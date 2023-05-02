The 2023 Kentucky Derby will be live from Churchill Downs on Saturday May 6, 2023. The best colts from around the world will gather at one of the most historic race tracks for the first Triple Crown race of the year. With a $3 million purse on the line, top horses like Practical Move will look to cement their name in history. Find Practical Move’s Kentucky Derby odds, along with his jockey, trainer, owner, pedigree, Equibase Speed Figure, and more.

The fastest horse racing at Churchill Downs, Practical move checks in with a 108 Equibase Speed Figure and will be one of the best bets to win the 2023 Kentucky Derby. The colt already has four wins this season, accounting for 160 points on the rankings, the second-most behind morning line favorite Forte.

The 2023 Kentucky Derby is the first time a horse has been entered under Tim Yakteen. Last year, the trainer campaigned two horses for Bob Baffert, who was serving a suspension. Now, Yakteen makes his debut with Practical Move, a horse that he’s been training since the start.

Despite his speed, Practical Move has only the third best odds to win the Kentucky Derby at +1000 following the post position draw.

Practical Move Odds To Win The 2023 Kentucky Derby

Practical Move’s Kentucky Derby odds have remained the same since drawing the 14th post position on Monday.

At +1000, Practical Move owns the third-best odds of any horse to win the 2023 Kentucky Derby behind only Forte and Angel of Empire, who moved from +1000 to +800 following the post position draw.

Forte enters the 2023 Kentucky Derby as a 3-1 morning line favorite after a favorable post position draw. He has the most wins this season and accumulated the most career money. After drawing Gate 15, Forte sits at +325 odds. Not far behind the colt, Tapit Trice comes in at +600 after drawing the 5th post position.

Check out the 2023 Kentucky Derby odds below.

2023 Kentucky Derby Odds

Practical Move Jockey, Trainer, Owner, Breeder, & Auction Price

Even though he has the second-most points in the field, Practical Move owns the third-best odds to win the Kentucky Derby following the post position draw. The colt drew post position No. 10, which has produced the third-highest win rate (10.50%) of any gate at Churchill Downs.

Practical Move is only one of two horses trained by Tim Yakteen that qualified for the Kentucky Derby. Yakteen learned under the legendary Bob Baffert and helped train Taiba, who finished in second-place at Churchill Downs in 2022. Over the last two years, Yakteen has broken the million dollar earnings mark.

In 2022, Yakteen earned a career high $2.35 million and is on pace for his best year ever. So far in 2023 with the help of Practical Move, Yakteen has earned over $1.57 million before any Triple Crown races. The colt was bought at $230,000 and has nearly quadrupled its value.

The colt will be led by Ramon. A Vazquez, who has recorded 15 percent of the wins in 2023. Vazquez has already won over $2.7 million in 2023.

For a quick breakdown of Practical Move’s Kentucky Derby odds, along with information on his trainer, owner, breeder, and auction price, check out the chart below.



Horse Practical Move Post Position 10 Odds +1000 Points 160 Jockey Ramon A. Vazquez Trainer Tim Yakteen Owner(s) Amestoy, Leslie A., Amestoy, Jr., Pierre Jean and Beasley, Roger K. Breeder Chad Brown & Head of Plains Partners Pedigree Practical Joke – Ack Naughty by Afleet Alex Auction Price $230,000

Practical Move Horse Profile: Career Record, Earnings, & Equibase Speed Figure

Checking in as the fastest horse in the field, Practical Move has a top Equibase Speed Figure of 108. He’s a consistent contender and heads into Churchill down with a three race win streak, all of them in graded stakes races.

He is fresh off winning the Runhappy Santa Anita Derby, where he outlasted both Mandarin Hero and Skinner by a nose. The colt comes from a great lineage, as the sire of Practical Joke.

Check out Practical Move’s horse profile below for more information on his career record, earnings, Equibase Speed Figure, and running style.

Career Record 7(4-1-2) Career Earnings $884,200 Earnings Per Start $126,314 Running Style Stalker Equibase Speed Figure 108

Practical Move Horse Pedigree

Practical Joke (USA) 2014 Into Mischief (USA) 2005 Harlan’s Holiday (USA) 1999 Harlan (USA) 1989 Christmas in Aiken (USA) 1992 Leslie’s Lady (USA) 1996 Tricky Creek (USA) 1986 Crystal Lady (CAN) 1990 Halo Humor (USA) 2003 Distorted Humor (USA) 1993 Forty Niner (USA) 1985 Danzig’s Beauty (USA) 1987 Gilded Halo (USA) 1996 Gilded Time (USA) 1990 Careless Halo Ack Naughty (USA) 2012 Afleet Alex (USA) 2002 Northern Afleet (USA) 1993 Afleet (CAN) 1984 Nuryette (USA) 1986 Maggy Hawk (USA) 1994 Hawkster (USA) 1986 Qualique (USA) 1981 Dash For Money (USA) 2000 General Meeting (USA) 1988 Seattle Slew (USA) 1974 Alydar’s Promise (USA) 1983 Hot Lear (USA) 1995 Lear Fan (USA) 1981 Medicine Woman (USA) 1985

Practical Move Past Performances and Results

After drawing gate No. 10, Practical Move heads into the Kentucky Derby with 7 starts, including four wins, 1 second-place finish and 2 third-place finishes. The colt has never been outside the money and will be one of the safest bets for a strong performance at Churchill Downs.

Practical Move has been in four graded stakes races and has won three of the four. The colt has shown his ability to win while running inside of horses, which will be huge advantage heading into Churchill Downs, where there will be a ton of traffic at the start of the race.

Check out Practical Move’s past performances and results below.

Track Date Race Race Type Grade Finish Speed Figure Santa Anita 4/8/2023 6 RUNHAPPY Santa Anita Derby (Gr. 1) 1 1 105 Santa Anita 3/4/2023 6 San Felipe Stakes (Gr. 2) 2 1 108 Los Alamitos Thoroughbred 12/17/2022 4 Los Alamitos Futurity (Gr. 2) 2 1 97 Del Mar 11/20/2022 8 Bob Hope Stakes (Gr. 3) 3 3 92 Santa Anita 10/10/2022 6 Maiden Special Weight N/A 1 89 Del Mar 9/3/2022 6 Maiden Special Weight N/A 3 85 Del Mar 8/13/2022 7 Maiden Special Weight N/A 2 98

