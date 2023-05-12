The Preakness InfieldFest marks one of the biggest horse racing parties of the year. With Bruno Mars and others performing, we’ll go over some of the traditions at the Preakness InfieldFest and highlight six must foods at Pimlico Race Course.

The Triple Crown races continue with action beginning at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Maryland on May 20 for the 148th edition of the Preakness Stakes.

Known as the Run for the Black-Eyed Susans, the weekend is filled with horse races and ongoing traditions. Some traditions include the Preakness InfieldFest, which is a general admission party on the grounds of the course.

6 Must-Try Foods At Preakness InfieldFest 2023

Every year, there are almost 100,000 tickets sold at the Preakness InfieldFest. Horse racing fans gather throughout the weekend to enjoy musical acts, incredible food, and Preakness signature cocktails, including the signature Black Eyed Susan.

Check out the must-have foods available at the Preakness 2023.

Crab Cakes Crab Pretzel Gyro and Butterfly Fries Lobster Grapefruit Crush Black Eyed Susan Cocktail

Preakness InfieldFest, Food, & Tickets

The Preakness InfieldFest marks one of the biggest horse racing parties of the year. In 2023, there will be live performances from artists like Bruno Mars, Sofi Tukker, and more.

Ticket prices range from $90 dollars to $850. Unlike other festivals, the Preakness InfieldFest offers unlimited-refill beer mugs. The InfieldFest begins at 10 am and runs until dark. It’s known to be a landmark experience for horse racing fans.

Along with great music and energy, horse racing fans will also have access to old traditional drinks and food. Some of the most popular items include crab cakes, crab pretzels, lobster rolls, and black eyed susan cocktails.

The race is known for draping the winner with Black-Eyed Susans, and the cocktails are even more famous. An alcoholic beverage made with bourbon, vodka, sweet and sour mix, and orange juice, the cocktail is the official drink of the Preakness Stakes.

Preakness Stakes Betting Guides 2023