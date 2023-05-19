The Preakness Stakes is around the corner and NBC horse racing analyst Eddie Olczyk has shared his exacta picks for Saturday’s Triple Crown Race. Find expert Preakness Stakes 2023 trifecta picks and predictions.

The countdown to the Preakness Stakes has begun and Eddie Olczyk has released his trifecta picks for the middle jewel of the Triple Crown. Olczyk has a mix of horses with different odds on his ticket, including the Kentucky Derby winner Mage, who has a chance to become the first colt since Justify in 2018 to win the first two Triple Crown races.

Here are Eddie Olczyk’s Preakness Stakes 2023 trifecta picks. Scroll down below to learn more about each horse and why Olcyzk will have his money on a few longshots on Saturday.

The Best Horse Racing Betting Sites for Preakness Stakes 2023

Preakness 2023 Trifecta Picks & Best Bets

A trifecta bet is a wager on the exact order of the top three winning horses in the race.

Olczyk is a former center for the NHL and played 16 seasons for various teams, including the Chicago Blackhawks, Pittsburgh Penguins, and more.

He currently serves as a horse racing handicapper for NBC’s horse racing coverage. With the race for the Triple Crown just about to get started, Olczyck’s is giving out his 2023 Preakness Stakes winners.

For a full breakdown of Eddie Olczyk’s Preakness Stakes trifecta picks, scroll down below.

Mage (+130)

There’s a major regret for Olczyk on Mage. Ahead of the Kentucky Derby, Olczyk’s first pick was Mage, but the weather, post position and track ultimately made him change his selection. Now, before the Preakness Stakes, he thinks Mage is a must-play.

The colt has hit a different level in the last few races. He’ll be fast out the gate and will come running for the winner’s circle in a smaller field.

Blazing Sevens (+750)

A Chad Brown-trained horse, Blazing Sevens missed the Kentucky Derby to focus on the Preakness Stakes. It’ll be the third time that Brown skipped the Kentucky Derby and gunned for the Pimlico Race Course.

There’s a lot of steam surrounding Blazing Sevens. He’s been working well and has proven in his races that he doesn’t stop trying. The colt has nine starts and has only one bad race on his forum. If the track plays well on Friday, Olczyk is backing Chad Brown and Blazing Sevens.

Red Route One(+1400)

While Olczyk didn’t pick Red Route One to be an outright winner, the colt will definitely in his exacta and trifecta bets.

Red Route One had an impressive fight to qualify for the Preakness Stakes, which caught the eye of Olczyk. If the pace is fast, it’ll work in the colt’s favor who runs a stalker/closer style.

Preakness Stakes Betting Guides 2023