Racing

2022 Preakness Stakes | Frequently Asked Questions For Pimlico Race

Andy Newton
Preakness Stakes

The Preakness Stakes will be run for the 147th time this Saturday at Pimlico racetrack. The Steve Asmussen-trained Epicenter looks set to go off as the Preakness Stakes favourite and ahead of the big race we take look at some frequently asked 2022 Preakness Stakes questions.

What Time Is The 2022 Preakness Stakes?

7:01pm Eastern Time (US)

What Date Is The 2022 Preakness Stakes?

Saturday 21st May 2022

Who Won The 2021 Preakness Stakes?

Rombauer, ridden by Flavien Prat and trained by Michael W. McCarthy

What Are The Preakness Stakes Race Conditions?

Grade One race for 3 year-olds, Colts/Geldings (carry 126lbs) & Fillies (carry 121lbs)

Where is the Preakness Stakes Run?

Pimlico Race Course (Baltimore, Maryland)

Is The Preakness Stakes Part Of The US Horse Racing Triple Crown?

Yes, the Preakness Stakes is the second leg of the US Triple Crown. The first race is the Kentucky Derby and the third race is the Belmont Stakes.

What Distance Is The Preakness Stakes Run Over?

9.5 furlongs, 1 3/16 miles, 1,900m

Who Is The 2022 Preakness Stakes Favourite?

Epicenter

What Are The Key Preakness Stakes Trends?

  • 10/10 – Had NEVER raced at Pimlico before
  • 10/10 – Ran in the last 6 weeks
  • 10/10 – Drawn in stalls 9 or lower
  • 10/10 – US bred winners
  • 9/10 – Won by a colt/gelding
  • 9/10 – Won over at least 1m before
  • 9/10 – Won between 1-5 times
  • 8/10 – Drawn in stalls 6 or lower
  • 8/10 – Ran at least 5 times before
  • 8/10 – Favourites that finished in the top 4
  • 8/10 – Ran at Churchill Downs last time out
  • 7/10 – Horse from stall 5 placed in the top 3
  • 7/10 – Ran in the Kentucky Derby last time out
  • 7/10 – Ran in the last 2 weeks
  • 6/10 – Winners from between stalls 4-7 (inc)
  • 6/10 – Horse from stall 6 placed in the top 3 (3 winners)
  • 4/10 – Won the Kentucky Derby last time out
  • 2/10 – Winning favourites
  • 2/10 – Ridden by Victor Espinoza (3 wins in total)
  • 2/10 – Trained by Bob Baffert (7 wins in total)
  • 1/10 – Ran in the Kentucky Oaks last time out
  • 1/10 – Filly winners
  • 1/10 – Came into the race unbeaten

How Much Money Does The Preakness Stakes Winner Get?

Purse is US $1.5 millon

What Is The Most Winning Margin In The Preakness Stakes?

11 1/2 lengths (Smarty Jones, 2004)

Which Jockey Has Won The Preakness Stakes The Most?

Eddie Arcaro – 6 wins (1941, 1948, 1950, 1951, 1955, 1957)

Which Trainer Has Won The Preakness Stakes The Most?

Bob Baffert – 7 wins (1997, 1998, 2001, 2002, 2010, 2015, 2018)
R.Wyndham Walden – 7 wins (1875, 1878, 1879, 1880, 1881, 1882, 1888)

How Many Preakness Stakes Winners Went Onto Win The Triple Crown?

13 Preakness Stakes winners were previous Kentucky Derby winners and then went onto win the Belmont Stakes and the US horse racing Triple Crown. Justify (2018), American Pharoah (2015), Affirmed (1978), Seattle Slew (1977), Secretariat (1973), Citation (1948), Assault (1946), Count Fleet (1943), Whirlaway (1941), War Admiral (1937), Omaha (1935), Gallant Fox (1930), Sir Barton (1919).

Recent Preakness Stakes Winners

  • 2021 – ROMBAUER (118/10)
  • 2020 – SWISS SKYDIVER (117/10)
  • 2019 – WAR OF WILL (61/10)
  • 2018 – JUSTIFY (triple crown winner) (2/5 fav)
  • 2017 – CLOUD COMPUTING (134/10)
  • 2016 – EXAGGERATOR (13/5)
  • 2015 – AMERICAN PHAROAH (triple crown winner) (9/10 fav)
  • 2014 – CALIFORNIA CHROME (1/2 fav)
  • 2013 – OXBOW (154/10)
  • 2012 – I’LL HAVE ANOTHER (16/5)

BetOnline – Claim 50% Match Deposit Bonus Up To $1,000

BetOnline Kentucky Derby Betting Offer

By signing up at BetOnline ahead of the Preakness Stakes this month, newcomers are entitled to receive up to $1,000 in racing free bets.

There are a host of other offers available at the sportsbook too, which can be viewed by clicking on the following BetOnline promo codes link. For the $1,000 welcome bonus, however, see below:

  1. Click this link to go to BetOnline
  2. Register a new account by following the straight forward steps
  3. Deposit between a minimum of $10 – $1,000
  4. BetOnline matches your first deposit by 50% up to the value of $1,000

 

Andy Newton

View All Posts By Andy Newton

Andy Newton

View All Posts By Andy Newton

