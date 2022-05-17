2022 Preakness Stakes | Frequently Asked Questions For Pimlico Race

The Preakness Stakes will be run for the 147th time this Saturday at Pimlico racetrack. The Steve Asmussen-trained Epicenter looks set to go off as the Preakness Stakes favourite and ahead of the big race we take look at some frequently asked 2022 Preakness Stakes questions.



What Time Is The 2022 Preakness Stakes?

7:01pm Eastern Time (US)

What Date Is The 2022 Preakness Stakes?

Saturday 21st May 2022

Who Won The 2021 Preakness Stakes?

Rombauer, ridden by Flavien Prat and trained by Michael W. McCarthy

What Are The Preakness Stakes Race Conditions?

Grade One race for 3 year-olds, Colts/Geldings (carry 126lbs) & Fillies (carry 121lbs)

Where is the Preakness Stakes Run?

Pimlico Race Course (Baltimore, Maryland)

Is The Preakness Stakes Part Of The US Horse Racing Triple Crown?

Yes, the Preakness Stakes is the second leg of the US Triple Crown. The first race is the Kentucky Derby and the third race is the Belmont Stakes.

What Distance Is The Preakness Stakes Run Over?

9.5 furlongs, 1 3/16 miles, 1,900m

Who Is The 2022 Preakness Stakes Favourite?

Epicenter

What Are The Key Preakness Stakes Trends?

10/10 – Had NEVER raced at Pimlico before

10/10 – Ran in the last 6 weeks

10/10 – Drawn in stalls 9 or lower

10/10 – US bred winners

9/10 – Won by a colt/gelding

9/10 – Won over at least 1m before

9/10 – Won between 1-5 times

8/10 – Drawn in stalls 6 or lower

8/10 – Ran at least 5 times before

8/10 – Favourites that finished in the top 4

8/10 – Ran at Churchill Downs last time out

7/10 – Horse from stall 5 placed in the top 3

7/10 – Ran in the Kentucky Derby last time out

7/10 – Ran in the last 2 weeks

6/10 – Winners from between stalls 4-7 (inc)

6/10 – Horse from stall 6 placed in the top 3 (3 winners)

4/10 – Won the Kentucky Derby last time out

2/10 – Winning favourites

2/10 – Ridden by Victor Espinoza (3 wins in total)

2/10 – Trained by Bob Baffert (7 wins in total)

1/10 – Ran in the Kentucky Oaks last time out

1/10 – Filly winners

1/10 – Came into the race unbeaten

How Much Money Does The Preakness Stakes Winner Get?

Purse is US $1.5 millon

What Is The Most Winning Margin In The Preakness Stakes?

11 1/2 lengths (Smarty Jones, 2004)

Which Jockey Has Won The Preakness Stakes The Most?

Eddie Arcaro – 6 wins (1941, 1948, 1950, 1951, 1955, 1957)

Which Trainer Has Won The Preakness Stakes The Most?

Bob Baffert – 7 wins (1997, 1998, 2001, 2002, 2010, 2015, 2018)

R.Wyndham Walden – 7 wins (1875, 1878, 1879, 1880, 1881, 1882, 1888)

How Many Preakness Stakes Winners Went Onto Win The Triple Crown?

13 Preakness Stakes winners were previous Kentucky Derby winners and then went onto win the Belmont Stakes and the US horse racing Triple Crown. Justify (2018), American Pharoah (2015), Affirmed (1978), Seattle Slew (1977), Secretariat (1973), Citation (1948), Assault (1946), Count Fleet (1943), Whirlaway (1941), War Admiral (1937), Omaha (1935), Gallant Fox (1930), Sir Barton (1919).

Recent Preakness Stakes Winners

2021 – ROMBAUER (118/10)

2020 – SWISS SKYDIVER (117/10)

2019 – WAR OF WILL (61/10)

2018 – JUSTIFY (triple crown winner) (2/5 fav)

2017 – CLOUD COMPUTING (134/10)

2016 – EXAGGERATOR (13/5)

2015 – AMERICAN PHAROAH (triple crown winner) (9/10 fav)

2014 – CALIFORNIA CHROME (1/2 fav)

2013 – OXBOW (154/10)

2012 – I’LL HAVE ANOTHER (16/5)

