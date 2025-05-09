We know the Kentucky Derby winner Sovereignty won’t be running in the Preakness Stakes, but the good news for Pimlico horse racing fans is the Churchill Downs runner-up – Journalism – is set to take part.

Plus, with the fast-finishing third Baeza and fourth Final Gambit also not heading to the Preakness – it’s no shock to see the Derby silver medallist Journalism heading the market.

But – when was the last time a Kentucky Derby runner-up went one place better in the Preakness Stakes?

The Last Kentucky Derby Second To Win The Preakness Stakes Was Exaggerator In 2016

Of course we had a Triple Crown winner in 2018 when Justify landed the famous US horse racing treble – of which the Preakness Stakes was the middle leg.

And since that Bob Baffert runner entered the US horse racing hall-of-fame we’ve actually only had one Derby winner contest the Preakness Stakes.

With the last four winners (see below), including last year’s Preakness hero Seize The Grey, not seen at Churchill Downs in the Derby.

Meaning we have to go back beyond Justify to find the last Kentucky Derby runner-up to go onto take the Preakness – step forward Exaggerator in 2016.

Trained by Keith Desormeaux, this Curlin colt managed to improve on his Derby second a few weeks later to see off Cherry Wine by 3 1/2 lengths – with the Derby winner Nyquist back in third, which was some turnaround.

So, can this year’s Derby silver Journalism repeat in 2025 what Exaggerator did nine years ago and land the Preakness Stakes purse?

Recent Preakness Stakes Winners and Previous Runs

2024 – Seize The Grey – Didn’t run in the Derby (1st Pat Day Mile)

WATCH: Exaggerator Winning The 2016 Preakness Stakes ……after Finishing Second In The Derby

Preakness Stakes 2025 Race Info

📅Date: Saturday May 17, 2025

🏇Racecourse: Pimlico

💰Purse/Winner: $2m / $1.2m (winner)

📺TV: NBC (Live Stream: You Tube, Peacock, fuboTV)

🎲Preakness Odds 2025: Journalism 5/2 | Rodriguez 5/1 | Sandman 8/1

Preakness Stakes Winners (Last 10)

2024 – Seize The Grey

WATCH: Preakness Favorite Journalism Running Second In The 2025 Kentucky Derby

Preakness Stakes Odds 2025



Journalism 5-2

Note: These prices are subject to change