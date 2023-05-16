The Preakness Stakes 2023 is here, with the spotlight on Mage, the Kentucky Derby victor, who stands as the favorite for this event, the second stage of the coveted Triple Crown. The action will unfold at the historic Pimlico Racecourse in Baltimore, Maryland. So let’s take a look at the 2023 Preakness Stakes horses, odds, and post positions.

After Mage’s win in the Kentucky Derby, it is now the only horse capable of winning the coveted Triple Crown. Mage will go off as favorite on Saturday for the Preakness Stakes, but before we take a closer look at the runners in the race, let’s take a closer look at the details for Saturday’s big race.

2023 Preakness Stakes Details

🐎 Event: Preakness Stakes (1 3⁄16 Miles/9.5 Furlongs)

Preakness Stakes (1 3⁄16 Miles/9.5 Furlongs) 📅 Date: Saturday, May 15, 2023

Saturday, May 15, 2023 🕓 Time: 7:01 PM

7:01 PM 📺 TV: NBC

NBC 🏟 Venue: Pimlico Race Course, Baltimore, MD

Pimlico Race Course, Baltimore, MD 💲 Prize Money: 1st – $900,000 | 2nd – $300,000 | 3rd – $165,000

1st – $900,000 | 2nd – $300,000 | 3rd – $165,000 🎲 Preakness Stakes Odds: Mage +130 | First Mission +300 | National Treasure +575

The Best Horse Racing Betting Sites for the Preakness Stakes

Even if you’re not heading to Pimlico on May 15th, you don’t need to miss out on the best odds available. Claim your free bet or bonus with one of our top sportsbooks for the best value for the 2023 Preakness Stakes.

Preakness 2023 Lineup

This year’s Preakness Stakes features a small yet promising lineup of eight contenders, the smallest since 2018. Leading the pack in the betting market is Mage, with odds of +130, followed by First Mission at +300, and National Treasure with +575.

In the world of horse racing, post positions can make or break a race, but historically, the Preakness Stakes shows no particular bias. Mage, starting from post 3, enjoys the advantage of a short trip to the rail.

This draw, however, isn’t causing much stir among the trainers. Gustavo Delgado Jr., Mage’s assistant trainer, maintains a realistic view, emphasizing the uncontrollable nature of the draw and the equal chance each horse has in this eight-runner field.

“It doesn’t make any difference,” Delgado Jr. said of the draw. “We can’t think too much about the things we can’t control. I think everybody has a fair amount of time to get their position. It’s an eight-horse field. All eight will have a shot to win the race, which is what you want.”

Preakness Stakes Post Position and Odds

Below is a detailed rundown of the post positions, the competing horses, and their odds:

Post Position Preakness Stakes Horse Preakness Stakes Odds Sportsbook 1 National Treasure +575 2 Chase the Chaos +5000 3 Mage +130 4 Coffeewithchris +2500 5 Red Route One +1400 6 Perform +2000 7 Blazing Sevens +750 8 First Mission +300

*Odds correct at time of publishing, but are subject to fluctuation

Preakness 2023 Favorites

National Treasure, trained by Bob Baffert and ridden by John Velazquez, occupies the first post position. Meanwhile, favorite Mage, under Gustavo Delgado and jockey Javier Castellano, takes the third post. Chase the Chaos, the underdog with odds at +5000, starts from the second position.

Second favorite, First Mission draws the outside post, and will have the farthest to travel to the rail. However, with just eight runners in the race, the draw has less meaning than for a race like the Kentucky Derby with 20 runners.

As horses jostle for position when the stalls open, getting the horse into a rhythm and in its preferred spot will have more bearing on this race than the draw. That’s not to say horses won’t need a bit of luck to win, as the old saying goes, “it’s better to be lucky than good.”

The post positions have been set for the 148th running of the Preakness Stakes!#Preakness148 pic.twitter.com/3xmWjJZR1g — Preakness Stakes (@PreaknessStakes) May 15, 2023

Now, the question on everyone’s mind is whether Mage continue the winning streak and keep the Triple Crown dream alive? Tune in on May 15th for the next exhilarating chapter in the world of thoroughbred racing to find out the answer.

