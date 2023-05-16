As the second jewel in the coveted Triple Crown, the Preakness Stakes is one of the most anticipated events in horse racing. This year, the Preakness Stakes promises an exhilarating competition filled with a field of accomplished thoroughbreds, each with a unique story and potential to triumph. With the 2023 Kentucky Derby in the rearview mirror, all eyes are now on Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Maryland. In this article, we delve into the past performances and prospects of the horses entering the 2023 Preakness Stakes.
Our aimis to give you an in-depth look at the individual journeys of each horse in the Preakness Stakes, dissecting their racing records, and analyzing their Equibase Speed Figures. From the odds-on favorites to the dark horses, we unravel the form and prowess of these equine athletes, providing you with insightful information to fuel your anticipation for the big race.
Let’s start out with all the details you need about Saturday’s second leg of the Triple Crown, where Kentucky Derby winner, Mage, will look to keep the dream alive.
2023 Preakness Stakes Details
- 🐎 Event: Preakness Stakes (1 3⁄16 Miles/9.5 Furlongs)
- 📅 Date: Saturday, May 15, 2023
- 🕓 Time: 7:01 PM
- 📺 TV: NBC
- 🏟 Venue: Pimlico Race Course, Baltimore, MD
- 💲 Prize Money: 1st – $900,000 | 2nd – $300,000 | 3rd – $165,000
- 🎲 Preakness Stakes Odds: Mage +140 | First Mission +250 | National Treasure +500
Preakness Stakes 2023 Odds
|Post Position
|Preakness Stakes Horse
|Preakness Stakes Odds
|Sportsbook
|1
|National Treasure
|+500
|2
|Chase the Chaos
|+6000
|3
|Mage
|+140
|4
|Coffeewithchris
|+3300
|5
|Red Route One
|+1600
|6
|Perform
|+1600
|7
|Blazing Sevens
|+850
|8
|First Mission
|+250
*Odds correct at time of publishing, but are subject to fluctuation
Whether you’re a seasoned punter, a horse racing enthusiast, or a casual fan looking to get caught up, this comprehensive guide serves as your primer for the 2023 Preakness Stakes. So, without further ado, let’s meet the horses set to blaze down the track in this year’s exhilarating race.
1. National Treasure
- Odds: +500
- Jockey: John Velazquez
- Trainer: Bob Baffert
National Treasure, ridden by John Velazquez and trained by Bob Baffert, has consistently delivered commendable performances, as evidenced by his consistent Equibase Speed Figures of around 100.
His notable races include the FanDuel Breeders’ Cup Juvenile and the RUNHAPPY Santa Anita Derby, where he finished third and fourth respectively. Although he hasn’t secured a recent win, his figures suggest a strong ability to compete with top-tier horses. Compared to the field, his consistency and high-level competition experience are key strengths, justifying his +500 odds.
|Track
|Date
|Race
|Race Type
|Finish
|Equibase Speed Figure
|Santa Anita
|4/8/2023
|RUNHAPPY Santa Anita Derby (Gr. 1)
|TB
|4
|101
|Santa Anita
|1/8/2023
|Sham Stakes (Gr. 3)
|TB
|3
|101
|Keeneland
|11/4/2022
|FanDuel Breeders’ Cup Juvenile presented by Thoroughbred Aftercare Alliance (Gr. 1)
|TB
|3
|100
|Santa Anita
|10/8/2022
|American Pharoah Stakes (Gr. 1)
|TB
|2
|99
|Del Mar
|9/3/2022
|Maiden Special Weight
|TB
|1
|92
2. Chase The Chaos
Chase The Chaos, under Sheldon Russell and Ed Moger Jr., has shown a fluctuating performance, peaking in the El Camino Real Derby with a winning finish and a speed figure of 98. However, his recent form has been less promising, with finishes outside the top half in his latest races and declining speed figures.
Compared to the field, his inconsistency and downward trend in form make him a less attractive option, reflected in his long +6000 odds. He is likely a level or two above where he should be and will find a few too good on the day.
- Odds: +6000
- Jockey: Sheldon Russell
- Trainer: Ed Moger Jr.
|Track
|Date
|Race
|Race Type
|Finish
|Equibase Speed Figure
|Golden Gate
|4/29/2023
|California Derby (Black Type)
|TB
|8
|80
|Santa Anita
|3/4/2023
|San Felipe Stakes (Gr. 2)
|TB
|7
|82
|Golden Gate
|2/11/2023
|El Camino Real Derby (Listed)
|TB
|1
|98
|Golden Gate
|12/30/2022
|Allowance Optional Claiming
|TB
|1
|95
|Golden Gate
|12/3/2022
|Gold Rush Stakes (Black Type)
|TB
|2
|93
|Golden Gate
|11/12/2022
|Golden Nugget Stakes (Black Type)
|TB
|3
|70
|Canterbury Park
|9/17/2022
|Maiden Special Weight
|TB
|1
|40
|Canterbury Park
|8/28/2022
|Maiden Special Weight
|TB
|2
|64
3. Mage
Mage, ridden by Javier Castellano and trained by Gustavo Delgado, is the favorite with +140 odds and has a strong performance history to back it up. His Kentucky Derby win with a speed figure of 104 is a testament to his top-tier ability.
Though he had a slight dip in form during the Fountain of Youth Stakes, his overall consistency and high speed figures make him a formidable contender compared to the rest of the field. He should be there or thereabouts come crunchtime on Saturday evening as he looks to keep the Triple Crown dream alive.
- Odds: +140 (Favorite)
- Jockey: Javier Castellano
- Trainer: Gustavo Delgado
|Track
|Date
|Race
|Race Type
|Finish
|Equibase Speed Figure
|Churchill Downs
|5/6/2023
|Kentucky Derby presented by Woodford Reserve (Gr. 1)
|TB
|1
|104
|Gulfstream Park
|4/1/2023
|Curlin Florida Derby Presented by Hill ‘n’ Dale Farms at Xalapa (Gr. 1)
|TB
|2
|102
|Gulfstream Park
|3/4/2023
|Fountain of Youth Stakes (Gr. 2)
|TB
|4
|95
|Gulfstream Park
|1/28/2023
|Maiden Special Weight
|TB
|1
|88
4. Coffeewithchris
Coffeewithchris, guided by Jaime Rodriguez and John E. Salzman, Jr., has demonstrated gradual improvement in his Equibase Speed Figures over the past year. Despite placing fifth in the Federico Tesio Stakes, his speed figure of 94 is promising.
Compared to the field, he hasn’t competed at the same level of races, which combined with somewhat inconsistent finishes, explains his +3300 odds.
- Odds: +3300
- Jockey: Jaime Rodriguez
- Trainer: John E. Salzman, Jr.
|Track
|Date
|Race
|Race Type
|Breed
|Finish
|Equibase Speed Figure
|Laurel Park
|4/15/2023
|10
|Federico Tesio Stakes (Black Type)
|TB
|5
|94
|Laurel Park
|3/18/2023
|9
|Private Terms Stakes (Black Type)
|TB
|2
|89
|Laurel Park
|2/18/2023
|4
|Miracle Wood Stakes (Black Type)
|TB
|1
|94
|Laurel Park
|1/21/2023
|8
|Spectacular Bid Stakes (Black Type)
|TB
|2
|82
|Laurel Park
|12/30/2022
|4
|Heft Stakes (Black Type)
|TB
|1
|89
|Laurel Park
|12/3/2022
|8
|Maryland Juvenile Stakes (Black Type)
|TB
|3
|76
|Laurel Park
|11/12/2022
|8
|James F. Lewis III Stakes (Black Type)
|TB
|4
|78
|Laurel Park
|10/14/2022
|8
|Claiming
|TB
|3
|63
|Timonium
|8/26/2022
|8
|Allowance Optional Claiming
|TB
|2
|47
|Colonial Downs
|8/9/2022
|5
|Hickory Tree Stakes
|TB
|5
|62
|Pimlico
|5/12/2022
|1
|Maiden Claiming
|TB
|1
|55
|Laurel Park
|5/1/2022
|3
|Maiden Special Weight
|TB
|8
|36
5. Red Route One
Red Route One, with Joel Rosario and Steven M. Asmussen, has shown consistent improvement, hitting a speed figure of 102 in the Bath House Row Stakes. His strong performances in graded stakes races, despite not always placing first, suggest a capacity to compete with higher caliber horses.
Compared to the field, his consistency and gradual improvement make him an interesting prospect.
- Odds: +1600
- Jockey: Joel Rosario
- Trainer: Steven M. Asmussen
|Track
|Date
|Race
|Race Type
|Breed
|Finish
|Equibase Speed Figure
|Oaklawn Park
|4/22/2023
|11
|Bath House Row Stakes (Listed)
|TB
|1
|102
|Oaklawn Park
|4/1/2023
|12
|Arkansas Derby (Gr. 1)
|TB
|6
|98
|Oaklawn Park
|2/25/2023
|11
|Rebel Stakes (Gr. 2)
|TB
|2
|102
|Oaklawn Park
|1/28/2023
|10
|Southwest Stakes (Gr. 3)
|TB
|2
|98
|Churchill Downs
|11/26/2022
|11
|Kentucky Jockey Club Stakes (Gr. 2)
|TB
|4
|80
|Churchill Downs
|10/30/2022
|10
|Street Sense Stakes (Gr. 3)
|TB
|5
|72
|Keeneland
|10/8/2022
|9
|Claiborne Breeders’ Futurity (Gr. 1)
|TB
|3
|91
|Kentucky Downs
|9/5/2022
|2
|Maiden Special Weight
|TB
|1
|82
|Saratoga
|8/6/2022
|1
|Maiden Special Weight
|TB
|5
|70
6. Perform
Perform, under Feargal Lynch and Claude R. McGaughey III, has shown marked improvement recently, winning the Federico Tesio Stakes with a speed figure of 98. However, his racing history is relatively short compared to others in the field, and he’s yet to compete in a Grade 1 race.
Despite this, his upward trajectory in recent races suggests potential, aligning with his +1600 odds.
- Odds: +1600
- Jockey: Feargal Lynch
- Trainer: Claude R. McGaughey III
|Track
|Date
|Race
|Race Type
|Breed
|Finish
|Equibase Speed Figure
|Laurel Park
|4/15/2023
|10
|Federico Tesio Stakes (Black Type)
|TB
|1
|98
|Tampa Bay
|3/11/2023
|2
|Maiden Special Weight
|TB
|1
|89
|Gulfstream Park
|1/28/2023
|2
|Maiden Special Weight
|TB
|4
|78
|Churchill Downs
|11/13/2022
|6
|Maiden Special Weight
|TB
|6
|76
|Keeneland
|10/9/2022
|7
|Maiden Special Weight
|TB
|3
|78
|Saratoga
|8/6/2022
|6
|Maiden Special Weight
|TB
|4
|64
|Belmont Park
|7/3/2022
|1
|Maiden Special Weight
|TB
|2
|76
7. Blazing Sevens
Blazing Sevens is a promising horse with an impressive record. However, his performances have been slightly inconsistent. With his win in the Champage Stakes,Blazing Sevens has shown that he can compete at a high level.
His Equibase Speed Figures are competitive, but they have fluctuated a bit over his last few races, which could indicate some inconsistency. His odds suggest that he’s seen as a solid contender.
- Odds: +850
- Jockey: Irad Ortiz, Jr.
- Trainer: Chad C. Brown
|Track
|Date
|Race
|Race Type
|Breed
|Finish
|Equibase Speed Figure
|Keeneland
|4/8/2023
|9
|Toyota Blue Grass Stakes (Gr. 1)
|TB
|3
|94
|Gulfstream Park
|3/4/2023
|14
|Fountain of Youth Stakes (Gr. 2)
|TB
|8
|65
|Keeneland
|11/4/2022
|9
|FanDuel Breeders’ Cup Juvenile presented by Thoroughbred Aftercare Alliance (Gr. 1)
|TB
|4
|97
|Belmont At The Big A
|10/1/2022
|10
|Champagne Stakes (Gr. 1)
|TB
|1
|98
|Saratoga
|9/5/2022
|11
|Hopeful Stakes (Gr. 1)
|TB
|3
|72
|Saratoga
|7/24/2022
|1
|Maiden Special Weight
|TB
|1
|82
8. First Mission
First Mission is an intriguing horse with potential. He has shown some strong performances recently, especially last time out in a win in Grade 3 company. His Equibase Speed Figures provide hope that First Mission can topple favorite Mage.
Drawn on the outside of eight is not as big of a concern as it would be in a race with a larger field. He should be able to be competitive and will likely be in the running as they head for the line.
- Odds: +250
- Jockey: Luis Saez
- Trainer: Brad H. Cox
|Track
|Date
|Race
|Race Type
|Breed
|Finish
|Equibase Speed Figure
|Keeneland
|4/15/2023
|9
|Stonestreet Lexington Stakes (Gr. 3)
|TB
|1
|103
|Fair Grounds
|3/18/2023
|7
|Maiden Special Weight
|TB
|1
|95
|Fair Grounds
|2/18/2023
|5
|Maiden Special Weight
|TB
|2
|94
|Churchill Downs
|11/26/2022
|6
|Maiden Special Weight
|TB
|2
|80
|Churchill Downs
|10/30/2022
|6
|Maiden Special Weight
|TB
|3
|78
|Keeneland
|10/9/2022
|1
|Maiden Special Weight
|TB
|3
|76
|Churchill Downs
|9/19/2022
|5
|Maiden Special Weight
|TB
|4
|74
