The 2023 Preakness Stakes will be live from Pimlico Race Course on Saturday, May 20th, 2023. Find out everything that you need to know about the race with our 2023 Preakness cheat sheet, which includes the odds, post positions, jockeys, trainers, owners, earnings, Equibase Speed Figures, and past performances for all eight horses running at Pimlico Race Course.

Preakness 2023 Morning Line Favorite

After winning the first jewel of the Triple Crown, Mage will enter the 2023 Preakness Stakes as the morning line favorite with +140 odds to win the race. The colt showed an impressive closing ability at Churchill Downs, where it posted a career-best Equibase Speed Figure of 104 to edge Two Phil’s in the Kentucky Derby.

Mage apparently felt good enough following his practice run the following day to be entered into the 2023 Preakness. Since then, the horse has drawn rave reviews for his maturity, smarts, and ability to improve in each race.

Now, Mage will race as the odds-on favorite at Pimlico Race Course against a field of seven entirely new competitors. Having run 1 ¼ miles just a few weeks ago, the colt could be at a disadvantage compared to the other horses in the field that skipped the Kentucky Derby to focus on this race.

Preakness 2023 Contenders

First Mission has the pedigree, speed, and running style to ride into the winner’s circle at Pimlico Race Course. Trained by Brad Cox, the colt is lightly raced with only three career starts. However, he has won two of those three races to go along with a second-place finish.

First Mission has plenty of untapped potential too. Street Sense, his sire, won the Kentucky Derby in 2007 and finished second in the Preakness. And his top Equibase Speed Figure of 103 is second to only Mage heading into Saturday’s race.

Next on the board, Bob Baffert-trained National Treasure owns +500 odds to win the 2023 Preakness Stakes.

National Treasure is another horse with a strong pedigree that has flashed steady improvement during his career. His sire, Quality Road, was expected to be one of the favorites in the 2007 Kentucky Derby but was forced to miss all three Triple Crown races as a three-year-old. Baffert has trained seven Preakness winners, tied for the most all-time.

Preakness 2023 Longshots & Sleeper Picks

Once considered a legitimate contender, Blazing Sevens has seen his odds move from +750 to +1000 after drawing gate No. 7. Trained by Chad Brown, the colt has two first-place finishes in six career starts.

Red Route One (+1600) and Perform (+1800) are next on the board of potential sleeper picks.

Trained by Steve Asmussen and ridden by Joel Rosario, Red Route One will be one of the best longshot bets in the 2023 Preakness Stakes. The son of Gunrunner, who also sired 2017 Preakness winner Quality Road, Red Route One will have some history behind him heading into Pimlico Race Course.

On the other hand, Coffeewithchris (+3300) and Chase The Chaos (+5000) will be the biggest longshots in the field.

Preakness 2023 Cheat Sheet & Betting Guide

The horse racing experts at The Sports Daily have compiled a Preakness 2023 Cheat Sheet to help bettors make more informed decisions on the day of the race.

For a complete breakdown of the 2023 Preakness Stakes horses, including their jockey, trainer, owner, post position, odds, pedigree, and past performances, scroll down below.

Post Position Horse Odds Jockey Trainer Owner(s) Breeder Career Record Career Earnings Earnings Per Start Equibase Speed Figure Pedigree Running Style Auction Price 1 National Treasure +500 John Velasquez Bob Baffert SF Racing LLC, Starlight Racing, Madaket Stables LLC, Masterson, Robert E., Stonestreet Stables LLC, Schoenfarber, Jay A., Waves Edge Capital LLC and Donovan, Catherine Peter E. Blum Thoroughbreds, LLC 5 (1-1-2) $345,000 $69,000 101 Quality Road – Treasure, by Medaglia D’Oro Stalker/Closer $500,000 2 Chase The Chaos +5000 Sheldon Russell Ed Moger, Jr. Ference, Adam and Dory, Bill Mr. & Mrs. Dale N. Krapf 8 (3-2-1) $123,950 $15,494 98 Astern – Live The Moment, by Uncle Mo Closer $10,000 3 Mage +140 Javier Castellano Gustavo Delgado OGMA Investments, LLC, Restrepo, Ramiro, Sterling Racing LLC and CMNWLTH Grandview Equine 3 (1-1-0) $247,200 $82,400 104 Good Magic.- Puca. by Big Brown Pacesetter $290,000 4 CoffeeWithChris +3300 Jaime Rodriguez John E. Salzman, Jr. Salzman, Jr., John E., Wasserloos, Fred and Geruso, Anthony Thomas J. Rooney 12 (3-3-2) $225,600 $18,800 94 Ride On Curlin – Andiemac, by Outflanker Pacesetter $2,000 5 Red Route One +1600 Joel Rosario Steven M. Asmussen Winchell Thoroughbreds LLC Winchell Thoroughbreds LLC 9 (2-2-1) $633,525 $70,392 102 Gun Runner – Red House, by Tapit Stalker/Closer N/A 6 Perform +1800 Feargal Lynch Claude R. McGaughey III Woodford Racing LLC, Lanes End Farm, Phipps Stable, Ken Langone, and Edward J. Hudson Jr. Michael Orem & J.B. Lane Orem 7 (2-1-1) $130,956 $18,708 98 Good Magic – Jane Says, by Tale of Ekati Stalker $230,000 7 Blazing Sevens +1000 Irad Ortiz Jr. Chad C. Brown Rodeo Creek Racing, LLC Tracy Farmer 6 (2-0-2) $565,250 $94,208 98 Good Magic – Trophy Girl, by Warrior’s Closer $225,000 8 First Mission +250 Luis Saez Brad H. Cox Godolphin, LLC Godolphin 3 (2-1-0) $276,500 $92,167 103 Street Sense – Elude, by Medaglia D’Oro Pacesetter N/A

Preakness 2023: Past Performances For All 8 Horses

1. National Treasure

Track Date Race Race Type Finish Equibase Speed Figure Santa Anita 4/8/2023 RUNHAPPY Santa Anita Derby (Gr. 1) TB 4 101 Santa Anita 1/8/2023 Sham Stakes (Gr. 3) TB 3 101 Keeneland 11/4/2022 FanDuel Breeders’ Cup Juvenile presented by Thoroughbred Aftercare Alliance (Gr. 1) TB 3 100 Santa Anita 10/8/2022 American Pharoah Stakes (Gr. 1) TB 2 99 Del Mar 9/3/2022 Maiden Special Weight TB 1 92

2. Chase The Chaos

Track Date Race Race Type Finish Equibase Speed Figure Golden Gate 4/29/2023 California Derby (Black Type) TB 8 80 Santa Anita 3/4/2023 San Felipe Stakes (Gr. 2) TB 7 82 Golden Gate 2/11/2023 El Camino Real Derby (Listed) TB 1 98 Golden Gate 12/30/2022 Allowance Optional Claiming TB 1 95 Golden Gate 12/3/2022 Gold Rush Stakes (Black Type) TB 2 93 Golden Gate 11/12/2022 Golden Nugget Stakes (Black Type) TB 3 70 Canterbury Park 9/17/2022 Maiden Special Weight TB 1 40 Canterbury Park 8/28/2022 Maiden Special Weight TB 2 64

3. Mage

Track Date Race Race Type Finish Equibase Speed Figure Churchill Downs 5/6/2023 Kentucky Derby presented by Woodford Reserve (Gr. 1) TB 1 104 Gulfstream Park 4/1/2023 Curlin Florida Derby Presented by Hill ‘n’ Dale Farms at Xalapa (Gr. 1) TB 2 102 Gulfstream Park 3/4/2023 Fountain of Youth Stakes (Gr. 2) TB 4 95 Gulfstream Park 1/28/2023 Maiden Special Weight TB 1 88

4. Coffeewithchris

Track Date Race Race Type Breed Finish Equibase Speed Figure Laurel Park 4/15/2023 10 Federico Tesio Stakes (Black Type) TB 5 94 Laurel Park 3/18/2023 9 Private Terms Stakes (Black Type) TB 2 89 Laurel Park 2/18/2023 4 Miracle Wood Stakes (Black Type) TB 1 94 Laurel Park 1/21/2023 8 Spectacular Bid Stakes (Black Type) TB 2 82 Laurel Park 12/30/2022 4 Heft Stakes (Black Type) TB 1 89 Laurel Park 12/3/2022 8 Maryland Juvenile Stakes (Black Type) TB 3 76 Laurel Park 11/12/2022 8 James F. Lewis III Stakes (Black Type) TB 4 78 Laurel Park 10/14/2022 8 Claiming TB 3 63 Timonium 8/26/2022 8 Allowance Optional Claiming TB 2 47 Colonial Downs 8/9/2022 5 Hickory Tree Stakes TB 5 62 Pimlico 5/12/2022 1 Maiden Claiming TB 1 55 Laurel Park 5/1/2022 3 Maiden Special Weight TB 8 36

5. Red Route One

Track Date Race Race Type Breed Finish Equibase Speed Figure Oaklawn Park 4/22/2023 11 Bath House Row Stakes (Listed) TB 1 102 Oaklawn Park 4/1/2023 12 Arkansas Derby (Gr. 1) TB 6 98 Oaklawn Park 2/25/2023 11 Rebel Stakes (Gr. 2) TB 2 102 Oaklawn Park 1/28/2023 10 Southwest Stakes (Gr. 3) TB 2 98 Churchill Downs 11/26/2022 11 Kentucky Jockey Club Stakes (Gr. 2) TB 4 80 Churchill Downs 10/30/2022 10 Street Sense Stakes (Gr. 3) TB 5 72 Keeneland 10/8/2022 9 Claiborne Breeders’ Futurity (Gr. 1) TB 3 91 Kentucky Downs 9/5/2022 2 Maiden Special Weight TB 1 82 Saratoga 8/6/2022 1 Maiden Special Weight TB 5 70

6. Perform

Track Date Race Race Type Breed Finish Equibase Speed Figure Laurel Park 4/15/2023 10 Federico Tesio Stakes (Black Type) TB 1 98 Tampa Bay 3/11/2023 2 Maiden Special Weight TB 1 89 Gulfstream Park 1/28/2023 2 Maiden Special Weight TB 4 78 Churchill Downs 11/13/2022 6 Maiden Special Weight TB 6 76 Keeneland 10/9/2022 7 Maiden Special Weight TB 3 78 Saratoga 8/6/2022 6 Maiden Special Weight TB 4 64 Belmont Park 7/3/2022 1 Maiden Special Weight TB 2 76

7. Blazing Sevens

Track Date Race Race Type Breed Finish Equibase Speed Figure Keeneland 4/8/2023 9 Toyota Blue Grass Stakes (Gr. 1) TB 3 94 Gulfstream Park 3/4/2023 14 Fountain of Youth Stakes (Gr. 2) TB 8 65 Keeneland 11/4/2022 9 FanDuel Breeders’ Cup Juvenile presented by Thoroughbred Aftercare Alliance (Gr. 1) TB 4 97 Belmont At The Big A 10/1/2022 10 Champagne Stakes (Gr. 1) TB 1 98 Saratoga 9/5/2022 11 Hopeful Stakes (Gr. 1) TB 3 72 Saratoga 7/24/2022 1 Maiden Special Weight TB 1 82

8. First Mission

Track Date Race Race Type Breed Finish Equibase Speed Figure Keeneland 4/15/2023 9 Stonestreet Lexington Stakes (Gr. 3) TB 1 103 Fair Grounds 3/18/2023 7 Maiden Special Weight TB 1 95 Fair Grounds 2/18/2023 5 Maiden Special Weight TB 2 94 Churchill Downs 11/26/2022 6 Maiden Special Weight TB 2 80 Churchill Downs 10/30/2022 6 Maiden Special Weight TB 3 78 Keeneland 10/9/2022 1 Maiden Special Weight TB 3 76 Churchill Downs 9/19/2022 5 Maiden Special Weight TB 4 74

