Preakness Stakes Winners – Who Was The Last Kentucky Derby Runner-up To Win The Black-Eyed Susans?

Andy Newton
We know the Kentucky Derby winner Sovereignty won’t be running in the Preakness Stakes, but the good news for Pimlico horse racing fans is the Churchill Downs runner-up – Journalism – is set to take part.  

Plus, with the fast-finishing third Baeza and fourth Final Gambit also not heading to the Preakness – it’s no shock to see the Derby silver medallist Journalism heading the market.

But – when was the last time a Kentucky Derby runner-up went one place better in the Preakness Stakes?

The Last Kentucky Derby Second To Win The Preakness Stakes Was Exaggerator In 2016

Of course we had a Triple Crown winner in 2018 when Justify landed the famous US horse racing treble – of which the Preakness Stakes was the middle leg.

And since that Bob Baffert runner entered the US horse racing hall-of-fame we’ve actually only had one Derby winner contest the Preakness Stakes.

With the last four winners (see below), including last year’s Preakness hero Seize The Grey, not seen at Churchill Downs in the Derby.

Meaning we have to go back beyond Justify to find the last Kentucky Derby runner-up to go onto take the Preakness – step forward Exaggerator in 2016.

Trained by Keith Desormeaux, this Curlin colt managed to improve on his Derby second a few weeks later to see off Cherry Wine by 3 1/2 lengths – with the Derby winner Nyquist back in third, which was some turnaround.

So, can this year’s Derby silver Journalism repeat in 2025 what Exaggerator did nine years ago and land the Preakness Stakes purse?

Recent Preakness Stakes Winners and Previous Runs

  • 2024 – Seize The Grey – Didn’t run in the Derby (1st Pat Day Mile)
  • 2023 – National Treasure – Didn’t run in the Derby (4th Santa Anita Derby)
  • 2022 – Early Voting – Didn’t run in the Derby (2nd Wood Memorial)
  • 2021 – Rombauer – Didn’t run in the Derby (3rd Blue Grass)
  • 2020 – Swiss Skydiver – 2nd Kentucky Oaks
  • 2019 – War Of Will – 7th Kentucky Derby
  • 2018 – Justify – 1st Kentucky Derby
  • 2017 – Cloud Computing – Didn’t run in the Derby (3rd Wood Memorial)
  • 2016 – Exaggerator – 2nd Kentucky Derby

WATCH: Exaggerator Winning The 2016 Preakness Stakes ……after Finishing Second In The Derby

Preakness Stakes 2025 Race Info

  • 📅Date: Saturday May 17, 2025
  • 🏇Racecourse: Pimlico
  • 💰Purse/Winner: $2m / $1.2m (winner)
  • 📺TV: NBC (Live Stream: You Tube, Peacock, fuboTV)
  • 🎲Preakness Odds 2025: Journalism 5/2 | Rodriguez 5/1 | Sandman 8/1

Preakness Stakes Winners (Last 10)

  • 2024 – Seize The Grey
  • 2023 – National Treasure
  • 2022 – Early Voting
  • 2021 – Rombauer
  • 2020 – Swiss Skydiver
  • 2019 – War Of Will
  • 2018 – Justify
  • 2017 – Cloud Computing
  • 2016 – Exaggerator
  • 2015 – American Pharoah

WATCH: Preakness Favorite Journalism Running Second In The 2025 Kentucky Derby

Preakness Stakes Odds 2025

  • Journalism 5-2
  • Rodriguez 5-1
  • Sandman 5-1
  • Clever Again 12-1
  • River Thames 12-1
  • American Promise 20-1
  • Gosger 20-1
  • Caldera 30-1
  • Heart Of Honor 30-1
  • Pay Billy 30-1

Note: These prices are subject to change

 

Horse Racing
