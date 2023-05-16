Horse Racing

Preakness Stakes: Past Performance & Speed Figures of Every Horse in the 2023 Race

David Evans
2023 Preakness Stakes Details

As the second jewel in the coveted Triple Crown, the Preakness Stakes is one of the most anticipated events in horse racing. This year, the Preakness Stakes promises an exhilarating competition filled with a field of accomplished thoroughbreds, each with a unique story and potential to triumph. With the 2023 Kentucky Derby in the rearview mirror, all eyes are now on Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Maryland. In this article, we delve into the past performances and prospects of the horses entering the 2023 Preakness Stakes.

Our aimis  to give you an in-depth look at the individual journeys of each horse in the Preakness Stakes, dissecting their racing records, and analyzing their Equibase Speed Figures. From the odds-on favorites to the dark horses, we unravel the form and prowess of these equine athletes, providing you with insightful information to fuel your anticipation for the big race.

Let’s start out with all the details you need about Saturday’s second leg of the Triple Crown, where Kentucky Derby winner, Mage, will look to keep the dream alive.

2023 Preakness Stakes Details

  • 🐎 Event: Preakness Stakes (1 3⁄16 Miles/9.5 Furlongs)
  • 📅 Date: Saturday, May 15, 2023
  • 🕓 Time: 7:01 PM
  • 📺 TV: NBC
  • 🏟  Venue: Pimlico Race Course, Baltimore, MD
  • 💲 Prize Money: 1st – $900,000 | 2nd – $300,000 | 3rd – $165,000
  • 🎲 Preakness Stakes Odds: Mage +140 | First Mission +250 | National Treasure +500

Preakness Stakes 2023 Odds

Post Position Preakness Stakes Horse Preakness Stakes Odds Sportsbook
1 National Treasure +500 BetOnline logo
2 Chase the Chaos +6000 BetOnline logo
3 Mage +140 BetOnline logo
4 Coffeewithchris +3300 BetOnline logo
5 Red Route One +1600 BetOnline logo
6 Perform +1600 BetOnline logo
7 Blazing Sevens +850 BetOnline logo
8 First Mission +250 BetOnline logo

*Odds correct at time of publishing, but are subject to fluctuation

Whether you’re a seasoned punter, a horse racing enthusiast, or a casual fan looking to get caught up, this comprehensive guide serves as your primer for the 2023 Preakness Stakes. So, without further ado, let’s meet the horses set to blaze down the track in this year’s exhilarating race.

1.  National Treasure

  • Odds: +500
  • Jockey: John Velazquez
  • Trainer: Bob Baffert

National Treasure, ridden by John Velazquez and trained by Bob Baffert, has consistently delivered commendable performances, as evidenced by his consistent Equibase Speed Figures of around 100.

His notable races include the FanDuel Breeders’ Cup Juvenile and the RUNHAPPY Santa Anita Derby, where he finished third and fourth respectively. Although he hasn’t secured a recent win, his figures suggest a strong ability to compete with top-tier horses. Compared to the field, his consistency and high-level competition experience are key strengths, justifying his +500 odds.

Track Date Race Race Type Finish Equibase Speed Figure
Santa Anita 4/8/2023 RUNHAPPY Santa Anita Derby (Gr. 1) TB 4 101
Santa Anita 1/8/2023 Sham Stakes (Gr. 3) TB 3 101
Keeneland 11/4/2022 FanDuel Breeders’ Cup Juvenile presented by Thoroughbred Aftercare Alliance (Gr. 1) TB 3 100
Santa Anita 10/8/2022 American Pharoah Stakes (Gr. 1) TB 2 99
Del Mar 9/3/2022 Maiden Special Weight TB 1 92

2. Chase The Chaos

Chase The Chaos, under Sheldon Russell and Ed Moger Jr., has shown a fluctuating performance, peaking in the El Camino Real Derby with a winning finish and a speed figure of 98. However, his recent form has been less promising, with finishes outside the top half in his latest races and declining speed figures.

Compared to the field, his inconsistency and downward trend in form make him a less attractive option, reflected in his long +6000 odds. He is likely a level or two above where he should be and will find a few too good on the day.

  • Odds: +6000
  • Jockey: Sheldon Russell
  • Trainer: Ed Moger Jr.
Track Date Race Race Type Finish Equibase Speed Figure
Golden Gate 4/29/2023 California Derby (Black Type) TB 8 80
Santa Anita 3/4/2023 San Felipe Stakes (Gr. 2) TB 7 82
Golden Gate 2/11/2023 El Camino Real Derby (Listed) TB 1 98
Golden Gate 12/30/2022 Allowance Optional Claiming TB 1 95
Golden Gate 12/3/2022 Gold Rush Stakes (Black Type) TB 2 93
Golden Gate 11/12/2022 Golden Nugget Stakes (Black Type) TB 3 70
Canterbury Park 9/17/2022 Maiden Special Weight TB 1 40
Canterbury Park 8/28/2022 Maiden Special Weight TB 2 64

3. Mage

Mage, ridden by Javier Castellano and trained by Gustavo Delgado, is the favorite with +140 odds and has a strong performance history to back it up. His Kentucky Derby win with a speed figure of 104 is a testament to his top-tier ability.

Though he had a slight dip in form during the Fountain of Youth Stakes, his overall consistency and high speed figures make him a formidable contender compared to the rest of the field. He should be there or thereabouts come crunchtime on Saturday evening as he looks to keep the Triple Crown dream alive.

Track Date Race Race Type Finish Equibase Speed Figure
Churchill Downs 5/6/2023 Kentucky Derby presented by Woodford Reserve (Gr. 1) TB 1 104
Gulfstream Park 4/1/2023 Curlin Florida Derby Presented by Hill ‘n’ Dale Farms at Xalapa (Gr. 1) TB 2 102
Gulfstream Park 3/4/2023 Fountain of Youth Stakes (Gr. 2) TB 4 95
Gulfstream Park 1/28/2023 Maiden Special Weight TB 1 88

4. Coffeewithchris

Coffeewithchris, guided by Jaime Rodriguez and John E. Salzman, Jr., has demonstrated gradual improvement in his Equibase Speed Figures over the past year. Despite placing fifth in the Federico Tesio Stakes, his speed figure of 94 is promising.

Compared to the field, he hasn’t competed at the same level of races, which combined with somewhat inconsistent finishes, explains his +3300 odds.

  • Odds: +3300
  • Jockey: Jaime Rodriguez
  • Trainer: John E. Salzman, Jr.
Track Date Race Race Type Breed Finish Equibase Speed Figure
Laurel Park 4/15/2023 10 Federico Tesio Stakes (Black Type) TB 5 94
Laurel Park 3/18/2023 9 Private Terms Stakes (Black Type) TB 2 89
Laurel Park 2/18/2023 4 Miracle Wood Stakes (Black Type) TB 1 94
Laurel Park 1/21/2023 8 Spectacular Bid Stakes (Black Type) TB 2 82
Laurel Park 12/30/2022 4 Heft Stakes (Black Type) TB 1 89
Laurel Park 12/3/2022 8 Maryland Juvenile Stakes (Black Type) TB 3 76
Laurel Park 11/12/2022 8 James F. Lewis III Stakes (Black Type) TB 4 78
Laurel Park 10/14/2022 8 Claiming TB 3 63
Timonium 8/26/2022 8 Allowance Optional Claiming TB 2 47
Colonial Downs 8/9/2022 5 Hickory Tree Stakes TB 5 62
Pimlico 5/12/2022 1 Maiden Claiming TB 1 55
Laurel Park 5/1/2022 3 Maiden Special Weight TB 8 36

5. Red Route One

Red Route One, with Joel Rosario and Steven M. Asmussen, has shown consistent improvement, hitting a speed figure of 102 in the Bath House Row Stakes. His strong performances in graded stakes races, despite not always placing first, suggest a capacity to compete with higher caliber horses.

Compared to the field, his consistency and gradual improvement make him an interesting prospect.

  • Odds: +1600
  • Jockey: Joel Rosario
  • Trainer: Steven M. Asmussen
Track Date Race Race Type Breed Finish Equibase Speed Figure
Oaklawn Park 4/22/2023 11 Bath House Row Stakes (Listed) TB 1 102
Oaklawn Park 4/1/2023 12 Arkansas Derby (Gr. 1) TB 6 98
Oaklawn Park 2/25/2023 11 Rebel Stakes (Gr. 2) TB 2 102
Oaklawn Park 1/28/2023 10 Southwest Stakes (Gr. 3) TB 2 98
Churchill Downs 11/26/2022 11 Kentucky Jockey Club Stakes (Gr. 2) TB 4 80
Churchill Downs 10/30/2022 10 Street Sense Stakes (Gr. 3) TB 5 72
Keeneland 10/8/2022 9 Claiborne Breeders’ Futurity (Gr. 1) TB 3 91
Kentucky Downs 9/5/2022 2 Maiden Special Weight TB 1 82
Saratoga 8/6/2022 1 Maiden Special Weight TB 5 70

6. Perform

Perform, under Feargal Lynch and Claude R. McGaughey III, has shown marked improvement recently, winning the Federico Tesio Stakes with a speed figure of 98. However, his racing history is relatively short compared to others in the field, and he’s yet to compete in a Grade 1 race.

Despite this, his upward trajectory in recent races suggests potential, aligning with his +1600 odds.

  • Odds: +1600
  • Jockey: Feargal Lynch
  • Trainer: Claude R. McGaughey III
Track Date Race Race Type Breed Finish Equibase Speed Figure
Laurel Park 4/15/2023 10 Federico Tesio Stakes (Black Type) TB 1 98
Tampa Bay 3/11/2023 2 Maiden Special Weight TB 1 89
Gulfstream Park 1/28/2023 2 Maiden Special Weight TB 4 78
Churchill Downs 11/13/2022 6 Maiden Special Weight TB 6 76
Keeneland 10/9/2022 7 Maiden Special Weight TB 3 78
Saratoga 8/6/2022 6 Maiden Special Weight TB 4 64
Belmont Park 7/3/2022 1 Maiden Special Weight TB 2 76

7. Blazing Sevens

Blazing Sevens is a promising horse with an impressive record. However, his performances have been slightly inconsistent. With his win in the Champage Stakes,Blazing Sevens has shown that he can compete at a high level.

His Equibase Speed Figures are competitive, but they have fluctuated a bit over his last few races, which could indicate some inconsistency. His odds suggest that he’s seen as a solid contender.

  • Odds: +850
  • Jockey: Irad Ortiz, Jr.
  • Trainer: Chad C. Brown
Track Date Race Race Type Breed Finish Equibase Speed Figure
Keeneland 4/8/2023 9 Toyota Blue Grass Stakes (Gr. 1) TB 3 94
Gulfstream Park 3/4/2023 14 Fountain of Youth Stakes (Gr. 2) TB 8 65
Keeneland 11/4/2022 9 FanDuel Breeders’ Cup Juvenile presented by Thoroughbred Aftercare Alliance (Gr. 1) TB 4 97
Belmont At The Big A 10/1/2022 10 Champagne Stakes (Gr. 1) TB 1 98
Saratoga 9/5/2022 11 Hopeful Stakes (Gr. 1) TB 3 72
Saratoga 7/24/2022 1 Maiden Special Weight TB 1 82

8. First Mission

First Mission is an intriguing horse with potential. He has shown some strong performances recently, especially last time out in a win in Grade 3 company. His Equibase Speed Figures provide hope that First Mission can topple favorite Mage.

Drawn on the outside of eight is not as big of a concern as it would be in a race with a larger field. He should be able to be competitive and will likely be in the running as they head for the line.

  • Odds: +250
  • Jockey: Luis Saez
  • Trainer: Brad H. Cox
Track Date Race Race Type Breed Finish Equibase Speed Figure
Keeneland 4/15/2023 9 Stonestreet Lexington Stakes (Gr. 3) TB 1 103
Fair Grounds 3/18/2023 7 Maiden Special Weight TB 1 95
Fair Grounds 2/18/2023 5 Maiden Special Weight TB 2 94
Churchill Downs 11/26/2022 6 Maiden Special Weight TB 2 80
Churchill Downs 10/30/2022 6 Maiden Special Weight TB 3 78
Keeneland 10/9/2022 1 Maiden Special Weight TB 3 76
Churchill Downs 9/19/2022 5 Maiden Special Weight TB 4 74

Preakness Stakes Betting Guides 2023

Horse Racing
David Evans

David Evans is an experienced sports journalist, with over 15 years in the field. His main passions include North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. When he's not writing, David likes to hit the gym and spend time with his cat.
View All Posts By David Evans

