The 2023 Preakness Stakes will be live from Pimlico Race Course on Saturday, May 20th, 2023. Find out everything that you need to know about the race with our 2023 Preakness cheat sheet, which includes the odds, post positions, jockeys, trainers, owners, earnings, Equibase Speed Figures, and past performances for all eight horses running at Pimlico Race Course.
The Best Horse Racing Betting Sites for Preakness 2023
|1.
|
$1000 Welcome Bonus For Sports
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer
|2.
|
150% Sign Up Bonus Up To $300
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer
|3.
|
$750 Sports Betting Offer
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer
|4.
|
Exclusive $750 Welcome Bonus For Sports
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer
|5.
|
50% Welcome Deposit Bonus Up To $1000
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer
Preakness 2023 Morning Line Favorite
After winning the first jewel of the Triple Crown, Mage will enter the 2023 Preakness Stakes as the morning line favorite with +140 odds to win the race. The colt showed an impressive closing ability at Churchill Downs, where it posted a career-best Equibase Speed Figure of 104 to edge Two Phil’s in the Kentucky Derby.
Mage apparently felt good enough following his practice run the following day to be entered into the 2023 Preakness. Since then, the horse has drawn rave reviews for his maturity, smarts, and ability to improve in each race.
Now, Mage will race as the odds-on favorite at Pimlico Race Course against a field of seven entirely new competitors. Having run 1 ¼ miles just a few weeks ago, the colt could be at a disadvantage compared to the other horses in the field that skipped the Kentucky Derby to focus on this race.
Preakness 2023 Contenders
First Mission has the pedigree, speed, and running style to ride into the winner’s circle at Pimlico Race Course. Trained by Brad Cox, the colt is lightly raced with only three career starts. However, he has won two of those three races to go along with a second-place finish.
First Mission has plenty of untapped potential too. Street Sense, his sire, won the Kentucky Derby in 2007 and finished second in the Preakness. And his top Equibase Speed Figure of 103 is second to only Mage heading into Saturday’s race.
Next on the board, Bob Baffert-trained National Treasure owns +500 odds to win the 2023 Preakness Stakes.
National Treasure is another horse with a strong pedigree that has flashed steady improvement during his career. His sire, Quality Road, was expected to be one of the favorites in the 2007 Kentucky Derby but was forced to miss all three Triple Crown races as a three-year-old. Baffert has trained seven Preakness winners, tied for the most all-time.
Preakness 2023 Longshots & Sleeper Picks
Once considered a legitimate contender, Blazing Sevens has seen his odds move from +750 to +1000 after drawing gate No. 7. Trained by Chad Brown, the colt has two first-place finishes in six career starts.
Red Route One (+1600) and Perform (+1800) are next on the board of potential sleeper picks.
Trained by Steve Asmussen and ridden by Joel Rosario, Red Route One will be one of the best longshot bets in the 2023 Preakness Stakes. The son of Gunrunner, who also sired 2017 Preakness winner Quality Road, Red Route One will have some history behind him heading into Pimlico Race Course.
On the other hand, Coffeewithchris (+3300) and Chase The Chaos (+5000) will be the biggest longshots in the field.
Preakness 2023 Cheat Sheet & Betting Guide
The horse racing experts at The Sports Daily have compiled a Preakness 2023 Cheat Sheet to help bettors make more informed decisions on the day of the race.
For a complete breakdown of the 2023 Preakness Stakes horses, including their jockey, trainer, owner, post position, odds, pedigree, and past performances, scroll down below.
|Post Position
|Horse
|Odds
|Jockey
|Trainer
|Owner(s)
|Breeder
|Career Record
|Career Earnings
|Earnings Per Start
|Equibase Speed Figure
|Pedigree
|Running Style
|Auction Price
|1
|National Treasure
|+500
|John Velasquez
|Bob Baffert
|SF Racing LLC, Starlight Racing, Madaket Stables LLC, Masterson,
Robert E., Stonestreet Stables LLC, Schoenfarber, Jay A.,
Waves Edge Capital LLC and Donovan, Catherine
|Peter E. Blum Thoroughbreds, LLC
|5 (1-1-2)
|$345,000
|$69,000
|101
|Quality Road – Treasure, by Medaglia D’Oro
|Stalker/Closer
|$500,000
|2
|Chase The Chaos
|+5000
|Sheldon Russell
|Ed Moger, Jr.
|Ference, Adam and Dory, Bill
|Mr. & Mrs. Dale N. Krapf
|8 (3-2-1)
|$123,950
|$15,494
|98
|Astern – Live The Moment, by Uncle Mo
|Closer
|$10,000
|3
|Mage
|+140
|Javier Castellano
|Gustavo Delgado
|OGMA Investments, LLC, Restrepo, Ramiro,
Sterling Racing LLC and CMNWLTH
|Grandview Equine
|3 (1-1-0)
|$247,200
|$82,400
|104
|Good Magic.- Puca. by Big Brown
|Pacesetter
|$290,000
|4
|CoffeeWithChris
|+3300
|Jaime Rodriguez
|John E. Salzman, Jr.
|Salzman, Jr., John E., Wasserloos,
Fred and Geruso, Anthony
|Thomas J. Rooney
|12 (3-3-2)
|$225,600
|$18,800
|94
|Ride On Curlin – Andiemac, by Outflanker
|Pacesetter
|$2,000
|5
|Red Route One
|+1600
|Joel Rosario
|Steven M. Asmussen
|Winchell Thoroughbreds LLC
|Winchell Thoroughbreds LLC
|9 (2-2-1)
|$633,525
|$70,392
|102
|Gun Runner – Red House, by Tapit
|Stalker/Closer
|N/A
|6
|Perform
|+1800
|Feargal Lynch
|Claude R. McGaughey III
|Woodford Racing LLC, Lanes End Farm, Phipps Stable,
Ken Langone, and Edward J. Hudson Jr.
|Michael Orem & J.B. Lane Orem
|7 (2-1-1)
|$130,956
|$18,708
|98
|Good Magic – Jane Says, by Tale of Ekati
|Stalker
|$230,000
|7
|Blazing Sevens
|+1000
|Irad Ortiz Jr.
|Chad C. Brown
|Rodeo Creek Racing, LLC
|Tracy Farmer
|6 (2-0-2)
|$565,250
|$94,208
|98
|Good Magic – Trophy Girl, by Warrior’s
|Closer
|$225,000
|8
|First Mission
|+250
|Luis Saez
|Brad H. Cox
|Godolphin, LLC
|Godolphin
|3 (2-1-0)
|$276,500
|$92,167
|103
|Street Sense – Elude, by Medaglia D’Oro
|Pacesetter
|N/A
Preakness 2023: Past Performances For All 8 Horses
1. National Treasure
|Track
|Date
|Race
|Race Type
|Finish
|Equibase Speed Figure
|Santa Anita
|4/8/2023
|RUNHAPPY Santa Anita Derby (Gr. 1)
|TB
|4
|101
|Santa Anita
|1/8/2023
|Sham Stakes (Gr. 3)
|TB
|3
|101
|Keeneland
|11/4/2022
|FanDuel Breeders’ Cup Juvenile presented by Thoroughbred Aftercare Alliance (Gr. 1)
|TB
|3
|100
|Santa Anita
|10/8/2022
|American Pharoah Stakes (Gr. 1)
|TB
|2
|99
|Del Mar
|9/3/2022
|Maiden Special Weight
|TB
|1
|92
2. Chase The Chaos
|Track
|Date
|Race
|Race Type
|Finish
|Equibase Speed Figure
|Golden Gate
|4/29/2023
|California Derby (Black Type)
|TB
|8
|80
|Santa Anita
|3/4/2023
|San Felipe Stakes (Gr. 2)
|TB
|7
|82
|Golden Gate
|2/11/2023
|El Camino Real Derby (Listed)
|TB
|1
|98
|Golden Gate
|12/30/2022
|Allowance Optional Claiming
|TB
|1
|95
|Golden Gate
|12/3/2022
|Gold Rush Stakes (Black Type)
|TB
|2
|93
|Golden Gate
|11/12/2022
|Golden Nugget Stakes (Black Type)
|TB
|3
|70
|Canterbury Park
|9/17/2022
|Maiden Special Weight
|TB
|1
|40
|Canterbury Park
|8/28/2022
|Maiden Special Weight
|TB
|2
|64
3. Mage
|Track
|Date
|Race
|Race Type
|Finish
|Equibase Speed Figure
|Churchill Downs
|5/6/2023
|Kentucky Derby presented by Woodford Reserve (Gr. 1)
|TB
|1
|104
|Gulfstream Park
|4/1/2023
|Curlin Florida Derby Presented by Hill ‘n’ Dale Farms at Xalapa (Gr. 1)
|TB
|2
|102
|Gulfstream Park
|3/4/2023
|Fountain of Youth Stakes (Gr. 2)
|TB
|4
|95
|Gulfstream Park
|1/28/2023
|Maiden Special Weight
|TB
|1
|88
4. Coffeewithchris
|Track
|Date
|Race
|Race Type
|Breed
|Finish
|Equibase Speed Figure
|Laurel Park
|4/15/2023
|10
|Federico Tesio Stakes (Black Type)
|TB
|5
|94
|Laurel Park
|3/18/2023
|9
|Private Terms Stakes (Black Type)
|TB
|2
|89
|Laurel Park
|2/18/2023
|4
|Miracle Wood Stakes (Black Type)
|TB
|1
|94
|Laurel Park
|1/21/2023
|8
|Spectacular Bid Stakes (Black Type)
|TB
|2
|82
|Laurel Park
|12/30/2022
|4
|Heft Stakes (Black Type)
|TB
|1
|89
|Laurel Park
|12/3/2022
|8
|Maryland Juvenile Stakes (Black Type)
|TB
|3
|76
|Laurel Park
|11/12/2022
|8
|James F. Lewis III Stakes (Black Type)
|TB
|4
|78
|Laurel Park
|10/14/2022
|8
|Claiming
|TB
|3
|63
|Timonium
|8/26/2022
|8
|Allowance Optional Claiming
|TB
|2
|47
|Colonial Downs
|8/9/2022
|5
|Hickory Tree Stakes
|TB
|5
|62
|Pimlico
|5/12/2022
|1
|Maiden Claiming
|TB
|1
|55
|Laurel Park
|5/1/2022
|3
|Maiden Special Weight
|TB
|8
|36
5. Red Route One
|Track
|Date
|Race
|Race Type
|Breed
|Finish
|Equibase Speed Figure
|Oaklawn Park
|4/22/2023
|11
|Bath House Row Stakes (Listed)
|TB
|1
|102
|Oaklawn Park
|4/1/2023
|12
|Arkansas Derby (Gr. 1)
|TB
|6
|98
|Oaklawn Park
|2/25/2023
|11
|Rebel Stakes (Gr. 2)
|TB
|2
|102
|Oaklawn Park
|1/28/2023
|10
|Southwest Stakes (Gr. 3)
|TB
|2
|98
|Churchill Downs
|11/26/2022
|11
|Kentucky Jockey Club Stakes (Gr. 2)
|TB
|4
|80
|Churchill Downs
|10/30/2022
|10
|Street Sense Stakes (Gr. 3)
|TB
|5
|72
|Keeneland
|10/8/2022
|9
|Claiborne Breeders’ Futurity (Gr. 1)
|TB
|3
|91
|Kentucky Downs
|9/5/2022
|2
|Maiden Special Weight
|TB
|1
|82
|Saratoga
|8/6/2022
|1
|Maiden Special Weight
|TB
|5
|70
6. Perform
|Track
|Date
|Race
|Race Type
|Breed
|Finish
|Equibase Speed Figure
|Laurel Park
|4/15/2023
|10
|Federico Tesio Stakes (Black Type)
|TB
|1
|98
|Tampa Bay
|3/11/2023
|2
|Maiden Special Weight
|TB
|1
|89
|Gulfstream Park
|1/28/2023
|2
|Maiden Special Weight
|TB
|4
|78
|Churchill Downs
|11/13/2022
|6
|Maiden Special Weight
|TB
|6
|76
|Keeneland
|10/9/2022
|7
|Maiden Special Weight
|TB
|3
|78
|Saratoga
|8/6/2022
|6
|Maiden Special Weight
|TB
|4
|64
|Belmont Park
|7/3/2022
|1
|Maiden Special Weight
|TB
|2
|76
7. Blazing Sevens
|Track
|Date
|Race
|Race Type
|Breed
|Finish
|Equibase Speed Figure
|Keeneland
|4/8/2023
|9
|Toyota Blue Grass Stakes (Gr. 1)
|TB
|3
|94
|Gulfstream Park
|3/4/2023
|14
|Fountain of Youth Stakes (Gr. 2)
|TB
|8
|65
|Keeneland
|11/4/2022
|9
|FanDuel Breeders’ Cup Juvenile presented by Thoroughbred Aftercare Alliance (Gr. 1)
|TB
|4
|97
|Belmont At The Big A
|10/1/2022
|10
|Champagne Stakes (Gr. 1)
|TB
|1
|98
|Saratoga
|9/5/2022
|11
|Hopeful Stakes (Gr. 1)
|TB
|3
|72
|Saratoga
|7/24/2022
|1
|Maiden Special Weight
|TB
|1
|82
8. First Mission
|Track
|Date
|Race
|Race Type
|Breed
|Finish
|Equibase Speed Figure
|Keeneland
|4/15/2023
|9
|Stonestreet Lexington Stakes (Gr. 3)
|TB
|1
|103
|Fair Grounds
|3/18/2023
|7
|Maiden Special Weight
|TB
|1
|95
|Fair Grounds
|2/18/2023
|5
|Maiden Special Weight
|TB
|2
|94
|Churchill Downs
|11/26/2022
|6
|Maiden Special Weight
|TB
|2
|80
|Churchill Downs
|10/30/2022
|6
|Maiden Special Weight
|TB
|3
|78
|Keeneland
|10/9/2022
|1
|Maiden Special Weight
|TB
|3
|76
|Churchill Downs
|9/19/2022
|5
|Maiden Special Weight
|TB
|4
|74
Preakness Stakes Betting Guides 2023
- Horse Racing Betting Guide – Discover Best Horse Racing Betting Sites in USA Ranked & Reviewed.
- Preakness Stakes Betting Guide – Discover The Best Preakness Stakes Betting Sites Ranked & Reviewed.
- How to Bet on Preakness Stakes – Compare Top Sites for Preakness Stakes Betting.
- Preakness Stakes Odds Explained – Compare the Best Sites for Preakness Stakes Odds Reviewed.
- Free Preakness Stakes Picks – Check out Expert Tips on Preakness Stakes.