ton of traffic at the start of the race.

Check out Practical Move’s past performances and results below.

Track Date Race Race Type Grade Finish Speed Figure
Santa Anita 4/8/2023 6 RUNHAPPY Santa Anita Derby (Gr. 1) 1 1 105
Santa Anita 3/4/2023 6 San Felipe Stakes (Gr. 2) 2 1 108
Los Alamitos Thoroughbred 12/17/2022 4 Los Alamitos Futurity (Gr. 2) 2 1 97
Del Mar 11/20/2022 8 Bob Hope Stakes (Gr. 3) 3 3 92
Santa Anita 10/10/2022 6 Maiden Special Weight N/A 1 89
Del Mar 9/3/2022 6 Maiden Special Weight N/A 3 85
Del Mar 8/13/2022 7 Maiden Special Weight N/A 2 98

Kentucky Derby Betting Guides 2023

Topics  
Horse Racing Kentucky Derby
Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, yoga, and more.
Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, yoga, and more.
