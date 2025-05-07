With the Kentucky Derby over, the US horse racing world turns its attention to the second leg of the Triple Crown at Pimlico – but just how much is the Preakness Stakes purse and what is the full prize money breakdown for the Pimlico runners in 2025?

Preakness Stakes Purse Breakdown 2025 💰



There is a $2m Preakness Stakes purse on offer in 2025 – with the winning horse netting $1.2m of that.

The second will land their connections $400,000 – which is $800k less than the winner will get – while the third will collect $220k, the 4th $120k and the 5th banking $60k.

Unfortunately, the rest of the Preakness Stakes runners will just walk away with the memories.

We also won’t see the 2025 Kentucky Derby winner Sovereignty in this year’s Preakness Stakes – as the William Mott runner is said to be aiming for the Belmont Stakes on June 7 instead.

Meaning there will be no US Triple Crown winner in the world of horse racing in 2025.

2nd – $400,000 3rd – $220,000

3rd – $220,000 4th – $120,000

4th – $120,000 5th – $60,000

How Does The Preakness Stakes Purse Compare To Other Triple Crown Races?

US Triple Crown Prize Purses 2025

Kentucky Derby: $5m Preakness Stakes: $2m

Preakness Stakes: $2m Belmont Stakes: $2m Preakness Stakes 2025 Race Info 📅Date: Saturday May 17, 2025

💰Purse/Winner: $2m / $1.2m (winner)

📺TV: NBC (Live Stream: You Tube, Peacock, fuboTV)

🎲Preakness Odds 2025: Journalism 5/2 | Rodriguez 5/1 | Sandman 8/1

Who Won The Preakness Stakes Last Year (2024)?

12 months ago, the Preakness Stakes was won by the D. Wayne Lukas-trained Seize The Grey, who had earlier won the Pat Day Mile Stakes at Churchill Downs.

He didn’t contest the Kentucky Derby in 2024, but after winning the Preakness managed to add to that success in the Pennsylvania Derby in September 2024.

This was the seventh success in the Preakness for veteran US trainer D. Wayne Lukas – with his first way back in 1980 with Codex.

Trainer Bob Baffert is the winning-most barn with eight Preakness Stakes wins – his first came in 1997 with Silver Charm and his most recent in 2023 with National Treasure.

WATCH: Seize The Grey Winning The 2024 Preakness Stakes

Preakness Stakes Winners (Last 10)

2016 – Exaggerator 2015 – American Pharoah

Preakness Stakes Odds 2025



Heart Of Honor 30-1 Pay Billy 30-1

Note: These prices are subject to change