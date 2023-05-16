Preakness 2023 Odds, Predictions, and Expert Picks

Just like that, we move our focus from the Kentucky Derby to the second leg of The Triple Crown, The Preakness Stakes

The 2023 Preakness Stakes is back to generating big-time excitement as it features the reigning Kentucky Derby winner, Mage, who aims to continue his Triple Crown pursuit. Unlike the previous year’s edition, where the Derby winner, Rich Strike, opted out of the Preakness to provide ample recovery time, Mage is set to compete in the second leg of the prestigious Triple Crown series.

Mage’s recent triumph at Churchill Downs, where he secured a one-length victory in a supremely impressive run, solidified his status as a formidable contender to potentially chase down the Triple Crown. With the Kentucky Derby title under his belt, Mage now sets his sights on the Preakness.

Let’s take a look at the 2023 Preakness Stakes odds, predictions, and expert picks!

The Best Sports Betting Sites for the 2023 Preakness Stakes

Preakness Stakes Horses Preakness Stakes Odds Play Mage +160 First Mission +250 National Treasure +400 Blazing Sevens +600 Red Route One +1000 Perform +2000 Coffeewithchris +2000 Chase The Chaos +5000

Predictions To Win, Place, Show

1. First Mission (+250)

While Mage may be the popular choice in this race, First Mission presents an intriguing opportunity for bettors, offering solid value as one of the favorites. With a comparable speed rating to Mage, holding a 103 Equibase speed figure against Mage’s 104, First Mission has displayed promising performances that mirror the success of the Kentucky Derby winner.

First Mission has already shown signs of a winning horse in his early career. He has demonstrated the qualities of a contender with two victories in his first three races and a second-place finish in his only defeat. His initial win showcased an impressive 6 3/4-length triumph over a 1 1/16-mile distance, while his second victory involved a well-executed chase on the backstretch, resulting in a one-length win.

First Mission possesses the versatility to take an early lead with his solid speed and the ability to close firmly when needed. These attributes are valuable assets for a horse in a race with only seven other horses. First Mission has the pedigree as the offspring of Street Sense, a Kentucky Derby champion, which adds to his appeal. Additionally, being trained by Brad Cox, an experienced and successful trainer who guided Mandaloun and Essential Quality to Triple Crown race victories in 2021, further enhances First Mission’s prospects. I like First Mission to be right in this.

2. Mage(+160)

While First Mission presents an enticing option, it’s hard to overlook the credentials of Mage as a strong alternative. With odds of +160, Mage offers a solid choice for those who have doubts about First Mission’s ability to excel in a 1 3/16-mile race.

Mage has already demonstrated his capability to triumph in a 1 1/2-mile race, as evidenced by his victory at the Kentucky Derby. If you go back and rewatch it, it was a truly incredible run by Mage and Javier Castellano. You just have to love that he has proven to possess the stamina and endurance, crucial qualities for success in longer races. With jockey Javier Castellano in the saddle, as long as Mage avoids delaying his final move, he stands a legitimate chance of securing a victory in his chase for The Triple Crown.

3. Red Route One (+1000)

Red Route One emerges as a compelling contender in the upcoming Preakness Stakes, boasting a notable racing career with a total of nine races under his belt. You really have to love the number of +1000 on a horse with this much experience. With two first-place finishes, two second-place finishes, and a third-place finish, Red Route One has demonstrated his competitive spirit and ability to showcase impressive closing speed.

The bonus is that he’s been in good form lately. His most performance in the Rebel Stakes highlights his potential to put together a good run at The Preakness. In a thrilling display of resilience, Red Route One narrowly missed victory in the 1 1/6-mile race, rallying from the back of the 11-horse field to finish just half a length behind the winner. Although his subsequent sixth-place finish in the Arkansas Derby may raise some concerns, it’s important to note that he faced tough competition from horses that went on to compete in the prestigious Kentucky Derby.

Looking ahead to the Preakness, Red Route One’s strengths come into focus. With the race being longer at 1 1/8 miles, there is potential for him to make up more ground and utilize his impressive closing burst. The key question remains whether he can effectively position himself near the pace and mount a strong finish to close the gap at the end. When he’s struggled to compete, it’s typically been when the pace was set too quickly at the start and the gap was just too large to close.

Despite the uncertainties, Red Route One’s odds of 10-1 present an intriguing opportunity. His ability to potentially contend with the race leaders in the eight-horse field makes him a compelling choice for those seeking a promising long-shot play. While there are factors to consider, Red Route One’s track record and potential make him a contender worth taking a chance on in the upcoming Preakness Stakes.