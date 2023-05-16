Preakness 2023: Contenders, Longshots, & Best Bets

The inclusion of Mage in the 2023 Preakness Stakes adds an extra layer of excitement and anticipation to the race. As the reigning Kentucky Derby winner, Mage enters the Preakness with a wave of momentum and high expectations hoping that he can win leg two of The Triple Crown and set up a historic run at Belmont.

While some previous Derby winners have chosen to skip the Preakness to allow for recovery time such as last year’s winner Rich Strike, Mage’s connections have decided to continue the pursuit of this prestigious achievement. This decision reflects their confidence in Mage’s abilities and his potential to secure victory in the second leg of the Triple Crown.

While we love Mage as the favorite, let’s look at a few other contenders and sleepers in the 2023 Preakness Stakes.

The 2023 Preakness Stakes Odds

Preakness Stakes Horses Preakness Stakes Odds Play Mage +160 First Mission +250 National Treasure +400 Blazing Sevens +600 Red Route One +1000 Perform +2000 Coffeewithchris +2000 Chase The Chaos +5000

The Contenders

Mage (+160)

Mage’s performance at the Kentucky Derby showcased his exceptional abilities over longer distances and you just can’t ignore that type of performance, even if you’re not keen on taking the front-runner. His victory in the 1 1/2-mile race was nothing short of remarkable, and it highlighted his impressive stamina and endurance. The partnership between Mage and jockey Javier Castellano was a winning combination, and their chemistry on the track is something that looks repeatable.

As spectators revisit Mage’s Kentucky Derby run, it’s hard not to be captivated by his remarkable display of skill and determination. The ability to excel in longer races is a crucial factor in the Triple Crown pursuit, and Mage has already proven his prowess in this regard.

With Castellano guiding him, Mage has the advantage of a skilled and experienced jockey who knows how to navigate the challenges of a high-stakes race. As long as Mage doesn’t delay his final move and times it effectively, he has the potential to emerge victorious in his quest for Triple Crown glory. You just can’t ignore the odds-on favorite in this 8-horse race.

First Mission (+250)

While Mage may be the popular choice in the upcoming race, bettors shouldn’t overlook the intriguing opportunity presented by First Mission, and not just because of the second shortest odds. As one of the favorites, First Mission offers solid value and has shown he absolutely deserves to be considered as a favorite.

The first thing to focus on is a comparable speed rating to Mage, First Mission has shown promise with a strong Equibase speed figure of 103, just one point below Mage’s 104. So we know the speed that it will take to keep up with the Pace is there.

First Mission’s track record further supports his potential as a top contender. With two victories in his first three races and a second-place finish, he has demonstrated the traits of a winning horse. Notably, his initial win showcased an impressive 6 3/4-length triumph over a 1 1/16-mile distance, displaying his ability to dominate the competition. In his second victory, he exhibited a well-timed surge on the backstretch to secure a one-length win.

One of First Mission’s key strengths is his versatility. He has the capability to establish an early lead with his solid speed, while also possessing a strong closing burst when needed. This adaptability is a valuable asset in a race with a limited field of only seven other horses.

But lastly, I look at his pedigree and trainer, and it does not disappoint. First Mission’s pedigree really adds to his appeal as the offspring of Street Sense, a Kentucky Derby champion. This lineage suggests that he may have inherited the winning qualities of his notable predecessor. He’s trained by Brad Cox, an experienced and successful trainer who has guided horses to victory in Triple Crown races. This matched with his pedigree is what really has me loving this horse.

Sleepers

Red Route One (+1000)

If I’m searching for a sleeper, I always love to find a horse with experience that has some streaky success mixed in. And that is the story with Red Route One. With odds of +1000, Red Route One presents a compelling opportunity, especially considering his considerable experience.

Red Route One’s record speaks for itself, with two first-place finishes, two second-place finishes, and a third-place finish. These achievements demonstrate his competitive spirit and highlight his ability to unleash impressive closing speed when it matters most.

Red Route One’s been in solid form lately, another reason to like this longshot. In the Rebel Stakes, a race spanning 1 1/6 miles, he showcased his potential by mounting a thrilling comeback from the back of the 11-horse field, narrowly missing victory by just half a length. This is the type of closing speed and endurance it will take to complete an improbable run at the Preakness.

While his subsequent sixth-place finish in the Arkansas Derby may raise concerns, it’s essential to consider the tough competition he faced. Several horses from that race went on to compete in the Kentucky Derby, indicating the caliber of competition Red Route One encountered.

Looking ahead to the Preakness, Red Route One’s strengths become more apparent. With a longer distance of 1 1/8 miles, there is potential for him to make up more ground and utilize his exceptional closing burst. The key factor will be his ability to position himself near the pace effectively and launch a strong finish to close the gap. I think he is an excellent sleeper play.