Horse Racing

Preakness Stakes Purse 2025: Prize Money Breakdown Ahead Of ‘Run For Black Eyed Susans’

Author image
Andy Newton
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
Preakness Stakes Purse

With the Kentucky Derby over, the US horse racing world turns its attention to the second leg of the Triple Crown at Pimlico – but just how much is the Preakness Stakes purse and what is the full prize money breakdown for the Pimlico runners in 2025?

Preakness Stakes Purse Breakdown 2025 💰

There is a $2m Preakness Stakes purse on offer in 2025 – with the winning horse netting $1.2m of that.

The second will land their connections $400,000 – which is $800k less than the winner will get – while the third will collect $220k, the 4th $120k and the 5th banking $60k.

Unfortunately, the rest of the Preakness Stakes runners will just walk away with the memories.

We also won’t see the 2025 Kentucky Derby winner Sovereignty in this year’s Preakness Stakes – as the William Mott runner is said to be aiming for the Belmont Stakes on June 7 instead.

Meaning there will be no US Triple Crown winner in the world of horse racing in 2025.

  • 1ST – $1.2m
  • 2nd – $400,000
  • 3rd – $220,000
  • 4th – $120,000
  • 5th – $60,000

How Does The Preakness Stakes Purse Compare To Other Triple Crown Races?

Preakness 2023 Field: Only 8 Horses In Lineup at Pimlico Race Course

US Triple Crown Prize Purses 2025

  • Kentucky Derby: $5m
  • Preakness Stakes: $2m
  • Belmont Stakes: $2m

Preakness Stakes 2025 Race Info

  • 📅Date: Saturday May 17, 2025
  • 🏇Racecourse: Pimlico
  • 💰Purse/Winner: $2m / $1.2m (winner)
  • 📺TV: NBC (Live Stream: You Tube, Peacock, fuboTV)
  • 🎲Preakness Odds 2025: Journalism 5/2 | Rodriguez 5/1 | Sandman 8/1

Who Won The Preakness Stakes Last Year (2024)?

12 months ago, the Preakness Stakes was won by the D. Wayne Lukas-trained Seize The Grey, who had earlier won the Pat Day Mile Stakes at Churchill Downs.

He didn’t contest the Kentucky Derby in 2024, but after winning the Preakness managed to add to that success in the Pennsylvania Derby in September 2024.

This was the seventh success in the Preakness for veteran US trainer D. Wayne Lukas – with his first way back in 1980 with Codex.

Trainer Bob Baffert is the winning-most barn with eight Preakness Stakes wins – his first came in 1997 with Silver Charm and his most recent in 2023 with National Treasure.

WATCH: Seize The Grey Winning The 2024 Preakness Stakes

Preakness Stakes Winners (Last 10)

  • 2024 – Seize The Grey
  • 2023 – National Treasure
  • 2022 – Early Voting
  • 2021 – Rombauer
  • 2020 – Swiss Skydiver
  • 2019 – War Of Will
  • 2018 – Justify
  • 2017 – Cloud Computing
  • 2016 – Exaggerator
  • 2015 – American Pharoah

Preakness Stakes Odds 2025

  • Journalism 5-2
  • Rodriguez 5-1
  • Sandman 5-1
  • Clever Again 12-1
  • River Thames 12-1
  • American Promise 20-1
  • Gosger 20-1
  • Caldera 30-1
  • Heart Of Honor 30-1
  • Pay Billy 30-1

Note: These prices are subject to change

Topics  
Horse Racing
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Andy Newton

Horse racing and sports betting journalist that likes to use key stats and trends to find winners, plus highlight new betting angles for readers.
View All Posts By Andy Newton

Andy Newton

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Horse racing and sports betting journalist that likes to use key stats and trends to find winners, plus highlight new betting angles for readers.
View All Posts By Andy Newton

Related To Horse Racing

Horse Racing
USATSI_26084876_168396541_lowres-2

Sovereignty won’t compete at the Preakness

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  3h
Horse Racing
Sovereignty
How Many Triple Crown Winners Have There Been?
Author image Andy Newton  •  3h
Horse Racing
USATSI_26084876_168396541_lowres-2
Sovereignty wins 2025 Kentucky Derby
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  May 4 2025
Horse Racing
USATSI_23466926_168396541_lowres-2
Dornoch wins 2024 Belmont Stakes as a 17-1 underdog
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jun 9 2024
Horse Racing
USATSI_23316310_168396541_lowres-2
Seize the Grey wins the 2024 Preakness Stakes
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  May 20 2024
Horse Racing
USATSI_23192881_168396541_lowres-2
What should we know about 2024 Kentucky Derby winner Mystik Dan?
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  May 5 2024
Horse Racing
churchill downs
Churchill Downs Revenue For 2023 Up 35% to Record-Breaking $2.5 Billion
Author image David Evans  •  Feb 26 2024
More News
Arrow to top