The anticipation is building, the stakes are high, and the odds are shifting in the world of horse racing. Fresh from his Kentucky Derby victory, Mage is now the focal point as we move onto the leg – the Preakness Stakes 2023. Interestingly, Mage’s chances of clinching this pivotal race have increased by a significant 10% following the post position draw. Join us as we delve into the details of this exciting development in the thrilling journey towards the coveted Triple Crown.

The Preakness Stakes 2023 is not just another horse race; it’s the second jewel in the prestigious Triple Crown series, and all eyes are on Mage, the Kentucky Derby winner. Emerging victorious from the Preakness implies a shot at horse racing immortality, a possible Triple Crown sweep.

This trifecta, completed by winning the Kentucky Derby, Preakness Stakes, and Belmont Stakes, is a rare feat, affirming the champion horse’s prowess. Stay with us as we explore the post position draw and its implications on the odds, but before you do, don’t forget to check out the essential details about the Preakness below.

2023 Preakness Stakes Details

🐎 Event: Preakness Stakes (1 3⁄16 Miles/9.5 Furlongs)

Preakness Stakes (1 3⁄16 Miles/9.5 Furlongs) 📅 Date: Saturday, May 15, 2023

Saturday, May 15, 2023 🕓 Time: 7:01 PM

7:01 PM 📺 TV: NBC

NBC 🏟 Venue: Pimlico Race Course, Baltimore, MD

Pimlico Race Course, Baltimore, MD 💲 Prize Money: 1st – $900,000 | 2nd – $300,000 | 3rd – $165,000

1st – $900,000 | 2nd – $300,000 | 3rd – $165,000 🎲 Preakness Stakes Odds: Mage +130 | First Mission +300 | National Treasure +575

Preakness Stakes Post Position and Odds Movement

The post positions have been set for the 148th running of the Preakness Stakes!#Preakness148 pic.twitter.com/3xmWjJZR1g — Preakness Stakes (@PreaknessStakes) May 15, 2023

Mage, the Kentucky Derby victor, saw a significant increase in odds after the post position draw for the Preakness. The racehorse’s odds shortened from +200 to +130. This reflected a 10% absolute increase and a relative increase of approximately 30% of winning, meaning sportsbooks believe this is a favorable draw for the favorite.

Nonetheless, Gustavo Delgado Jr., Mage’s assistant trainer, believes the post position draw is inconsequential in this eight-horse race. “It doesn’t make any difference,” says Delgado Jr. “We can’t think too much about the things we can’t control. I think everybody has a fair amount of time to get their position. It’s an eight-horse field. All eight will have a shot to win the race, which is what you want.”

Despite Delgado Jr.’s level-headed outlook, the draw’s effect on betting odds is noteworthy. Mage’s odds have surged, indicating a higher probability of winning the race.

Mage will come out of post 3, but drawn right on the inside, in post 1, is another one of the favorites, National Treasure. Its odds shortened dramatically from +900 to +575 as sportsbooks seem to think the Bob Baffert trained runner has the optimal position.

On the other hand, the odds for other top contenders have seen a downturn. For example, First Mission’s odds drifted slightly to +300, from an initial +240 as it was drawn right on the outside in post 8. The oddsmakers believe this is bad news for trainer Brad Cox and jockey Luis Saez. However, there does not seem to be much of a bias at Pimlico, so it is all still to play for as we eagerly anticipate the 148th Preakness Stakes.

Complete 2023 Preakness Stakes Post Position and Odds

Below is a detailed rundown of the post positions, the competing horses, and their odds:

Post Position Preakness Stakes Horse Preakness Stakes Odds Sportsbook 1 National Treasure +575 2 Chase the Chaos +5000 3 Mage +130 4 Coffeewithchris +2500 5 Red Route One +1400 6 Perform +2000 7 Blazing Sevens +750 8 First Mission +300

*Odds correct at time of publishing, but are subject to fluctuation

In the unpredictable world of horse racing, Mage’s improved odds offer a glimmer of certainty, a clue in the swirl of speculation. Yet, as Delgado Jr. reminds us, every horse in the eight-runner field has a shot at glory. As the Preakness Stakes 2023 approaches, we wait with bated breath to see if Mage will move one step closer to the Triple Crown.

